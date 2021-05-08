In last week's Tewksbury Town Crier edition, I mentioned that I was going to change up the release dates of these All-Time teams and try to go every other week, alternating towns, as there's just not enough time in the day or week to get two teams done. Anyway, so after two week hiatus after posting the wrestling team, here's our fourth installment with my picks for the All-Time WHS Boys Soccer team.
Again, any player who left WHS before graduating, is not eligible and it's impossible to compare different generations, so the criteria here is impact that the players had on the team(s) when he/she played, as well as accolades/accomplishments and further advancement plays a little part of it as well.
Here goes:
TOM APRILE
A tremendous athlete, Aprile was a co-captain and a star right fullback for the Wildcats and was so instrumental in the team's first ever Northern League Championship crown and first ever state tournament appearance, helping the team finish 10-1-3 overall.
Known for his blazing speed, one of his former teammates said, “I remember *(Aprile playing defense) because he would sprint all the way up the field and take a shot, and then sprint all the way back. Coach (Bill) Peabody used to love that.”
JEFF ARCIERO
He's been out of school for over 20 years now and I still consider him not only one of my all-time favorite people/athletes to cover, but one of the all-time greatest all-around athletes I have seen and that was while battling through a torn ACL and MCL suffered in the first state tournament soccer game as a junior.
A year later, all he did was help the Wildcats advance to the Division 2 state final. The team finished ranked No. 7 in the entire state that year, and he had so much to do with that success both as an elite defender and as one of the all-time greatest leaders I have ever seen.
In his just his senior year alone, the Hall of Famer was named to the All-Conference, Eastern Mass, All-State, All-New England teams, was named to the Lowell Sun First All-Star Team, was named to both the Boston Globe and Boston Herald All-Scholastic teams, and was also named the Globe's Player of the Year for Division 3.
BARRY ARUDA
He was the first player in program history to be selected to the All-State team nearly 50 years later, there's only a handful of others who have also been selected to that elite status. In 1972, he was part of the first ever league championship and first playoff appearance and the following year in 1973, again the team won the league title thanks to his 16 goals.
ANTHONY AZEVEDO
He was as talented and as skilled of a defender as I can recall in my three decades of covering the WHS Boys Soccer team. He was polished, had tremendous footwork and speed, and was extremely tough to beat.
After several all-star campaigns, he went on to have four terrific years at Westfield State, again anchoring their defense.
DAN BURNS
For many years he held the program's scoring record until Lynch came along. Burns finished his tremendous career with 30 goals and 25 assists. In 1975 as a senior, he was named to the All-State Team, helped the 'Cats finish 14-1-1 and qualify for the tournament for the fourth straight year and also win the Northern League Championship crown for the fourth straight year.
He helped Wilmington with game winning goals in both the state tournament wins over Harwich and Hamilton-Wenham, before losing to powerful Nauset Regional in the Eastern Mass semi-finals.
The Hall of Famer went on to play both soccer and hockey at Lake Forest College in Illinois.
JIM BURNS
In 1978, the 'Cats finished 1-10, and the following year, led by Burns and a handful of others, they finished 11-3-4 overall in certainly a memorable season, which included a first round state tournament win over Jamaica Plain before losing to Wayland in the D2 North semi-final game. That Wilmington team featured a number of Hall of Famers, including Gary Hastings, current WHS Boys Soccer coach Steve Scanlon
Burns was named to the All-Conference and Eastern Mass All-Star teams.
He went on to play at New England College.
RALPH DECKER
Another important part of the 1972 team's first league title and first playoff appearance, he was named to the Eastern Mass team that season after setting a single season record of 16 goals in the regular season, which has since been broken three times by Dave Sousa, John Lynch and Stephen Potcner, who are all on this team.
In his three years with the varsity, the team combined for a record of 27-8-8.
CHRIS DICECCA
In 1974, the Lowell Sun asked four area coaches to come up with their 'Dream Team' and DiCecca was one of the selections. Known as a “prolific scorer”, he was an Eastern Mass All-Star that season, which came a year after netting 9 goals and adding three assists, helping the 'Cats win a league title. Historians have always considered him among the best all-time best players. He had skill, speed, could pass and could score.
He went on to play at SMU, which is now known as UMass-Dartmouth. About ten years, his son Chris played at WHS and in college, and had a terrific career.
MARK DIGIOVANNI, DENNIS INGRAM & JUSTIN VALLAS
The three tri-captains of the 1998 team, and also three longtime friends, are all Hall of Famers and while you can make an argument for their other individual sports, perhaps they were all best in soccer.
The trio were such big reasons why the 'Cats won two Cape Ann League titles, two Division 3 North sectional titles, 1 Eastern Mass title, while finishing as a state finalist in '97 and an Eastern Mass finalist the following year.
Ingram ranks as one of the all-time leading scorers in program history and was a two-time All-Conference and two-time Lowell Sun All-Star selection.
