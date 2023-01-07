BOSTON – The Wilmington High School girls indoor track-and-field team extended its unbeaten streak to 13 with a dominating 62-38 victory over Watertown in a Middlesex League Freedom Division dual meet held last Friday morning at the New Balance Facility.
The win puts the 'Cats at 2-0-1 on the season, which comes after two back-to-back 5-0 seasons.
Four individuals came away with first places, including junior Mollie Osgood, who won both the high jump (5-0) and 55-meter hurdles (10.40).
“Mollie Osgood continues to do well as she won both the hurdles and the high jump,” said head coach Joe Patrone. “She was coming off of being very sick this week and that took a little out of her. Despite that she cleared 5-0 in the high jump and went for 5-03 and very narrowly missed at clearing that. It is only a matter of time before she clears that height.”
The other individual winners include Alli Doherty in the 55-meter dash at 7.80 seconds, Emily Grace in the 300 with a personal best time of 46.83 seconds and Cate MacDonald in the 600 with a time of 1:56.33.
“Cate MacDonald is only a freshman and had a tremendous kick to win the six-hundred meters,” said Patrone. “With one-hundred meters to go in the race she was down by about twenty meters but she saw that she had a chance to catch the leading girl and mounted an incredible kick to get by her and win the race.”
The other first places came in the two relays. The 4x200 team of Molly MacDonald, Grace and the Doherty sisters, Emily and Ali came across at 1:54.92. Then the 4x400 team of Alexis Melvin, Mallory Brown, Cate MacDonald and Addy Hunt also won at a combined time of 4:39.05.
Molly MacDonald and Hunt also added second places in the 55-meters (8.0) and 1,000 meters (3:21.22), respectively. Emily Doherty added a third in the dash at a personal best time of 8.08 seconds, as did Melvin in both the 600 with a personal best time of 2:01.53 and the high jump, clearing 4-2. Cate MacDonald also added another point to her day taking third in the long jump at 12-03.
Rounding out the scoring included a big day from Kayla Flynn, who came away with three seconds, coming in the hurdles (10.48), long jump (13-05) and high jump (4-10). Also taking three points each included Ava Kennedy in the shot put with a toss of 24-00.50 and Mia Stryhalaleck in the two-mile with a personal best time of 13:40.29.
“Mia Stryhalaleck ran a twenty second personal best in the two-mile to help seal our victory as her three points put us over the top and ensured our win,” said Patrone.
The other third places came from Bella Zaya in the 1,000 with a personal best time of 3:59.24 and Maddie Krueger in the shot put, throwing 23-08.50.
Others who competed but didn't place in the top three of their event included Gabby Fitzgibbons in the hurdles with a personal best time of 12.76 seconds and in the 300 at 55.21, Sam Galser with a personal best time of 9.18 in the dash, Brown with a 6:05.56 time in the mile and Christina Chesbrough with a mark of 21-09.25 in the shot put.
Wilmington's next meet is next Thursday against Melrose at the New Balance Track. Also, the freshmen and sophomores will also be competing on Sunday, at the Auerbach Freshman/Sophomore Meet at the Reggie Lewis Center.
