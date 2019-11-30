The Wilmington High Field Hockey team had another very good season, putting together and 8-5-4 record under the direction of coach Laura Connors, and it is a team that Connors will never forget, not just for their accomplishments on the field, but for their off field support as well.
“The 2019 JV field hockey season followed suit of previous years and we had a lot of fun during our season,” Connors said. “Sophomore, Marissa Bryan played in goal for us – she does a really good job in net and communicates well. Shea Cushing was a power house taking the ball down the field and made good connections on the field with freshmen Ava Deprofio. Taylor Breen was always at post which made her our top scorer.”
The Wildcats also got strong efforts through their midfield led by from returning player, sophomore Nakomis Bramantechoen, as well as fellow sophomores Gabby Montefore, Amanda Solari, and Alyssa Rago.
“Alyssa had rocket of a drive that had some of the other teams shaking in their cleats,” Connors said.
The Wildcats also got some great efforts defensively throughout the season, led by sophomores Corinn Flanagan, Medha Pal, Emily Fothergill.
“I never lacked confidence in our backfield and always knew I could count on them to keep the ball out with were in charge,” Connors said.
Other key players for the team included Janelle Penney, Danielle Flaherty, Anna Germano, Sara Bryan, and Marissa Gallozzi.
“I tried them all over the field, playing every position and they improved every game both with their skills and knowledge of the game,” Connors said. “This group of young ladies did a wonderful job this season!”
While their on-field accomplishments were indeed very impressive, this team meant far more to Connors than just wins and losses.
“My father passed away early in the season and the team rallied around me and my family,” Connors said. “This was a difficult time but, being around the team, they helped me smile, laugh, and be silly. I’m so proud of this team, my field hockey family.”
FRESHMAN FIELD HOCKEY
At the youngest level, the Wilmington High Field Hockey program also took many step in the right direction this season, with the Freshman Field Hockey squad experiencing a very successful season both in terms of wins and losses as well as in the tremendous amount of learning they did in order to rise through the program.
Fourth year coach Courtney Cavanaugh truly enjoyed coaching the Wildcats this season, mainly due to their great commitment to the team and trying to improve as the year went on.
“Each and every day, the girls worked hard to improve their skills,” Cavanaugh said. “Whether it was stick skills, communication, or finding their way as a young woman in the high school, these young women played their very best each day to make the season an incredibly memorable one. Overall, the girls had a very successful season in which they all improved their skills in incredibly ways.”
There were a few games along the way that stood out to Cavanaugh for her team’s outstanding play, including a game against Masconomet, as well as a pair of matchups against Lexington.
“Masco, a well known powerhouse, was an undefeated team when we were matched up together. Without hesitation the girls came to play ready to go,” Cavanaugh said. “With incredible effort and determination, the girls beat Masco 1-0.”
Another game that stands out, were those against Lexington. Lexington is another powerhouse field hockey program, but the Wildcats were not intimidated when facing them, particularly in their final meeting of the season when they traveled to Lexington for their season finale.
“After falling 2-0 in the first half, the girls never ever quit and even though we fell to Lexington, the girls played their hearts out and never gave up to end our season, rising above and beyond all odds and making it a close game to the very end ultimately losing 2-1,” Cavanaugh said.
Every player stepped up to make this a successful season for the Wildcats, but two players stood out in particular for Cavanaugh with their efforts as Shae Fitzgerald and Bella Piazza both displayed great promise for the future.
“Shae was a strong dominance on the field with her power hits and her knowledge for the game, which will guide her far in the program,” Cavanaugh said. “Bella Piazza was the player that I always counted on. Playing in the middle of the field and holding the role of both an offensive and defensive player, Bella stepped up to the plate when on the field no matter the scenario.”
Making what the Wildcats accomplished this season all the more impressive was that every often the freshman squad was playing against much more experienced rivals.
Cavanaugh a 2012 graduate of Wilmington High, who is currently a Special Education teacher in Lynn Pubic Schools, was a sweeper for the Wildcats Field Hockey team and in her senior year was the captain and MVP for the Wildcats. As an experienced player she knows how difficult the task was for her players this season, and she was very impressed with her young squad.
“The most eye opening aspect of this season that stood out to me as the coach of the freshman team for my third year, was the fact that nearly all of the teams that we played had rolled over to the JV B format versus a freshman team,” Cavanaugh said. “The teams we were playing had girls ranging from freshman to juniors on their teams. The girls did absolutely amazing this season and I could not be more proud of them.”
Members of the Wilmington High Freshman Field Hockey team included Izabella Piazza, Samantha Cronin, Laine Stockman, Kylie Gates, Ava McGilvray, Caitlyn George, Sandra Manjourides, Julia Kane, Colleen Logan, Laci Titterington, Sara Gillespie, Katie Manjourides, Carina O’Donnell and Shae Fitzgerald.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.