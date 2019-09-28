WILMINGTON — The Wilmington High girls’ volleyball team fought its way through two tough sets before cruising in the third, on its way to a 3-0 victory over host Cambridge Rindge & Latin, in a non-league match, Monday afternoon.
The 25-20, 26-24, 25-7 triumph snapped a four-match losing streak and sets the Wildcats (2-5) in a positive direction heading into this week’s Middlesex League Freedom road matches with Stoneham and Watertown.
The past week featured its first two matches against Middlesex League Freedom opponents. Wilmington was hoping to take one of two, but instead had to settle for being competitive in a pair of 3-0 road losses to Burlington and Wakefield.
The Wildcats and coach Bruce Shainwald were getting tired of losing, which meant Monday’s road win came just in time.
Wilmington served at 85 percent as a team, and had 15 aces, led by senior co-captain Maeve Cadogan with eight, and Khrystyna Fedynyak with five. The Wildcats also had 17 kills, led again by Cadogan with eight. Freshman middle blocker Madelyn McCarron had four and Fedynyak had three.
Cadogan, who served at 96 percent, rounded out her outstanding all-around effort with seven digs. Fedynyak, who served at 83 percent, also had seven digs, second only to senior co-captain Raegan Sweeney, who had ten digs.
McCarron also had two blocks, while senior co-captain Savannah Andersen had one block. Setter Naomi Layon had 16 assists and five digs.
“This match was the best performance of the season for Wilmington, thus far,” said Shainwald.
Cambridge held the lead for most of the first set, up to the point, at 18-20, where Fedynyak served out the set, getting the last six points.
In the second set, the Wildcats fell behind early, 1-6, but rallied behind a seven-point serving run by Cadogan to stake the team to an 11-7 lead. The margin extended to ten points (20-10) before the Falcons staged a great comeback of their own, tying the set at 24-24.
Wilmington was able to hang on for a 26-24 set victory, demoralizing the hardworking Cambridge squad. In the third set, the Wildcats got off to a strong start, leading 9-4, before Maeve Cadogan came on for another string of 11 straight serves to get us to a 20-4 lead. Wilmington remained focused and was able to close out the 3-0 victory, winning the third set 25-7.
If there was a match earlier in the week the Wildcats were targeting it was the one at Charbonneau Field House on Friday. Unfortunately, the host Lady Warriors were thinking the same thing of Wilmington, so they were lying in wait for a straight set victory, 25-15, 25-19, 25-17.
The Wildcats had the same 85 percent serve percentage as against the Falcons, but not as many opportunities to serve. Of the nine aces total for the match, Cadogan and Andersen had two each, and recent call-up Alyssa Fricia had one ace.
Cadogan led Wilmington with three kills, while McCarron and Andersen had two each.
“We need to find a way to come out stronger from the start,” said Shainwald. “Maeve Cadogan is doing a great job on the outside, as our primary weapon. Madelyn McCarron is also doing a great job contributing on offense and getting out on blocks.”
The week began with a Wednesday visit to Vanella Gym to take on the talented Burlington Lady Devils.
Wilmington struggled in the first set but played much better in the second and third in the 3-0 loss, with set scores of 25-11, 25-20, 25-15.
Wildcats’ coach Bruce Shainwald attributed the subpar first set to nerves, and was pleased to see them find their way in the latter two sets.
“Very pleased with how well this team competes once they find that they have the ability to compete with these teams,” said Shainwald. “We need to figure out a way to come out strong right from the start and do without the nerves.”
Wilmington was pretty good with its serves at 82 percent, highlighted by Haeleigh Wilson serving a perfect 100 percent and Khrystyna Fedynyak serving at 90 percent with an ace.
The Wildcats had a total of 12 kills, led by tall, talented freshman Maddie McCarron with four.
It has been a recurring theme for Wilmington to start slowly in its matches, even in its loan win over Somerville. Shainwald is hoping that trend will come to an end soon, perhaps in the Wildcats matches this week at Watertown and Stoneham.
When the Wildcats get going in the middle set, they have shown they can compete with any team in the league, even if the final results do not always bear that out.
Shainwald believes as long as Wilmington keeps competing for every point, and maintains a positive attitude, the results will change in the team’s favor.
