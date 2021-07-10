Over the past year-plus, we have gone back through our archives and selected stories on certain WHS Athletic teams, which enjoyed deep state tournament runs.
Below, we focus on the 2004 WHS Softball team which lost in the Division 2 North Sectional Final to Triton Regional, in an epic, 18-inning game.
This will conclude the series — some of the other teams such as the 1993 and 1994 Softball team, the Eastern Mass Track championship teams, and several of the Baseball teams have been featured several times in years past, so we elected not to re-run those stories.
LOWELL — Before the state tournament began, Wilmington High softball coach Bob Surran was asked which teams he was concerned with. Immediately his response was Triton and Amesbury, the two Cape Ann League teams Wilmington shared the league title with. While Surran was correct that those two teams would be the two finalists in the sectional bracket, he probably never imagined what he and the rest of the Wildcats went through on Thursday.
In what is believed to be the longest state tournament game ever to be played, Triton finally ended 3.5 hours of softball when it scored two runs in the top of the 18th inning giving the Vikings a 2-0 win over the Wildcats in the Division 2 North sectional semi-final game played at Lowell’s Martin Field.
The game actually began on Wednesday night and it was in the bottom of the second inning when it was called due to severe lightning which brought the teams back the following day for the final 16.5 innings.
"The girls played their hearts out," said Surran. "We had a bunch of chances but we just couldn't get the hit we needed. Both teams had chances to win the game. It was a fun game (to be involved in) until the 18th inning. But I'm not disappointed. Everything was done right. You saw the seedings were right as any one of the three Cape Ann League teams (Wilmington, Triton and Amesbury) could win."
Amazingly, while both pitchers, Jackee Joyce of Wilmington and Danielle Mason of Triton, were tossing up zeros after zeros, neither team made one error.
"Defensively everytime there was a threat for either team, someone would pull a horseshoe out of their hat and come up with a big play," said Surran. "Nobody ever gave up in this game and that's what made it so great. I think either team could have easily given up in the 13th, 14th or 15th innings, but no one budged."
Joyce started the game out on fire retiring the first 12 batters to face her before Dottie Bartsch hit a line drive to center field which went over the head of Stephanie Steeves for a lead-off triple. Joyce then bore down and retired the next three batters to face her as the Vikings couldn’t get Bartsch in from third. That was the start of another streak for Joyce who retired all but one of the next 15 batters to face her until Triton managed back-to-back singles in the top of the ninth but Joyce got Bartsch to pop up to first to end the threat.
Understandably so, Joyce got extremely fatigued in the last handful of innings. Tossing 18 innings worth of pitches is certainly not easy, and it was obvious that her arm was extremely sore and tired. However, while she didn’t have as much zip on her fastball as she would have liked in the second half of the game, she somehow managed to give up just eight hits in the final nine innings, while walking just one and striking out just one. All of that came after she tossed the first nine scoreless innings, giving up just four hits, no walks while striking out 13.
“After 18 innings Jackee finally gave up a run and what she did today was absolutely incredible,” said Surran. “She had 18 shutouts, six one hitters this season and she has been just tremendous for us all season long.”
At the other end, Joyce didn’t receive much help at all as the ‘Cats really struggled offensively. After Mason retired the first nine batters, Wilmington’s best chance to score in the entire game came in the bottom of the fourth inning. After Katie Martell singled to left, she was sacrificed to second by junior Lani Cabral-Pini. Lauren Rappoli followed with a single to right sending Martell to third. Shannon Fahey popped up in foul ground and Rappoli alertly tagged up and moved to second. But both Martell and Joyce were stranded when Joyce was robbed of a hit Liz LeBrun made a very nice running shoestring catch in shallow right field ending the threat.
Wilmington left a runner at second in both the fourth and sixth innings but besides those two hits by Stephanie Steeves and Katie Martell, Mason had a streak of retiring 26 of the following 28 batters after the hit by Rappoli in the fourth.
After retiring 16 in a row, Mason ran into trouble again in the bottom of the 13th. Both Jackee Joyce and Julie Martell singled, but Mason then got Steeves to ground into a double play and Cathy Sheerin to pop up to third ending the threat.
In the bottom of the 15th inning, Rappoli led it off with an infield single and she was sacrificed to second by Fahey. Joyce lofted a fly ball to right field and Rappoli tagged up for third. The ball was overthrown and she then came home and the ‘Cats started to celebrate the victory. But Triton appealed the play and the umpires ruled that Rappoli left second base too soon ending the inning.
In the top of the 18th, Triton finally got on the board. Heather Levesque reached on an infield single and was sacrificed to second. After a pop up, Sara Twombley singled and Bartsch belted her second triple of the game to score the two runs.
Wilmington didn’t go down without a fight. With one out in the bottom of the 18th, Joyce walked. Julie Martell singled to center field for her fourth hit of the game moving Joyce to second. Steeves sent a fly ball out to right field which dropped in, but Martell was thrown out at second, and Joyce moved to third. Mason then struck out Sheerin to end the game.
