BURLINGTON — During the current high school hockey season, condensed from twenty into ten games over a rather brief span of time due to COVID-19 restrictions, there are a number of instances when teams will face one another in a back-to-back, alternately home-and-home format.
The Wilmington High girl’s ice hockey team opened the 2021 campaign on January 2nd, suffering a lopsided 8-4 defeat handed down by the Burlington Red Devils at the Ristuccia Arena. It would have been far worse for the Wildcats if not for a rally that eventually halved the deficit. These clubs clashed again a week later, this time at the Ice Palace, and emerged with a starkly different outcome.
After skating in lockstep to a 2-all tie through the first half, Wilmington slipped-up when play resumed and fell behind by a pair, 4-2. But that all changed when the Wildcats gave Burlington a little taste of their own offensive medicine, scoring two 15 seconds apart midway through the second half to tie the score again at 4-4, where it remained.
Some might say that, under the circumstances, a tie is as good as a win. But while Wilmington made a statement in this bout, coach John Lapiana recognizes his club’s talent and expects more.
“The effort was far better in this rematch with Burlington,” said Lapiana, whose record improved to 0-1-1. “But once again, we were often waiting and reacting rather than establishing the style of play we prefer which is dictating the tone.”
Burlington was first to light the lamp, in a game that featured six lead changes. Eighth-grader Elena Seremetis put her team ahead at 12:52 of the first half on a feed from Ava Petrone. According to Lapiana, the Wildcats were fortunate to escape the early minutes down just a goal.
“This game opened much the same way as the first time we saw this team,” he said. “Burlington came out with a high motor and they were consistently beating us to pucks and we were hemmed in our zone for at least five minutes.”
It was only a matter of 13 seconds, however, before Wilmington knotted the contest. Freshman Lily MacKenzie, who scored her first of the season in the opener, gathered a feed from Toni Brunetto, carried into the slot, and buried it behind goaltender Colleen McMakin. Zoe DeRose also picked up a helper on the key goal.
Several minutes later, a defensive lapse allowed Burlington’s Petrone to put her team back in front. But Gabby Daniels, who also scored her first of the campaign the week before, enjoyed a highlight reel type of goal. Emerging from the penalty box behind the defense, Daniels broke in alone and whistled home the game-tying tally.
After the break, Burlington got to Wilmington freshman goaltender Maddie Sainato for a pair. Alexia Hamilton made it 3-2 and moments later, Sydney Shinopulos doubled the Red Devil advantage, 4-2. The fact that Sainato, in her second appearance, yielded two goals in rapid succession doesn’t begin to tell the story of her effort between the pipes.
“Maddie made lots of big saves with lots of traffic in front,” said Lapiana. “She was only beaten clearly on one occasion. She made all the saves she was supposed to make and a few that probably should have made it past her.”
Trailing 4-2 with 10:02 left in the game, senior tri-captain Zoe DeRose came to the rescue with a pair of clutch goals, seconds apart. First, with assists from Sofia Brunetto and Emma Flynn, DeRose beat McMakin through a maze of sticks and skates in front. DeRose soon added her third of the year, with assists from Brunetto sisters, Sofia and Toni.
“The good news is we have something to build on,” said Lapiana, who next hosts Wakefield on Wednesday evening (results in after press time). “In both Burlington meetings, we admittedly suffered costly lapses but never quit and came back each time. “And we’re scoring goals at a far greater frequency that the previous two seasons.”
