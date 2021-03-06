WILMINGTON – While things may not have gone to plan — between being interrupted twice as well as all of the protocols and drastic game changes due to the abbreviated COVID-19 season — the tri-captains of the Wilmington High School boys' soccer team certainly planned out a perfectly good fundraising tactic last fall, despite the pandemic.
The trio of Justin Healey, Alex Fitzler and Aiden McGrath, along with the other seniors, were the backbone for the team's ability to raise $1,500 to benefit the Wilmington Boosters Association, which provides scholarships for graduating seniors.
Due to the pandemic, the program wasn't allowed to have fundraising events at games, so the members of the team had to be creative. So over a 2-3 month span, they made “Roll Cats” signs and every single night moved them from home to home in order to get donations.
“We did flocking, which is something a lot of teams do,” said Healey. “Basically, we start with people we know, or people who ask to be flocked either if they have kids who would enjoy it or just want to donate. We had three sets of signs that we would go at night and put on their lawn with a message for them to see in the morning. It’s an easy way for people to donate to the program. The signs say “#RollCats” with a soccer ball on the end. Inside the soccer ball is the letter and there’s a place for the people to recommend another family. Some of the donations were incredibly generous this year, and were thankful for that and everyone who donated at all.
“We raised a ton of money this year through flocking, which was good because with COVID it was our only real source of income for the program. It also was a good chance for some of us to get together while doing something for the team.”
Besides raising the funds, Healey said the entire process was a lot of fun, and the feedback backed that up.
“I know some kids who are in the youth programs had a lot of fun with the signs and stuff in general. It was cool to them that we recognized them, and some parents left us notes about how much fun their kids had,” said Healey.
Healey said those fun nights took away the disappointment of the season — between the interruptions, the 'absurd rules' and just all of it being completely different.
“I feel like we got robbed of our last season. I was supposed to play club the spring before with Aidan (McGrath) and Patrick (O'Mahony), but we obviously got robbed of that too.”
Healey spent the last 2.5 years as the team's goalie. He continued to get better as time went on and he gained more experience.
“I think I would’ve had a very strong year if our season wasn’t cut short and cut up in the middle,” he said. “I was so excited going into season, as was the whole team, but once we had to quarantine after playing Wakefield after only a few games, a lot of the guys had a hard time coming back — myself included. We went from seeing each other and working out every day to not seeing each other for nearly three weeks, and that was a tough setback.”
Healey, who will be attending WPI in the fall and said he hasn't decided if he is going to try out for the varsity team, play for the club team or not play soccer at all, said now that his high school career is over, despite the peaks and valleys with the lack of wins and the COVID season, he will forever have fond memories.
“Chemistry was our biggest weapon this past year. I feel that the team handled the situation well and made the most of what we had, and the energy even through the summer during COVID-19 was incredible,” he said. “High school soccer has been one of the best experiences I’ve had so far, and getting to know and play with all the guys was something I’ll never forget.”
