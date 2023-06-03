WILMINGTON — What a better way to enter the state tournament than with a state-tournament style victory.
On Monday afternoon, the Wilmington High softball team won a gritty 5-4 decision over visiting Masconomet Regional in an intense battle between two playoff squads.
The Wildcats jumped out to a 4-0 lead after three innings before the Chieftains tied the score with four runs in the top of the fourth.
WHS then won the game in walk-off fashion, scoring the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Wilmington’s last at-bat started with a leadoff single by sophomore first baseman Eva Boudreau. Boudreau went to second on a passed ball before a terrific bunt single toward first base by freshman Ali McElligott. Masco intentionally walked senior Sofia Scalfani to load the bases with nobody out.
The game ended seconds later when Boudreau raced home after another passed ball.
The Wildcats scored their first run in bottom of the first when senior catcher Abby LaClair walked after a long at-bat. A fielder’s choice grounder by junior Lily MacKenzie saw MacKenzie end up at first base before she stole second and eventually scored when Boudreau crushed a double to center field.
In the third, LaClair’s hard grounder to short was misplayed. MacKenzie then bunted back to the mound where an error resulted in WHS runners on second and third. Masco intentionally walked Boudreau, setting up a two-run single by Scalfani that made it 3-0.
Junior pitcher Julia Archer then singled to reload the bases for freshman Erin McCarthy, who scored Boudreau with a sacrifice fly to right.
WHS had another good chance to score in the fifth. McElligott had a nice bunt single with one out before taking both second and third on passed balls. The next two ‘Cat batters struck out to end the threat.
In the sixth, sophomore Kiersten Moore hit a pinch single with one out. Freshman Charlotte Forcina re-entered the game as a runner for Moore and went to second on a passed ball. With two outs, Masco intentionally walked LaClair. MacKenzie nearly made the Chieftains pay the price with a line shot to right that was caught by a lunging Masco outfielder.
Wilmington’s defense was terrific all day long.
In the first inning, Masco had a runner on second with one out when a line drive to center was caught by Forcina, who started an 8-6-5 double play that saw McCarthy, at shortstop, throw a perfect strike to McElligott at third to complete the twin killing.
In the second, McElligott made a nice play on a hard grounder for out No. 1 before Archer struck out the next two Masco batters.
In the third, junior Cassie Tibbetts made two nice catches in right field for help complete a 1-2-3 inning.
Masco’s fourth inning included a single and two walks to load the bases with one out before a bases-clearing double cut the Wildcat lead to 4-3. Another base hit tied the game.
That would be it for Masco’s scoring.
In the fifth, after a leadoff single by the Chieftains, Archer struck out the next hitter before Tibbetts made another terrific defensive play, sprinting to a single over first base and throwing out a Masco runner at second.
A fielder’s choice grounder from McCarthy to MacKenzie ended the inning.
Masco went down in order in the sixth and in the seventh, after a leadoff single, a sacrifice bunt and a grounder fielded cleanly by McElligott set up the final out, a strikeout by Archer.
Archer scattered eight Masco hits, striking out six and walking two.
WHS finished the season with a 12-8 record and now awaits its first-round state tournament opponent.
Before Monday’s game, Wilmington was seeded 16th in the Div. 2 state power rankings. Masco was ranked 23rd.
