The captains from the WHS Boys Varsity Soccer team executed a “flocking” fundraiser this fall (with the help of several teammates) where they moved these #RollCats signs to houses around town for donations. They did this every other night for 2-3 months. They did so well and enjoyed it so decided to keep it going after the season to benefit the Wilmington Boosters Association. The Boosters provide scholarships for graduating seniors. With no attendees at the games and no large fundraising nights out they have lost their primary source of funding. The boys were able to raise $1,500. In the picture from left to right includes captains, Justin Healey, Alex Fitzler, and Aidan McGrath. (courtesy photo).