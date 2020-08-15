The Wilmington High Boys Soccer team has developed a tremendous winning tradition throughout their history thanks to the efforts of many players, coaches, volunteers and parents. But, among all of the great people who have been a part of the program, there is only one man who can say he led the program right from the start, and that man is WHS Hall of Famer Frank Lentine, who was the first coach in the history of the program, starting in 1964, through 1976.
Lentine passed away in August of 2017, but his legacy and his memory live on in the countless players and students whose lives he touched during his time at Wilmington High, both as a coach and as an educator, having worked in the Wilmington Public Schools system for thirty-three years as an Industrial Arts teacher and later in the Guidance Department.
One former Wildcats player has stepped up to honor Lentine’s memory. Chris DiCecca did not play for Lentine, having graduated from Wilmington High in 2011, before moving on to a great career at Colby-Sawyer. However, he is well aware of the legacy that the man left behind. Because of that legacy, DiCecca has started a Go Fund Me page to help support the Wilmington Recreation Department’s efforts to name a memorial bench at the Wilmington Yentile Farm Recreation Facility in Lentine’s name. The goal of the page is to collect $2,000 by August 25th in order to make this happen.
DiCecca, who was a CAL All-Star and an All-Conference selection during his time with the Wildcats, says that Lentine is very deserving of this honor.
"He was a great guy. He was not only an awesome soccer coach but more importantly he was a mentor who had such a positive influence on many of the athletes and students of Wilmington High School,” DiCecca said. “Those that came in contact with Frank knew that they were blessed to have him in their life. He looked out for the well-being of others and is truly missed by all. A great guy."
Lentine, in fact, was not only by all accounts a great guy, but he was also a heck of a coach and player. He attended Fitchburg State College, where he helped capture the program’s first ever New England Teachers College Conference (NETCC) Championship in 1957, and in 2018 was elected to the school’s Hall of Fame as a member of that squad. After graduating from Fitchburg, Lentine spent two years in the military and two years in the work force, before becoming an Industrial Arts teacher at WHS in 1960.
Four years later, Lentine asked then Athletic Director Larry Cushing about the possibility of organizing soccer as a club sport. Cushing was receptive of the idea and 17 players signed up and soccer was a club sport until the fall of 1969.
According to research by Town Crier sports editor Jamie Pote, Wilmington played as an independent team from 1969-1971 playing against many of the state's best teams and finished 24-14-5 under Lentine's direction.
In the fall of 1972, Wilmington competed in the Northern Soccer League and finished 10-1-3 and were the first team in program history to qualify and compete in the state tournament, losing to Needham, 3-1.
The next two seasons the Wildcats finished 12-1-1 and 9-3-2 under Lentine and the success continued in 1975 with a record of 14-1-1. The 'Cats qualified for the state tournament for the fourth straight season and lost in the sectional semi-finals against Nauset.
In 1976, Lentine led the Wildcats to a 12-1-3 record and qualified for the tournament again, losing to Medfield, 2-1 in two overtimes. He resigned after that season with a remarkable 8-year record of 81-21-15 with 3 Northern Soccer League championship titles and five tournament appearances.
After Lentine, only three other people have served as the head coach including Bill Peabody, Dick Scanlon and Steve Scanlon.
If you would like to donate to DiCecca’s efforts to name a memorial bench at the Wilmington Yentile Farm Recreation Facility in Lentine’s name, you can visit his Go Fund Me page at https://www.gofundme.com/f/lentine-memorial-bench?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.