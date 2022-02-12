LOWELL – It was by far the best fight of the entire night. Both Matt Rideout and Barrett Hanlon of Hopkinton battled for three intense rounds, exchanging punches at will, both having its opponent on a slippery edge, and both were extremely tough, never wanting to give in.
But throughout the three rounds of the 156-pound championship final of last Thursday night's 75th annual Golden Gloves Boxing Tournament held before a large crowd at the Lowell Auditorium, certainly the overall edge went to Rideout. In fact, the judges scored the fight 5-0 in his favor, but when his arm was raised, he was pretty surprised with the decision.
“It always feels different when you're actually fighting. Obviously the competitor in you gives you less of a benefit of the doubt than anyone else. Even when the decisions are unanimous, I always felt that it was going to be a close one,” said the 2018 WHS graduate. “It looks different when you're watching it compared to when you're in there with every hit because you feel it and like 'damn, that was a good one'. It was definitely fun and I'm glad that other people seemed to think that (I won) too. Obviously as a fighter, you want to go out there and show everyone a good time.”
Back in high school, Rideout emerged as a starter on the baseball team and really came out of nowhere with a couple of terrific seasons. In fact, he was an 'on-base machine' with a combined 66 hits/walks in 154 plate appearances, while he swiped 25 bags. That incredible speed and footwork was certainly noticeable in the ring. It allowed him to get out of tough spots, but also set-up his extremely powerful and dangerous left uppercut.
“All of the credit, everything that I have learned and my footwork, is all due to my trainer Dave Santini. He emphasizes footwork like nobody. That's the number one thing that he preaches – footwork, jab and defense. Any skills that I have based off of my athletic skills, come from him and my coach Tom Fallon, who have been teaching me everything,” said Rideout, who trains out of the Union Street Boxing Club in Billerica.
Santini, a Wilmington resident and 2015 Shawsheen Tech graduate, started out as a boxer himself until he decided to change gears.
“Matt walked into the gym as a young 17-year-old and I said 'OK, I can see something down the road with the two of us'. He would (spend time) around the gym and spar with me, while I was training for my own fights. I finally took a break off of boxing and realized that I wanted to do something else with my experience and provide what the gym gave me,” said Santini. “Matt is such a hard worker and that's all I ask for as a coach is if you're going to be out there (in the ring) you better work hard. He certainly did tonight.”
The pace of all three rounds was truly awesome. Rideout had the edge in each round. He really set the tempo in the first, establishing that big left-uppercut, which he connected a handful of times throughout the night.
“I was trying to catch him with that (left uppercut). After the first round, my coach cemented it in my head, that (the uppercut) would be straight on a line because (Hanlon) didn't have too much head movement (going on). I was trying to wait for him because he would come in on a straight line so I was trying to catch him on the way in,” said Rideout.
The second round was just as intense. Hanlon was able to really catch Rideout with a big hit coming against the ropes. That stung for a few quick seconds, before Rideout was able to gather himself, get back into the right position and take it to Hanlon, nailing him with a few more shots against the other side of the ropes, forcing the ref to stop the fight but just for a few seconds.
“I left myself open a little (taking that shot) but, but also it was looking for other things and he caught me by surprise. He's a good fighter, too. I won't take any credit away from him, he could fight and he boxed a lot better than I had expected,” said Rideout. “I think (taking that hit) was a combination between me looking for things, or maybe I got caught sleeping, or maybe he just got me. At the end of the day, it's the finals of the Golden Gloves, so my mentality is either I'm going to get my hand raised at the end of the match, or they are going to be picking me up off the canvas.”
This was Rideout's seventh amateur fight and he now sports a record of 6-1. He said his first battle came last October in the Golden Gloves New England Championship series and then he fought twice at the Rocky Marciano Tournament, once at a Club Event in Newton and he finished 3-0 at this Golden Gloves tournament.
“I have only been competing since the end of last year but I have been in the gym for three or four years. I didn't start taking it serious until about two years ago. I had an exhibition fight right before COVID hit and then everything shut down so it kind of got put on hold. I first started when I was 17. My sister was friends with David and he used to box as well, so I hooked up with him. So at some point, I'm not sure if I was watching 'The Fighter' or not, but I decided I was going to do it. Then I hooked up with Dave and since then we have been like Batman and Robin, but he's more of Batman and the brains behind the operation and I just do what he says,” said Rideout with a laugh.
Rideout certainly has a lot of talent and athleticism and that's proven with his strong start, and success in his new sport.
“He is physically long and he was naturally built as a boxer,” said Santini. “We are working on footwork and compared from his first fight until now, he has improved tremendously, he has made great progress with his feet and he's starting to learn his skill set. His bread and butter is his left hand and it's straight as an arrow and he has a lot of (power) behind it.”
