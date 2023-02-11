BOSTON – “I definitely want to clear 5-4. That's been my goal since I cleared 5-2 (for the first time). I just want to get that next height. I have never cleared 5-4, but I hope to (at the All-State Meet).”
Those were the words from then sophomore Mollie Osgood back in May after she cleared 5-2 to capture the Division 4 State Championship title in the high jump, which eventually helped the Wildcats capture their first ever state championship team title.
Osgood wasn't able to clear the next height during that spring All-State Meet. She again cleared 5-2 and finished 11th in the entire state.
Earlier this indoor season, she was able to clear 5-3, but during Monday night's Middlesex League Championship Meet held at the New Balance facility, Osgood's ultimate wish was granted, not once but twice.
After easily clearing 4-9 and 4-11 on her first attempts, she also cleared 5-1 on the first attempt, but no other competitor could get over the bar at that height, therefore the rest of the way she competed against herself.
After clearing 5-3 to tie her personal best, she decided it was time to make some history. She then cleared 5-4 on her second attempt, before clearing 5-5. That mark not only was best in the league, but tied the meet record, and also broke the school's record.
Osgood tied the meet record which was held by Winchester's Isabel Bruno for the past five years. The mark also broke the WHS indoor record of 5-3, which was held by Stephanie Baima since 2008. Baima holds the outdoor record of 5-5, which came in 2006.
“I was more excited about clearing 5'3 because I wanted to (have the opportunity to clear) 5'4 so bad. That has been my goal this entire season to clear 5'4 so it was good to finally reach that goal,” she said. “I did not expect to clear (5'5), especially on my first attempt. I was not expecting to clear that at all. I was just completely shocked afterwards. I already had the personal record at 5'4, so that was just so crazy.”
Head coach Joe Patrone, who has decades of experience and incredible success between competing and coaching the high jump, said that he uses a different technique in practice which he thinks helped Osgood during this unique scenario.
“We use rubber tubing in practice so I raise (the bar) up as I want (all of the jumpers) to get a feel for the higher heights. I would raise it up and have her jump at 5-8, 5-9 and 5-10 with the rubber tubing just so all of the jumpers get a feel for the bigger heights,” he explained. “That way she's prepared for a situation such as this and she knows that she has jumped those heights before.”
Osgood did try to clear 5-6 but missed on all three attempts. At that time, you could tell that fatigue, as well as overwhelming emotions were playing big parts in her misses.
“We usually say that you have seven or eight jumps in you before fatigue starts hitting. Even talking to Mollie inbetween the jumps, we said that knowing the state meets are coming up, she needs to start coming on and jumping higher,” said Patrone.
A week earlier, Osgood was the champion of the MSTCA Small School Invitational after clearing 5-3. She said she felt confident coming off of that before facing the best that the league has to offer.
“All of my jumps were pretty good, even from the beginning. I felt like I was jumping pretty good and I felt pretty good (physically) and I felt energized,” she said. “I felt pretty confident with the 5-3 height at least because I knew that I had done that before.”
Osgood went on to say that Patrone is the biggest reason why she's been so successful in the event. If you ask him, he says the talent and work ethic has always been the driving force for Osgood, but her able to listen and adjust has been the difference of going from 5-2 as a sophomore to 5-5 just ten months later.
“If I have to tell her some things, Mollie is just really good with that. She's willing to take information into her next jump and is just very coachable,” said Patrone. “She just makes those corrections that have to be made. She did that today – she made the adjustments that she had to make.
“She's just really good with adjusting to things and is just so coachable. She likes (the high jump) and I think that's half of the battle. She wants to do better in it and that helps.”
Besides the high jump, Osgood also was 14th in the hurdles and was part of the 8th place 4x200 relay team. It was certainly a long day/night for her.
“We didn't do as much plyometrics (type of exercise training that uses speed and force of different movements to build muscle power) as I had wanted to do just because of the way the season has been going,” said Patrone. “That's something that we're going to look to do a little more in the spring – a little more plyometrics. She's also a really good dancer and she had the lead in a school play back in the fall. That also takes up a lot of her time so sometimes it's hard to get in all of that extra stuff, too.”
Osgood will compete next at the Division 4 State Meet which will be held on Wednesday, February 15th.
