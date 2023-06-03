Wilmington High had several representatives at the Div. 4 track and field championships at Notre Dame Academy in Hingham.
Senior Jonathan Magliozzi highlighted the day for the WHS boys, taking first place in the long jump with a distance of 21 feet, 9 inches.
Magliozzi edged out Burlington High senior Elijah Wolinski by two inches for the championship.
The third-place finisher was almost a foot behind Magliozzi and Wolinski.
Magliozzi also competed in the 100-meter dash and placed 20th in 11.71 seconds.
In the high jump, junior Sean Patrone had a solid day, taking fifth after clearing 6 feet. Patrone and three others successfully made it over 6 feet, but Patrone settled for fifth based on tiebreakers.
Junior Hunter Sands also jumped for WHS and finished in a four-way tie for 14th with a height of 5-8.
Two WHS seniors ran the 200-meter dash.
Wilmington's other scorer was junior Aidan Burke in the javelin, where he placed sixth with a throw of 139 feet, 4 inches.
Burke also represented Wilmington in the 400-meter hurdles and placed 25th in 65.59 seconds.
Noah Carriere placed 16th in 23.74 seconds and Magliozzi was 19th in 23.8.
Carrier also qualified in the 400-meter dash where he finished ninth in 51.63 seconds, less than a second away from a spot in the top five.
In the two mile, two Wildcats raced.
Junior Mike Oatis was 25th in 10:33.52 and sophomore Dean Ciampa was 30th in 10:52.63. Ciampa was 10th among underclassmen that qualified for the event.
The Wildcats had teams in two relays.
In the 4x800 race, WHS was 12th with a foursome of senior Roman Moretti, senior Brayden Gorski, junior Thomas Burns and Oatis.
The 4x400 foursome of Carriere, senior Tyler Nguyen, senior Matt Steinmetz and junior Ashvin Baker was 18th.
In the triple jump, sophomore Martin Philiossaint was 13th with a distance of 39 feet, 5.25 inches. Philiossaint was seventh among underclassmen that competed.
Senior Braden Huddleston represented WHS in the javelin and placed 14th with a distance of 129 feet, 10 inches.
OSGOOD, HUNT SHINE FOR GIRLS
Two members of the WHS girls squad scored points at last weekend's Div. 4 meet.
Junior Mollie Osgood tied for second in the high jump after clearing 5 feet, 2 inches.
Osgood and three others cleared 5-2, but Diman Regional sophomore Grace Flattery took first based on misses while Osgood and freshman Allie Sullivan of Northampton tied for second.
In the 100-meter hurdles, Osgood was 30th
Sophomore Addy Hunt was sixth in the two mile in 11:32.03 and was the top finishing underclassmen in the run.
“Addy has been working extremely hard this entire season,” said WHS girls coach Joseph Patrone. “She qualified for the Div. 4 meet in not only the two mile, but also in the mile, the 800 and the 4 x 400 relay.”
Also racing in the two mile for WHS was junior Hannah Bryson, who was 16th in 12:12.05, and senior Mallory Brown, who took 24th in 12:37.33.
The Wildcats had three representatives in the mile.
Hunt took 11th in 5:25.51, the fourth fastest time among underclassmen in the race.
Brown was 27th in 5:48.94 and Bryson was 28th in 5:52.64.
Junior Molly MacDonald was 13th in the javelin with a distance of 88 feet, 7 inches. Junior Alli Ganley also threw the javelin and was 17th with a distance of 82 feet.
Wilmington had two relay teams compete.
The 4x400 group of Hunt, Brown, junior Emily Grace and junior Alexis Melvin was 17th in 4:42.14 and the 4x100 foursome of Osgood, Grace, Melvin and MacDonald placed 21st in 54.66 seconds.
“Our goal each season is to get to the divisional state meet and run our best of the season,” said Patrone. “The distance girls were able to do that due to all of their hard work throughout the season with distance coach Brian Sheppard.”
Osgood and Hunt, along with Magliozzi, will be in action this weekend at the Meet of Champions.
