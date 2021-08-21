CHELMSFORD/HAVERHILL — After a tremendous late season run to secure a playoff spot, the Wilmington 16U All-Star team saw their season come to an end last week with a pair of losses in the Northeast Massachusetts League Baseball playoffs.
The Wildcats, who finished the regular season with a record of 7-4-1 after ending the season on a five game winning streak, dropped a 7-2 decision to Chelmsford last Monday night at Volunteer Field in Chelmsford, before being eliminated the next night with a 6-4 loss to Riverside-Bradford in Haverhill.
In their 7-2 loss to Chelmsford on Monday, the Wildcats fell behind early, as Chelmsford struck for four runs in the first inning, and they were unable to recover from the deficit. Jimmy Keck pitched well for the Wildcats after the rough start, allowing six hits, while striking out two batters and not allowing a walk. Brennan Walsh led the Wildcats at the plate, as he went 2-for-3 on the day.
The next day against Riverside/Bradford, the Wildcats were in the game most of the way, tied at 4-4 after three innings, but Riverside/Bradford struck for a pair of runs in the fourth inning to take the lead for good.
Lukas Poirier was on the hill for the Wildcats in this one, allowing six runs on seven hits over 5 2/3 innings, while striking out six batters.
Trevor Sullivan, Cam Kelley, Brennan Walsh, Jimmy Keck, Jake Carr and Connor Lovell each had a hit to power the Wilmington offense.
This group, made up primarily of very young players, had a great summer, despite a team much more suited to the 14U age group, as opposed to the 16U. In fact, most of the players on this 16U team were also part of the 14U Junior Select team, which won the 14U state championship earlier this summer.
Members of this year's 16U team included Andrew Almeida, Jake Carr, Jacob Doherty, Luca Gabardi, Patrick Hounsell, James Keck, Cameron Kelley, Connor Lovell, Michael Maselli, Philip Murray, Lukas Poirier, Ryan Quamme, Nolan Richards, Trevor Sullivan, Brennan Walsh and Logan Zimmer.
Jay Kelley was the manager of both this team as well as the 14U Select squad, along with assistant coaches Bill Lovell and Stephen Sullivan.
