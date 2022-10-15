WILMINGTON – Heading into this season, Wilmington High School Football Coach Craig Turner knew that he had a young and inexperienced team and knew that there would be a learning curve.
Through five games this season, the 'Cats have really struggled with that learning curve. While the team has shown tremendous effort with non-stop hustle from the beginning to the end of every game, the mistakes continue to mount, and so have the losses.
On Friday night, Watertown dominated play from the opening drive until the end of the third quarter before the reserve players came in. The 40-20 victory for the Raiders improve their record to 5-0, while the 'Cats fell to 0-5.
It's the toughest start for a Wilmington team since 1994, when the 'Cats started out 0-7 before beating Dracut in week eight.
“They try really hard, honestly. We're just not very disciplined and we don't play smart football. I've said it to the kids that we have had a tough schedule, Wilmington has been very tough to beat this year. We continue to do things our own way and not doing the things that we have been taught. We're re-creating things on the fly that don't exist and it's stuff that we do pretty well in at practice, but then we do completely different stuff on Fridays,” said Turner. “It's very frustrating on the coaching staff, but we're going to continue to work at it. They do play hard but we have eight guys doing what they are taught and we have three guys doing something completely different. In the game of football, it always seems to find you when you do that stuff. Hopefully we can clean it up. Lord knows we are trying. We just continue to make the same mistakes over and over again.
“We told the kids that it's at the point of the season where it comes to a point where we have given the seniors and some of the older kids a lot of rope, so if you're not figuring it out, not being consistent or not playing hard, we've got to go in a different direction. Whether you are a senior, junior or whatever, we have to figure this out. I'd rather take my lumps with a young kid who may not be physically as ready but will gain the experience and do what they are taught as opposed to a kid who is physically ready but is just doing whatever they want out there.”
Watertown jumped out to a 28-0 halftime lead. The combination of quarterback Johnny Cacace and wide out Rafael Magalhaes couldn't be stopped. Cacace scored the first touchdown on a 1-yard run, and then followed by three straight TD passes, the first two to Magalhaes and the last one of the half to Vincent Wolff. On the night, Cacace was perfect, completing 8-of-8 passes for 129 yards, while he also added 42 rushing yards.
On the season, opposing teams have completed 70 percent of its passes and quarterbacks have thrown 11 touchdown passes against Wilmington in five games.
“(Our secondary is) the bulk of the problem. We're making up coverages on the fly. It's stuff we don't (coach). We're just trying to find four guys who will do what we're asking them to do. It’s one of those things where we have one guy playing man and the rest of the guys are doing something completely different or vice versa. (During Friday's game) we were playing zone but we were not going where we were supposed to be going to go. We were not covering what we were supposed to be covering. Our eyes were not where they were supposed to be. Obviously (playing zone) wasn't working so we changed it to man-to-man across the board and even that we had guys covering players they weren't supposed to be covering. We're going to keep working at it. It's been a struggle for us since the summer during the 7-on-7s.
“That's why we struggle so much on third downs. We have teams with third-and-nine or third-and-fifteen and we can't get off the field. We started the season off pretty good on third down and we have progressively gotten worse to the point where now where we should be getting off the field like 66 percent of the time and now we're down to about 35 percent of the time. That's a bad, bad drop.”
The problems are certainly not just in the secondary. Upfront, both the offensive and defensive line have struggled. On Friday, that was the case early on, but the drive to start the third quarter, Wilmington did a great job but the drive ended with a turnover.
“We said all week that (Watertown) had a big line, a much bigger and stronger line than us. We've gotten used to it because it's every week,” said Turner. “(Despite that) we kind of liked the match-up because their linemen kind of play tall and don't necessarily come off the ball as hard as say Melrose does. We said to the kids all week that if you're satisfied with just getting up there and bumping bellies with your guy and you're thinking that you have him blocked — and that's what they want you to do because they are bigger and stronger — then they are just going to stand you up in the hole, make you think that you have them blocked and they are just going to throw you off and go and make a play. We worked all week saying that we had to come off the ball, we need to drive our feet, we need to get movement on these guys because they aren't going to look to move and we didn't. We were just catching them, and were hoping to hang on for dear life.
