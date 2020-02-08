WILMINGTON — There are a number of ways to win a high school hockey game including wielding a smothering defense, deploying a potent offense, counting on a prominent goaltender, or some combination of all three.
And then there is the method with which the Wilmington Wildcats pulled out a convincing 3-1 win over the visiting Winthrop Vikings on Saturday afternoon.
Knotted at a goal apiece heading into the final 15 minutes, the Wildcats capitalized on their opponent’s utter disregard for discipline, scoring a pair of power play goals as Winthrop committed five penalties in the decisive third period, three flagrant.
“The power play is very basic in nature,” said Wilmington coach John Lapiana, who improved to 4-8-3 with the clutch win. “When you get the puck down low and move pucks and bodies to the net, good things will happen. We want action in the slot and we got that in the third period today.”
This pivotal win snapped a four game stretch that saw the Wildcats drop three of four, including the earlier meeting with this same Winthrop team that ended with a 2-1 defeat. Most recently, Wilmington was routed 5-0 by an 11-1-1 Woburn squad.
“We took the Woburn game for what it was,” explained Lapiana. “It was a bad match-up for us and a bad night overall. We quickly put that game behind us. And with Winthrop a week ago, they got the better of us. We were letting them dictate the pace but not today.”
Freshman Gabriella Daniels scored the first of her two goals just 3:10 into the game, seconds after she and her teammates successfully killed off a penalty. Transitioning quickly from special teams to offense, a pair of Wildcats skaters converged on a loose puck in the corner. Daniels chopped it toward Viking netminder Summer Tallent who redirected it with the stick blade — directly back to the Wildcats’ second leading goal-scorer. Daniels would not be denied on the second chance, flipping it over Tallent’s outstretched pad, unassisted.
Preview of coming attractions, perhaps, but Wilmington was handed back-to-back power plays, both as Winthrop’s top player Emma Holmes was sent to the box. Paige Fuller put Tallent to the test with a pair of bids, including a nice shot earmarked for top shelf but was denied on both counts.
Mia Martucci combined with Elle English to put the Vikings on the board, shorthanded, with 5:36 left in the second.
Up to that juncture, all facets of the game favored Wilmington — shots on net, man-advantage opportunities, and territorial advantage — and yet, the Wildcats were unable to shake off their stubborn opponent.
To the delight of family, friends, the Wilmington boy’s hockey team, and other well-wishers, all on hand for the traditional senior send-off, that would drastically change when the third period got underway.
With 11:10 remaining, Paige Fuller cashed in with a power play goal, drilling what proved to be one too many Tallent rebounds to the back of the net. The go-ahead tally was assisted by Zoe DeRose and Ida Bishop.
Wilmington goaltender Melanie Hayden worked her usual magic in net, frustrating Winthrop’s search for an equalizer. Viking forward Julia Holmes, for instance, broke through the defense and skated hard into the slot, picking her spot. Hayden calmly squared to the shooter and almost routinely stuffed the breakaway to preserve the one-goal lead.
The Wildcats added insurance in the waning moments as a steady parade of Vikings were marched to the penalty box, including visits for roughing and hitting from behind, which earned a five-minute major. Daniels knocked in her second of the afternoon, fourth of the season, during a scrum in front of the Winthrop net. Gina Bertolami earned a helper on the goal.
Wilmington currently has eleven points toward the twenty required to qualify for the post-season, which was the number one goal of this group at the season outset. Needless to say, with five games remaining, there is little room for error. But Lapiana remains confident his team will earn a tournament berth.
“I think we’re in pretty good shape and down the stretch, we’ll earn the points we need to extend our season,” he said. “We’re focusing on all the important parts of our game and making sure we treat all the little things as really big things.”
Wilmington will travel for a pair of rematches this week, with a visit to Burlington on Wednesday and on Saturday evening, another round with Wakefield at Stoneham.
