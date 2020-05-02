In last week's edition, the Town Crier wrote a story about the cancellation of the spring high school season and had reaction from various coaches and athletes. Below is the reaction from the track coaches and some of the athletes.
WILMINGTON – After a tremendous indoor season, the Wilmington High School boys track-and-field team had planned to continue where the team left off once the spring season started, but unfortunately those thoughts ended with last week's news of the season being cancelled.
"It is very disappointing that this spring season has been cancelled because as a team we had goals of winning our division of the Middlesex League and winning the Division III State Relays," said assistant coach Joe Patrone. "We came off a very successful indoor season and hoped to continue that momentum into the spring. We felt that we had a good enough team to beat both Burlington and Wakefield and a deep enough team to make a run at the State Relays."
While the season ended for the program, it also meant the end for senior Greg Adamek, who had two special seasons in cross-country and indoor track. He is considered one of the top runners in both program's more recent history.
"We had many seniors that contributed much to our success," said Patrone. "Perhaps our top senior was Greg Adamek. Greg had an extremely successful cross country and indoor season. In cross-country he was one of the top seven runners in the league, earning All-Conference honors. At the Division IV State Meet, his fourth place finish helped lead the team to a second place finish.
“At the All-State Meet, He placed 19th place helping the team to a fourth place finish. During the winter season Greg was the Middlesex League Champion in the one mile run, again earning All-Conference honors. He then placed fourth in the one mile and established a new school record of 4:26.07."
Adamek was one of many experienced athletes who were returning for this season. The other senior distance runners included Brian Elderd, Joe Lydon, Nolan Kennedy, Alex Boehm and Dan Maienza. The returning senior sprinters and hurdlers would have been Richie Stuart, Matt Chisholm, Andy Lee, Aidan Ryan, Jimmy Valente and Brandon Moy.
In the throws, Nathan Curdo (off to University of Michigan in the fall) and Dean Nally (off to Bentley University in the fall) were returning to compete against the top kids in the league in the discus and shot put, and other senior returners include Dan and Dave Ings in the shot put and Jake Arsenault in the javelin.
Other seniors, who were members of last year's team, include Thomas Abbott, Jake Danieli, Mark Messinger, Thomas Morris, Brett Nansel, Joshua Rainone, David Roderman, Sukethram Sivakumar, Manav Thakkar and Max Wright.
Joe Hartzell, who enjoyed his time with the majority of this group during winter track, said that he planned on trying out for the baseball team this spring. In both cases, expectations were high, and he is disappointed for the athletes of both programs who won't get that chance.
"This whole situation is unfitting," he said. "Seniors are supposed to go out on horseback running into the sunset. They are supposed to finish with closure. It’s really tough that I wore the blue and white for the last time unknowingly. This spring was going to be amazing not just for me but for all my classmates.
“My former track teammates would have being shooting for school history and I’d be going for a state title (with the baseball team). Through all this, I’ve truly learned that all good things come to an end. It also reminded me to stay positive in tough times.
"Also, high school sports taught me that not all the bounces go your way but you’ve got to keep your head up. They’ve also made me a harder worker. However, the show must go on unfortunately."
GIRLS TRACK
The girls' program has also continued to come along way, especially with a handful of talented individuals, including senior Hannah LaVita, who this past week, signed her National Letter of Intent to continue to compete for the Springfield College Women's team.
"I’m very excited that I’m able to continue my track career and continue (to compete in high) jumping. I love track and I’m so grateful that I get another four years with it. Springfield has an amazing program and I can’t wait to start practicing with the team."
Last year LaVita qualified for the All-State Meet after clearing 5-2. She is one of several senior high jumpers who were expecting to do big things this season, including Juliana Patrone, who cleared 5-0 six different times last year and was named a Middlesex League All-Star along with LaVita.
Fellow senior Evelyn Miller-Nuzzo had also cleared 4-8.50, while competing in many other events.
"The three of these girls have been the high jump relay for Wilmington indoors and outdoors since the spring of their freshman year — except for this past winter when Evy was injured,” said Assistant Coach Patrone. “They placed in four State Relays with three second place finishes and a sixth place finish.”
Wilmington also had a handful of experience distance runners returning, led by Gianna Misuraca.
“I sort of expected the season to be cancelled, but it still stung to hear that it wasn't going to happen,” she said. “I had thought that maybe something was going to happen, but at the same time I knew it wouldn't.”
She was asked about some of her top highlights of her running career.
“My proudest meets would have to be Andover Boosters in tenth grade when I broke six minutes in the mile, the home meet against Watertown in cross country when I broke the 5K course record, then as a junior, both the Twilight (Meet in Weston) and Andover Boosters. However, the meet when I had the most fun was the Twilight meet this past fall during cross country. I don't know what it was about that meet, but it was just the best, and I know many of my teammates agree.”
The other returning seniors from last year's team include Donalissa Alphonse, Joanne Arulraj, Grace Foley, Allison Jordan, Anna Rideout, Petya Stoeva, Mansi Thakkar, Amanda Tran and Gabriela Villalta.
“My heart definitely aches for this group of seniors from both the boys and girls' teams,” said girls head coach Brian Schell. “This is the group that has stuck with it through all four years. They are the ones that started, built and defined the culture of our program that we as a team collectively strived for. And I am not just saying that because I can. They have shown what true hard work and dedication in this sport means.
“They put in the work all year round especially during the off season. Just go back and look at all of their accomplishments as individuals which collectively built the best team atmosphere I could ask for as a coach. All of this became inspirational for the rest of the teams to follow suit and just shows the great leadership shown by this class.
“Again I am heartbroken for this senior class that have worked so hard up to this point and have to miss everything else as well that comes along with being a senior, not just the spring sports.”
Misuraca added that she will certainly miss her teammates, in particular the group of distance runners.
Lastly, I would like to tell Shea (Cushing), Olivia (Erler), Carissa (Rubin), and all the other distance girls that I'm going to miss them so much and to run their hearts out for me,” she said. “When it gets hard, just lean in and keep going. You'll make it across the finish line.”
