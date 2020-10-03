WILMINGTON – No doubt last year was a tough year for the Wilmington High School Boys Soccer team.
And on the outside surface, you would think this season could be tough again, with the delayed and shorter season, as well as the new rule changes.
However that being said, there's a tremendous amount of optimism surrounding the Wildcats who will be looking to improve upon it's 1-15-2 record of a year ago.
Wilmington brings back 13 players from last year's team, including a healthy Alex Fitzler, who is a strong defender, while adding two outstanding athletes in Owen Surrette and Stephen Smolinsky, and have added depth with six players pulled up from the JV team.
Add all of that into a roster that already has a league all-star in Aiden McGrath and a strong veteran goalie, and certainly the hopes of winning more games than losing is certainly an attainable goal. But like every other soccer team in Massachusetts, with all of the new rule changes, you really have no idea what to expect until games officially start.
"It's unchartered waters," said head coach Steve Scanlon. "We really don't know what to expect. The rule changes are drastic in soccer. The things that have been taken away and what you are asking the kids to be able to do out there is difficult. We're going to learn as we go along.
“You are going to hope for good officiating. You hope to get guys who are going to be willing to work with the kids to get over some stuff, like what's too rough so it's going to be a learning process for everybody."
Scanlon — who last year captured his 200th win as the Wilmington head coach dating back to 2000 and has 329 career wins, which included previous stops at Methuen and Westford Academy — was asked how much these new rules have changed his daily practices and will change game strategies.
"Obviously you don't have to bother defending corner kicks. A lot of those kinds of things, we try to do other things off of are now taken away. Now, the direct kick taken from different places on the field is now a weapon for you. We'll have some different kids trying that out to see if we can score some goals that way.
"Strategy wise, as defenders you have to become better positioned defenders because you're not going to be able to make up for being out of position and being physical and coming up to the kid and knocking him off the ball. That's not going to happen so I think the positional stuff is going to be very important. I don't think it'll have as big of an affect on the attack because you still have to move the ball.
“So much of the game of predicated on winning the 50-50 balls so when you can't compete for a ball in the air, it's a different thing. It really is going to be different."
With no corner kicks, throw-ins or body contact of any kind — as well as every player and coach having to wear a mask at all times besides mask breaks — but the addition of direct kicks (instead of corners and throw-ins), there should be a lot more offense in games this season. The Wildcats really struggled to score last year.
"I think you'll see more offense this year (generally speaking) because I don't think you'll be able to do what you are used to be doing defensively," said Scanlon. "Also, there's the no walls on free kicks and you have some kids in this league who can really strike the ball, so I do think there will be an uptick in offense."
Wilmington lost nine players from last year's team – seven who graduated and two who didn't return. That leaves 13 holdovers, including tri-captains Fitzler, McGrath and goalie Justin Healey. Fitzler, who really emerged as an impressive defender as a sophomore, was out all last season due to a knee injury.
McGrath is a speedy and skillful midfielder who was a league all-star last year, and Healey is excellent between the posts, but certainly a victim of some tough luck play in front of him.
The other ten returners include seniors, striker Chris Bernazani, midfielders DJ Ricupero and Chris Wong and defenders Ryan Forcina, Patrick O'Mahony, Patrick Xavier and Jason Berube, as well as three juniors, back-up goalie Liam Dwyer and midfielders Anay Gandhi and Christian O'Neil.
The team got a big boost with the additions of Owen Surrette, a former varsity soccer player who ran cross-country last year, and Stephen Smolinsky, who is a multi-sport athlete including being one of the football captains this upcoming season.
The other six members of the team include Ryan Wilson, Alexander Paquet, Joseph Cornish, Evan Shackelford, Dillon McGrath and Willie Stuart.
"Up front, Chris Bernazani is a good attacker and having Owen Surette back after a year with the cross-country team is great," said Scanlon. "He can help at both a striker and as a midfielder. We know he has a great engine and he's a player who will be counting on.
"We have a veteran defense with (Patrick) O'Mahony, (Alex) Fitzler is back after his injury, Jason Berube and Patrick Xavier. Minus Alex who was hurt, the rest of them all started last year. We have a strong goalie in Healey, so that should be beneficial.
"I like this kid who is the football captain, Smolinsky. He's a good athlete and I think he could potentially give us a missing ingredient in the middle of the field. He's pretty tough to the ball. Apparently he still played regularly with these guys in the spring and he don't look all that far out of beat. This is a unique situation for him."
The season will open on Saturday afternoon with a short trip to Burlington for a 3 pm start. This year's schedule has ten games which includes home-and-home series with the five other Middlesex League Freedom Division opponents, Burlington, Wakefield, Stoneham, Watertown and Melrose.
With that one win last year, Scanlon hopes and firmly believes that the team can notch more than that this fall.
"This year we have ten games, they are all in our division so you're not playing any crossover games," he said. "It was a little deceptive record wise last year. We were in a lot of games but we had a lot of trouble finishing and we would give up that key goal. Not having to play the teams from the Liberty Division and not being overwhelmed with their speed (is a big plus).
"The way our schedule was set up, we would see the three biggest schools right away, so this schedule at least you are seeing a team this Saturday that has the same speed as us. We are hoping for better. They claim that we are playing for a league title, but I don't understand how you are going to be able to do that when you are not allowed to make up games. How are you going to do that? You play ten games and I play eight, so how do you crown a champion? That's not fair."
In either case, league title on the line or new modifications to follow, Scanlon said the team is thrilled just to be back on the fields together.
"I think the kids are excited to be out doing something and they are happy to be playing," he said. "That has to be good enough for them. The way things are (in the country), things are a mess. I don't like the rule changes personally, but we're all trying to give our student-athletes something positive to do, to keep their heads off of all of this stuff and keep them safe.
“You hate to see seniors potentially lose a season — especially these guys who some have been with me all four years. You want to see at least see them finish up somehow, and not like (this past) spring (season) when it was just pull the plug."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.