WILMINGTON – Although scores, stats and the team's overall record may not tell the story, one thing was for certain on Monday afternoon when the Wilmington High School volleyball team played host to Woburn in a preliminary round cross-over match up in the Middlesex League playoff format.
That one thing was the Wildcats were a much different team in their final game of the season as opposed to the team's first match against Burlington back on March 6th.
Wilmington took the Tanners to four sets, losing 25-18 and 25-23, before winning the third set 25-22 before falling in the fourth one, 25-15, which ended the Fall-2 abbreviated season with a 4-7 overall mark.
In this battle, for the most part – certainly there were glimpses were it didn't happen – the 'Cats played much better defensively, were much better at the net, overall with setting and passing, to execution of hits, especially from junior Maddie McCarron, who showed that she can be a huge factor at the net.
“I absolutely think they we were pretty evenly matched. The score, definitely in the third set, showed (that). We were missing our libero (Alyssa Fricia) today so there were a lot of miscommunication errors out there,” said first-year head coach Lauren Donoghue. “I do think that we have improved so much from the start of the season. Our hitters, especially Maddie, has continued to improve and execute. There were certainly plays that happened that I was even surprised at with some of them.
“Overall, the girls played hard. It was definitely a slow start – it felt slow on both sides, but they worked hard and really this is not a bad way to end the season. I would have preferred a win, but certainly we have improved tremendously.”
McCarron led the way with ten kills and one block, while, Khrystyna Fedynyak finished with nine kills and junior Sarah LaVita had her best game this season with seven kills.
“It could have been better in some scenarios with our overall hitting and our blocking could have been better and that's something we really need to improve on going into the fall season. There's things all around that we're going to have to improve on, but for the season we had, with the amount of practices we could have, they have improved and I couldn't have asked for anything more,” said Donoghue.
Woburn took a 4-3 lead in the first set and never looked back. In the second set, the teams were tied or exchanged leads 28 times, including 21-21, 22-22 and 23-23 before the Tanners earned the last two points to take the 2-0 lead.
In the third set, the teams were tied or exchanged leads eight times before it was tied at 15-all and then 17-all. After that it was all Wilmington with kills by LaVita, Fedynkyak and then McCarron to seal it on the final point.
The fourth set started out back-and-forth tied seven times, including 7-7 before Woburn gained all kinds of momentum and cruised the rest of the way for the win to advance to another round and end the season for the 'Cats, and end the careers of Fedynyak and fellow senior Naomi Layon.
“Khrystyna played very well once again and Naomi, like I said before, has stepped up in different situations and we needed her to do that. They both continued to grow throughout the season. We're going to miss both of them terribly, but I wish them both the best of luck and I think this team has developed a lot, considering we had so many new juniors come in to the varsity team, six new players in all and they have jelled well together,” said Donoghue.
With ten of the 12 players returning including McCarron, Meghan O'Mahony, Haeligh Wilson, Lauren Hutchison, Fricia and LaVita, who all gained a lot of varsity experience, the 'Cats have plenty to look forward to come the fall season.
“This season was great and it was great to see the growth of a lot of these girls,” said Donoghue. “It's hard for the returning players to have a new coach and I was worried that it might take awhile for them to adjust to my coaching style. It seems like they developed trust in me, which is great and it shows in many areas in which they each improved, taking the feedback from me and executing.
“I couldn't have asked for anything more and I'm excited for the fall season.”