DiGiovanni took on the role both on the field and as a leader after Arciero left and did a fantastic job. One of my all-time memories was watching him hold up the sectional trophy for the first time. He was also named to the All-Conference and Sun All-Star teams.
Vallas, who could easily go down as the best athlete to actually cover in terms of his athletic ability and being so clutch, clever and competitive, finished his senior season with 16 goals and 12 assists, and was also named to the All-Conference and Sun teams. He went on and had a phenomenal career, first for one year at the Winchendon Prep School before going to Worcester State where he was a three-time All-Conference selection, a two-time All New England choice, who as a senior, led Massachusetts D3 schools in scoring, while he was also named as the MASCAC Player of the Year.
COLIN DOHERTY
To me, he was absolutely tremendous and just a gifted athlete. In soccer, he dominated games and was so dangerous every time he touched the ball.
Coming off an All-Conference season as a junior, Doherty was named the Middlesex League Freedom Division's Player of the Year in 2012, while being named to the Eastern Mass team, the Lowell Sun team, as well as to the Boston Globe's All-Scholastic team. He finished that season with 9 goals and 3 assists as a true midfielder.
DREW FOLEY
Named the Town Crier's Male Athlete of the Decade in December, he had a sensational career on the soccer field which included being named the Middlesex League Freedom Division MVP, an Eastern Mass All-Star and a two-time league all-star, was named to both the Herald and Globe All-Scholastic teams. He finished his senior year with 6 goals and 10 assists, helping the team win 17 games, and finished his amazing career with 21 goals and 29 assists for 50 points.
LUKE FOLEY
Much like Kellie Souza on the girls side, Foley finished his career with just under 40 career shut outs. That's absolutely incredible. He had 13 in 2013, while having a GAA under 1.00. He was a two-time league all-star, who led his team to multiple state tournament appearances, winning a number of games, many of which that had gone into penalty kicks.
His instincts as a keeper were second to none.
Oh, and he was a big part of two state championship hockey teams.
NICK GODZYK
When it comes to picking teams such as this one, to me, accolades from outside sources carries a lot of weight. During his career as a center midfielder, Godzyk was a two-time All-Conference selection and also named to the Eastern Mass team as a senior. He finished that season with 6 goals and 11 assists and throughout his career, was part of some extremely successful teams, that barely lost in the regular season.
He went on to play at Keene State.
ADAM JENSEN
One of many talented goalscorers on this team, Jensen could find the back of the net with the best of them – especially against Tewksbury, including six goals in two games, and a unforgettable four-goal game during his junior year.
He finished with 19 points as a junior, including 14 goals and then had 17 goals and 4 assists as a senior, giving him 31 goals and 9 assists, coming in about 40 games, which was pretty amazing.
He went on to play one year at George Washington University and one year at Northeastern University.
JOHN KALKANAJIAN & MARK KALKANAJIAN
Extremely talented on the soccer field, the brothers have always been associated with the great history of this program. John graduated in 1970 and was a key part in starting the program up. After high school, he was drafted in the old NASL.
His brother was another true goal scorer. In 1973, he was named to the Eastern Mass All-Star team after helping the 'Cats finish 11-1-2, with nine shut outs in 14 games.
DICK LIPSKI
He was one of the founding fathers if you will of this program, one of the elite players of the early 1970s when this program was getting off the ground. He had absolutely incredible skills with the ball, and one soccer historian told me that he could still be that good in today's game.
He was a multiple league all-star selection, who helped the Wildcats combine for a two-year record of 17-7-9 during his junior and senior years.
JOHN LYNCH
Lynch was simply a magician whenever he touched the ball. He was so gifted and just could do so much to make opposing defensive backs look foolish.
In his junior year of 1990, he broke the all-time single goal record with 23 goals, which has since been broken by Potcner. He helped lead the team to the D3 Eastern Mass final, losing to a powerful Medway team. Lynch was named the Lowell Sun's and MVC Division 2 Player of the Year, he was the leading scorer in the league and was also named to the Eastern Mass All-Star team.
The next year as a senior, he broke he broke the program's all-time scoring mark which still stands today with 56 goals and 15 assists. He was named as the MVC D2 and Sun Player of the Year, as well as making his second trip to the Eastern Mass team, and first to the All-State team.
The WHS Hall of Famer went on to a phenomenal career at Bentley University, where he still ranks among the program's all-time scorers.
PAUL MARASCO
Always a threat when he had the ball, Marasco's best season came in 1975, when he led the team in scoring, surpassed Decker's all-time points in program history, and was named to the All-Conference and Eastern Mass Teams, all while helping the 'Cats capture the league title at 14-1-1 (fourth in a row) and advance to the Eastern Mass semi-finals.
