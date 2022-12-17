NORTH READING/WILMINGTON – The fifth year of the North Reading-Wilmington co-op boys and girls swim programs will kick off the Cape Ann League schedule on Sunday with a meet against Lynnfield, held at the Peabody YMCA (3:30 pm).
It's been pretty amazing, especially from the Wilmington side, the difference in numbers from the start of this partnership. The first year there were six girls and four boys from Wilmington, and this year's team has 16 girls and 25 boys.
“I am extremely pleased with the enthusiasm at practices. My expectations as always are to have individual improvement and develop swimming skills as well as foster team bonding between the schools. This is an exceptional group of student athletes and it is a pleasure to coach them,” said head coach Sue Hunter.
The boys team will be led by co-captains Jonathan Mangano of North Reading and Ethan Ryan of Wilmington. Last year, Ryan won both the 100-yard breaststroke (1:04.70) and the 200-IM (2:10.06) at the Cape Ann League Championship Meet. He went on to compete in both the sectionals and the states, including finishing 14th in the breaststroke and 16th in the IM at the Division 2 state meet.
“The boys are led by Ethan Ryan, a three-time Cape Ann League Champion in the 200-Individual Medley and 100-yard breaststroke. He is one of six seniors who bring experience and depth to our efforts. They are for the most part freestyle swimmers.”
The other seniors include Wilmington residents Moiad Said, Tyler Sheehan, Dylan Tran and Aryan Patil. At the CAL Meet last year, Sheehan was sixth in the 50-free and seventh in the 100-free, and Tran was sixth in the butterfly and seventh in the breaststroke.
The juniors from Wilmington include Mantyvdeas Banevicius, Kelby Chau, Siddharth Karani, Dat Tran and Sarthak Tripathi. The sophomores include North Reading's Ivan Deiko, along with Wilmington resident Spencer Bagtaz. Last year at the CAL Meet, Bagtaz finished third in the backstroke and fifth in the 100-freestyle.
The two freshmen include Vijay Cudia and Declan Savage.
“Last year’s Rookie of the Year Spencer Bagtaz brings backstroke and freestyle skills,” said Hunter. “Freshman Declan Savage should add to the depth of the team and junior Dat Tran will swim butterfly and breaststroke. Watch junior Mantyvdeas Banevicius (become a) surprise in (the) freestyle (events).”
Turning to the girls team, there are four captains including North Reading's Maddie Koenig, a senior and Lauren Feffer, a junior, as well as Wilmington residents Shae Fitzgerald, a senior and Rachel Reppucci, a junior. This is the second year of captaincy for Fitzgerald.
“The Girls are led by North Reading senior Maddie Koenig in backstroke and sprint freestyle. Experienced seniors from Wilmington include Lindsey Kane, Julia Kane, and Shae Fitzgerald and North Reading’s Elise Higgins, Manal Mouddani, along with Koenig,” said Hunter.
Like Ryan, Koenig also placed high at the CAL's and then competed in the sectionals and states. At the CAL Championship meet, she was second in both the 50-free and 100-backstroke. Then at the Division 2 state meet, she was 17th in the 50-free in 26.15 and then 26th in the 100-backstroke in 1:04.51.
Also from the CAL Meet, some of the other highlights included Gillian Kane finishing 10th in the 200-IM, Reppucci was 12th in the backstroke and 13th in the 200-free.
The other members of the team include senior members Emma Jensen, Julia Kane and Lindsay Kane from Wilmington, and then Elise Higgins and Manal Mouddani of North Reading.
The juniors from Wilmington include Katherine Murphy, Avis Samaha, Cassie Tibbetts, Priscilla Vo and Alyssa Stack. The sophomores include Emily Cronin, Gillian Kane and Subhangi Tripathi, all from Wilmington.
The last three spots on the roster are freshmen including North Reading resident Harshini Gopinath and Wilmington's Ella Dong.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.