“And again just like the problems we have with our secondary, we have guys out there recreating plays like stuff you wouldn't believe. Stuff that we put it back on August 19th. It's very frustrating and we need to get that fixed. If I'm being completely honest, I don't know the answer because like I said it's stuff that we put it on August 19th and it's the basis of our offense and we're still messing up the rules.
“Just like defense, we need to find guys who are going to do it, regardless of their age. We need to find guys who can do it because it's the only thing that will give us a chance. If we're not good enough, than we're not good enough and I'll live with that, but if we just continue to do things that we're not supposed to be doing, that's where I struggle.”
On top of the inconsistencies with the secondary and line play, the third biggest issue is turnovers. On Friday, the 'Cats turned the ball over twice, one interception and another fumble. On the season, the team has turned the ball over 16 times, eight interceptions and eight fumbles, that’s over three a game. There were a ton of exchange problems too on Friday, which certainly made things tougher for the signal-callers.
“(Quarterback Jacob) Roque has gotten better every week. I think that was a pretty poor interception that he threw and I know he would say that too,” said Turner. “If you look at the Silver Lining we only had one interception this week so we're getting better at holding onto the ball I guess – we still fumbled it once and had that interception.
“Watertown was better than what I had given them credit for. They are pretty talented and I looked at their roster afterwards and every single one of their big-time players has been starting for them since they were sophomores. They are a lot like us last year. I put would Wakefield in that category, too.
“I think we have talent that can match up with those guys, we're just so wildly inconsistent in terms of doing what we're supposed to be doing. Once we start doing that, I think we'll be competitive. We play hard and we care and that's what also makes it frustrating is that we do play hard and we do care, but we are our own worst enemy. Until we get our own stuff fixed, we're not going to win a game. We won’t win until we can play consistent, fundamental football.”
Trailing by that 28-0 halftime score, Watertown made it 34-0 after Magalhaes caught a 33-yard touchdown pass, his third of the night, to go along with four PAT kicks.
After that, Roque completed a perfectly executed bubble screen to Michael Lawler, who caught the pass in between several defenders, before bursting down the sideline with great speed for the 72-yard touchdown.
Wilmington's Gus Lambert then recovered an onside kick, giving the 'Cats the ball back on their own 30. From there, thanks to three penalties for a combined 37 yards, and some smaller runs, Wilmington moved the ball up the field and Lawler closed out the drive by running one in from three yards out. Roque then ran in the conversion to make it 34-14.
On the next scrimmage play, Watertown's Payton Andrade ended any thoughts of a miracle comeback with a 68-yard touchdown run.
Later in the fourth quarter, with the reserve players in, back-up quarterback Braedon Almas did a real nice job moving the ball, completing 2-of-3 passes for 37 yards, and that drive was capped off by a 4-yard touchdown run by Nick Iascone.
Wilmington has three regular season league games left to try to notch a win, or two or three and it starts with Burlington on Friday.
“The last two weeks they have kind of struggled but they played some good football teams losing to Watertown and Wakefield,” said Turner of the Red Devils. “I don't much about them in terms of their early schedule as I know they beat Westboro and I know nothing about Westboro. What I will say is their coach George Balian we know well as he was the defensive co-ordinator at Stoneham for a while so we have been going up against him for a while so I don't think it'll be too much of a secret of what we're going to see from them defensively.
“Offensively, they have been kind of all over the map. They started off in Power-I stuff at the beginning but have slowly gone to more spread stuff and I don't know if that's because of injuries or what have you. They have some guys who can make some plays.
“I think if we can take care of the ball and play better in the secondary, we'll have a shot. I've said to the kids that it really doesn't matter who we play right now. If we don't get better, it doesn't matter. We have had these coverages set in since late August and we have given some of the kids plenty of chances, so right now it's a matter of finding someone else or something else. That's our job as coaches. We have to keep going at it until we find something that will work and whether that's a combination of kids, a combination of schemes, we know that we're just going to keep working at it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.