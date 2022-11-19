WILMINGTON – For the past three-plus years, if you have attended a Wilmington High School Football or Basketball game, certainly you have been entertained by the action of the game. However, that being said, there is no doubt you left the bleachers knowing that you also were more entertained by the individual talents of a Wildcat cheerleader named Tiffanie Smith.
The girl who has traveled all over the country and probably has as many, if not more accolades and achievements in the sport than probably Aly Raisman does in gymnastics, has been awarded for all of those days spent on the mat.
On Monday afternoon, the Wilmington High School senior signed her National Letter of Intent to attend Quinnipiac College, a Division-1 program and compete on the school's Acrobatic and Tumbling Team, which is a little different than cheerleading.
“Cheerleading doesn't really give you much money for college but acrobatic and tumbling does. It's more like gymnastics and acrobatic put together, so it's pretty cool,” she said during halftime of this past Thursday's WHS Football game.
According to the Quinnipiac Website, 50 college programs now offer Acrobatics/Tumbling. This year's QU team will get competition underway in February and includes a trip to Baylor University in Texas. The QU team features a full roster, including three other athletes from Massachusetts.
There's been a lot of talented competitive cheerleaders over the years at WHS with a handful of them going to D1 college programs, but none of them can compare to the talents of Smith. Her first recruiting visit was with Oklahoma State University, which says it all, but it was her second visit that actually was more impressive.
“I went and visited (Oklahoma State University) and then Quinnipiac was my second choice. They brought me on for a recruiting trip and I just loved it. The school is really pretty and they have this mountain and it's such a pretty view,” she said.
Back in February of 2019, the Town Crier told the story of Smith's cheerleading skills when she was just 14 years old. In the article, she explained that as a member of the East Celebrity Elite Bombshells, a Medium Level-5 All-Star Cheerleading team, that she practiced six hours a day, four days a week. The team competed in Indianapolis, Dallas and Orlando to name a few and captured a 'World Championship title'.
Her days with the Bombshells came after many years involved with Wilmington Pop Warner and leading the 2014 'C' Team to a National Title.
“It's been my whole life. I've had a lot of successes – I was a world champion and that means a lot. (Cheerleading) has definitely made me a better person, both stronger physically and mentally,” Tiffanie said.
In the 2019 article, Smith explained that it took her a while to craft her very difficult routine, which consisted of 'a standing full to two standing backhand springs through to a double full, and her running pass is a half through to a double-full.”
“Tiffanie is an exceptional tumbler and jumper,” said her East Elite coach Stephen Belanger in the 2019 article. “Her skills have a great level of difficulty performed with strong technique, and what makes her special is her work ethic.”
Today, Smith's routine includes “a whip through two fulls, then a standing full”. When asked about being able to do everything that she does, Tiffanie offered, “It's all kind of a mental game and you just tell yourself that you are fine. It's mostly muscle memory so your body knows how to do it.”
Tiffanie's high school coach Christina Zuccaro certainly agrees with Belanger about Smith's skill-set. However, Zuccaro had the biggest smile on her face when asked about her little sister's decision to attend Quinnipiac and sign her NLI.
“I am very proud of Tiffanie. I can't put that into words of how proud I am of her. I think the school she picked is a perfect fit for her. Acrobatic/Tumbling so it's a little more technical, but it also gets rid of all of the fluff involved with cheerleading,” said Zuccaro. “They do the skills part of it mostly. She has looked over but she loved the school. She came home from Quinnipiac and said I love this place so I was happy for her.”
Tiffanie added that she has been cheering her entire life and wanted to change it up, thus the decision to attend a college that has the acrobatic and tumbling program. She's excited to have the opportunity come next fall, but until then she wanted to publicly acknowledge the people who she said have played a big role in this big decision.
“(My sister Christina and my mother Deb Smith) are both all part of this. My mom is a big part of it. I want to thank my entire family (for supporting me),” she said.
