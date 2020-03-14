WILMINGTON - From the time he was a young boy and just learning to skate, Cam Gendron knew he loved the game of hockey. And as he grew up and developed his skills, it became pretty apparent that not only did he love the game, but he was also pretty darn good at it.
So good in fact, that he went on to a prolific career, first with several youth leagues and then for a pair of prominent high school programs, first with Central Catholic High School for his freshman and sophomore years, and then with the Winchendon School, until he graduated in 2018.
And now those great skills have taken him to one of the premier college hockey leagues in the entire country, as the 21-year old Wilmington native recently committed to continue his education and his hockey career at the University of New Hampshire beginning this September. Needless to say, Gendron is thrilled to be joining the Wildcats.
"It's a dream come true. I grew up watching Hockey East and I went to a lot of Beanpot games with BU, BC and Northeastern and I went to a lot of UNH games as well," Gendron said. "In fact, the first college game I ever went to was a UNH game when I was about eight years old, so it was interesting how that worked out. I am glad I am getting to play close to home and close to my family."
A player of Gendron's talents obviously had other opportunities to continue his career, but UNH, where he will major in business, stood out to him and he couldn't be happier with his decision.
"It was just their strong culture," Gendron said. "From the start, I had a very good relationship with (associate head coach) coach (Glenn) Stewart and the other coaches. Coach Stewart reached out to me and made me feel comfortable right away. They expressed a lot of interest, and that meant a lot."
UNH also had a bit of a built in advantage over any other schools who might have been interested in Gendron. Along with getting an early start as a UNH fan, Gendron had also become familiar with the school from his brother Nick, who graduated from the school in 2018. While Nick did not play hockey for the Wildcats, Cam got a great feel for other aspects of the University during his brother's time there.
"I got a little taste of what UNH was like from him and got to experience campus life from his perspective and I really enjoyed it and I think I will really enjoy being a student there," Gendron said.
While Gendron is thrilled to be joining the Wildcats, it is likely he will provide plenty of thrills for UNH as well. After all, this is a player who cracked the Central Catholic lineup as just a freshman during the 2014-2015 season, and played a key role in helping the Raiders qualify for two straight Super 8 Tournaments.
He then moved on to the Winchendon School, where he continued his great play, scoring nine goals and adding 21 assists as a junior, before having a monster senior season with 19 goals and 31 assists for 50 points in just 28 games against great competition.
"I really enjoyed Central Catholic and I can't say enough good things about my time there, but I wanted to step out of my comfort zone a little and the Winchendon School allowed me to do that," Gendron said.
It most certainly did, as not only did Gendron take his game to another level as a player, but it made him grow as a person as well.
"It was a big step in my life, living away from home and they were some of the best years of my life. It was just great being around my teammates and classmates all the time," Gendron said. "They have a tight, small campus and it was always a great feeling to have a game where everybody would come to it, and then talk about it the next day with your friends and classmates. Being there had huge impact on my life."
At the moment, Gendron is continuing his career with the New Jersey Junior Titans of the North American Hockey League (NAHL), and he and the Titans are in the midst of a great season. The Titans are currently in first place in the NAHL East Division with 75 points and have clinched a playoff spot. Gendron is in his second year with the Titans, having originally signed a tender contract with the team prior to the 2018-2019 season.
"I was originally supposed to sign with another team, but New Jersey gave me a call with an offer and they were closer to home than the other team, which was important to me because it meant that my mom and dad and my family could still come out to see me play," Gendron said. "They have been a first class organization. I knew the competition would be very good and it has been."
The competition has indeed been very good, but Gendron has been more than equal to the task, tallying 23 points (7 goals and 16 assists) last season, while he currently has 15 goals and 18 assists for 33 points in 49 games this season. Gendron is tied for first in the league with the most shorthanded points (5) and goals (4).
He was also selected to and played in the 2020 NAHL Top Prospects Tournament last month where he scored one goal in two games for the East Division.
"It's been a big step up for me, and a step I definitely needed for my hockey career," Gendron said. "When I came in, I felt like I could definitely score some goals, but they helped me work on things that I didn't always work on before and become a much better player."
With a career in the Hockey East ahead of him, Gendron knows he will need to be prepared to take his game to an even higher level, and he feels that the NAHL has certainly helped him do that.
"Absolutely, it will help me. I know junior hockey is not college hockey, but it has definitely prepared me," Gendron said. "I know it is going to be a physical game and that is a strong part of my game. But I also know I will have to push myself even more to prepare for it."
Titans head coach Craig Doremus for one, certainly believes that Gendron is ready for the next step in his hockey career.
“We are so proud of Cam and happy for him and his family,” Doremus told the NAHL website. “Cam is a kid who has worked tirelessly over his two years as a Titan. He has really embraced his identity and who he is as a hockey player. He has grown a tremendous amount on the ice and in the dressing room. He is extremely respected amongst his peers and will do anything it takes to win a hockey game.
“Cam is going to be a true asset to the UNH hockey program and student body. We greatly look forward to Cam being a huge part of our quest for the Robertson Cup.”
As he looks ahead to UNH, Gendron has also had a chance to look back on his career when he was growing up and becoming the player he is today. Gendron has had many people contribute to his success, but perhaps none more so that his parents.
"My parents have been with me through everything. I can't really express how much they have meant to me in this process," Gendron said. "They made some really huge sacrifices for me to help me play the game I love, and I can't thank them enough."
Unfortunately for Gendron, one of his biggest supporters will not be able to see him fulfill his dream of playing Division 1 college hockey. His uncle, John Galasso, passed away in September of 2017 at the age of 53 after a seven year battle with cancer, and left a lasting impact on Gendron's life.
"He was one of my biggest supporters. He was with me from day one, and was always there for me. Every day I go out there and do it for him and do it for my family, Gendron said. "We shared close birthdays, he was a huge fan of me and my development and was very supportive. My whole family is. My uncle and I had a very special relationship, but his personality touched many people."
Gendron will soon move on UNH will he will certainly make his uncle John and the rest of his family very proud. But before he moves on, he and his Titans teammates have some business to take care of. The NAHL regular season ends on April 4, and Gendron is hoping that will be followed by a long playoff run in pursuit of the Robertson Cup.
"I don't know what seed we will be. Hopefully we will clinch the first seed and bring the playoff games to our rink," Gendron said. "We have a really great family organization with the Titans and great fans. We want to win it for ourselves of course, but also for our fans.
"I am super excited to get started at UNH, but I also know I have a lot of work to do before I get there. It is a big step for me and I am really pumped for it, so I am hoping to be able to come home after winning a championship with the Titans and keep working on my skills and continue to prepare and try and win a spot in the lineup every night."
