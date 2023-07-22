Some things aren't learned at a camp or a clinic.
Abby LaClair's last game for the Wilmington High softball team was memorable for a few reasons.
LaClair would likely say that it's because the Wildcats lost.
She hates losing.
But despite the defeat in the first round of the state tournament, a 12-11 slugfest at the hands of Wakefield, there were plenty of memorable moments for the Wildcats.
Tops among them was the play of LaClair, the senior catcher, and not just because of her gritty at-bats and her solid hits.
Twice during the action, Wilmington's excellent up-and-coming pitcher Julia Archer ran into some control issues.
While some older, elite players might have showed frustration, LaClair did something pretty special. She jogged to the mound, put her arm around Archer and lightened the mood.
It worked.
Wilmington would rally to take the lead before the roller-coaster style finish.
“Julia is such a good person,” LaClair said. “I feel like she deserved the best. She put so much work into pitching over the winter and she didn’t have to do that. She’s awesome. She knew how much it meant to me to have a great senior season and she just put all of that effort in and it showed.”
Talk about leading by example.
Awesome.
“It was definitely a tough loss,” added LaClair of the Wakefield game, “but I told all of the girls afterward, ‘You guys made this season way better than I thought it was going to be.’ I was so happy with the group of girls we had. Everyone made it such a fun season and that meant everything to me, honestly.”
When high school season ended, LaClair quickly rejoined her national softball team, the New Jersey Intensity (a perfect team name for any team with LaClair on it). In fact, LaClair was already at a tournament for Intensity during the high school’s state championship game.
“We play a pretty heavy schedule in the summer and in the fall,” said LaClair, who plays for the organization’s Premier 18U squad.
LaClair didn’t exactly find this New Jersey squad as much as it found her.
“I was at a Boston College (softball) camp going into my freshman year of high school,” she said. “One of the girls (at camp) played for this organization and her mom thought I was a good player and texted the owner. I ended up going for a workout where they offered me a spot on the team. It was awesome.”
In her time with the team, LaClair has traveled all over the country for tournaments and this summer has been no exception. The season started in California, then went to Oklahoma, Colorado and Chicago.
“I get to meet so many people,” she said. “I do a lot of the traveling with my family and I’m so grateful for all of them. I wouldn’t have been able to do half of the stuff I do now without my family, they’ve been so supportive.”
Most of these events are against the country’s top talent in front of college scouts from all over the USA.
“I’m really busy,” laughed LaClair, who primarily catches but has been at first base and in the outfield from time to time as well.
Wilmington coach Audrey Cabral-Pini said LaClair certainly fits right in to any top-tier program.
“Abby is a prolific hitter,” said Cabral-Pini. “She is feared by the opposition. We batted her first (in the lineup) so she could get up more often.”
How did LaClair end up behind the plate?
She had a cheat-sheet of sorts, her dad.
Abby’s father played catcher in baseball, at the college level, and helped her learn many of the intricacies of the position.
But Abby remembers with a smile another draw to the position.
“I saw the gear,” she laughed.
Then she saw pictures of herself in the gear and she was hooked.
“I always wanted to (catch) because my dad did it,” she said. “I love it now. I’m really happy.”
LaClair blossomed into a complete package on the diamond, not just a big hitter.
“She led the league in intentional walks,” Cabral-Pini said. ‘But she didn’t just rely on her hitting. She worked hard defensively.”
Burlington coach Kristen Farrell faced the Wildcats twice this season and said LaClair was constantly part of her team’s gameplan against Wilmington.
“Abby is a strong player and a very tough out,” said Farrell. “She had multiple hits against us and (defensively) she definitely makes you think twice before sending a runner to steal a base. It’s always nice to move runners into scoring position, but she takes that part of the game away.”
While LaClair has accomplished plenty with softball, she still has a few goals left.
She’ll be playing college softball in a few months, hopefully at the Div. 1 level, she’s just still deciding on where.
“I still waiting to decide on that,” she said. “I have a few offers, but there are a couple of other schools that I’m still interested in that I’m waiting to hear from. I’m looking forward to deciding and figuring that out.”
As for the Wildcats, LaClair thinks good things are in store for her WHS squad. This season, most of Wilmington’s losses came to some of the top teams throughout the state including Div. 2 state champion Burlington and Div. 2 state runner-up, Tewksbury.
“We played (Burlington) really close,” LaClair said. “I really think we’re going to have a state championship-caliber team coming in in the next few years. We have such a good group of girls coming in, they’re really hard workers. It’s awesome.”
Once LaClair decides on a school, she plans to stay involved in sports, of course.
She’s hoping to major in exercise science and nutrition where there will be an endless list of career possibilities for her to pursue. A star athlete working in athletics?
“That,” she laughed, “is like a dream for me.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.