KORY MCGILVARY
As dominating of a shut down defender the program has ever had. Extremely talented with the ball and I don't think there was anyone better shielding the ball away from opponents as McGilvary did.
He was a huge reason why the team posted 14 shut outs in 2012, just being solid as a rock as a defender. He was a two-time All-Conference selection and was also tabbed an all-star one year.
He went on and had a great career at Westfield State University.
VINNY PAPAGEORGIOU
Hands down, the greatest high school goalie I've seen between Wilmington and Tewksbury and there's been a long list of great ones. He had the size, the talent, the mobility, the strength, the knowledge and the athleticism – he had it all. On top of that he had the ability to make the ten-bell saves, but he also took so much out of play with his aggressive style off the line.
In high school alone, the Hall of Famer was a four-year starter, a two-year captain, a two-time team MVP, a two-time All-Conference selection, the Cape Ann League's Division 1 Player of the Year, a two-time Eastern Mass All-Star, was named to the All-State Team, as the Lowell Sun's Player of the Year, and was also named to both the Boston Globe and Herald All-Scholastic teams.
STEPHEN POTCNER
After several decent seasons, he busted out as a senior in 2005, netting 27 goals in the regular season, which broke the previous single season scoring record by another striker on this list John Lynch. That season, Potcner was named as an All-Conference selection, to the Eastern Mass All-Star team, and was also an All-Scholastic.
After he left Wilmington, he went on to have a solid career at UMass-Lowell, as a potent goal scorer.
DAVE SOUSA
A natural goal scorer, Souza still ranks as one of the all-time leading goal scorers in program history even after his records have been broken for several decades now. In 1977, he was one of the top scorers in all of Eastern Mass, set a Merrimack Valley Conference record at the time with 29 points in a season, was the Lowell Sun's Player of the Year and he held the single and career point records at WHS for a number of years before it was broken.
He went on to play at Westfield State.
TOM STEWART
A tremendous three-sport athlete, who is among the many on this list enshrined in the Hall of Fame, Stewart was a hard-nosed center midfielder, who was a part of four state tournament teams, including the 1975 league championship squad.
A captain, he was also named to the All-Conference and Lowell Sun All-Star teams.
STEVE WINCHELL
At six-feet-four inches, Winchell was an extremely intimidating player on the backline, who was seen all over the field. He took every corner, free kick, throw-in and jumped in the offense as much as possible.
He was such an important part to the 1975 team's league championship title, a season that saw the 'Cats finish 14-1-1, while advancing to the state semi-finals.
A strong three-sport athlete, he was inducted into the school's Hall of Fame a number of years ago and gave the greatest speech.
CHUCK WOOD
In his three years, '72-'74, Wood helped the 'Cats finish 10-1-3, 11-1-2 and 9-3-2 overall, which included two league titles and three state tournament appearances. One of the seasons, he posted 13 shut outs and believed to have combined for 15 in the other two.
Like many others on this team, he was also an Eastern Mass All-Star in 1973 and was also a Lowell Sun selection in '74.
COACH FRANK LENTINE/DICK SCANLON/STEVE SCANLON
There's been four coaches in the history of this program and three of them are in the WHS Hall of Fame, Frank Lentine and Dick and Steve Scanlon. The other coach Bill Peabody served as Lentine's longtime assistant before taking over for four seasons. He could easily be in the Hall.
So of the three, trying to pick one here as the ultimate best, is like asking someone to pick Mo, Larry or Curley. It's impossible. Lentine started up the program and had instant success. From 1969-177, he had a record of 95-25-19 with three league titles.
Dick Scanlon coached from 1982-2000, and all he did was win three Division 3 North Sectional Championship titles, taking one team to the state final and two others to the Eastern Mass Championship game.
Steve surpassed the 200-win club here at WHS and has almost 350 in his career, including a state title at Westford Academy, and countless number of deep runs in the state tournament here.
All three of Hall of Famers in my book and certainly all belong on this team.
LINE-UPS
As I have been doing in most of the other teams is a line-up card that I would put together. This one is impossible, and I think mo matter what combinations I pick or someone else would pick, these team would a top of the line team in the state, public school wise.
On one hand you could have a forward line of John Lynch, Dave Sousa, Dan Burns and Arruda which to me would be unstoppable, with a midfield group of John Kalkanajian, Richard Lipski and I would slide DiCecca back there as an attacking midfielder, and then on defense it would be Jim Burns, Winchell and Aprile, with Papageorgiou in net.
The second group you could have Vallas, Ingram, Mark Kalkanajian and Decker up front, with Doherty, D. Foley and Stewart in the middle and then Arciero, DiGiovanni and McGilvary in the back with Wood in net.
That leaves the last six players which includes goalie Luke Foley, forwards Adam Jensen, Stephen Potcner and Paul Marasco, midfielder Nick Godzyk and defender Anthony Azevedo, and that's also a pretty stacked reserve list.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.