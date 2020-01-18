WILMINGTON – On many nights, the Wilmington High Boys basketball team knows they will have to be nearly perfect if they hope to come away with wins over their Middlesex League rivals. Unfortunately for the Wildcats, last Friday night’s contest against league rival Watertown was one of those games, and despite their best efforts, they were anything but perfect in suffering a 54-36 loss at the Cushing Gymnasium.
The loss drops Wilmington to 1-6 on the season. It wasn’t a question of effort for the Wildcats, who battled every step of the way, even outscoring Watertown by a wide margin in the fourth quarter, but it was more a matter of execution. Numerous turnovers, especially in the first half, led to a number of easy baskets for Watertown, turning the game into a blowout by halftime with the Raiders holding a 34-12 lead after the first 16 minutes.
Wilmington coach Dennis Ingram knows that the turnovers were the biggest difference in the game.
“We have to look at ourselves. We had a good idea of what they were going to do with their man to man pressure, and we couldn’t handle it,” Ingram said. “They really got the separation from us in the second quarter when they outscored us 17-4. I think at the half we had 15 turnovers and it seemed like every single one of them turned into a bucket for them.
“We felt like defensively we knew what we wanted to do, and in the half court we looked OK, but they got most of their points off of turnovers. And that’s the thing, that is why we stress so much to our guys that you have to hold onto the ball. There is only ball and you need to take care of it.”
The Wildcats were led by nine points from junior center Bryce Keveaney and seven from senior guard Connor Paquette off the bench. Sophomore Tommy Mallinson chipped in with seven points, while senior Kevin Palmerino had six.
As Ingram mentioned, things were tough right from start for the Wildcats, as Watertown jumped out to a 13-0 lead midway through the first quarter, with most of their points coming in transition off of Wilmington turnovers. Keveaney finally got the Wildcats on the board with a bucket with 3:05 left in the opening quarter, and Palmerino hit a half court three pointer at the buzzer but Wilmington still found themselves facing a 17-8 deficit at the end of one.
It was more of same in the second quarter, with the Wildcats struggling to find their shooting tough as Watertown went on a 15-0 run to start the quarter and extend their lead to 33-8 with 2:30 left in the half. The Raiders were led by junior guard Matthew Oliveira, who had 11 first half points, and senior guard Devon Breen who chipped in with ten points of his own in the first half.
“Watertown is the kind of team where they smell the blood in the water,” Ingram said. “They smell it and they are going to get more aggressive than they were. If you handle it ok, they might kind of back off a little, but if they smell it, they will be all over you.”
Wilmington didn’t get on the board until Keveaney scored from underneath with 1:16 left in the half. Keveaney would score the only four points of the quarter for the Wildcats, with eight of his nine total points coming in the first half. Ingram was happy to see the junior’s hard work in practice pay off with a strong performance in Friday’s game.
“Bryce is developing a nice little touch around the basket which is really nice to see,” Ingram said. “I thought he really gave us some good minutes. He looks calm and composed out there. As happy as we are with him right now, we feel like he has a really high ceiling and to where his potential is.”
Watertown extended their lead to 52-18 at the end of three quarter, led by some hot shooting by senior guard Brennan Cook, who had 12 points in the quarter, before both coaches substituted liberally in the fourth quarter and the Wildcats outscored the Raiders 16-4 over the last eight minutes of the game.
Much of that damage was done by Paquette, who scored all seven of his points in the fourth quarter. While Paquette’s points did not mean a lot in determining the outcome of the game, both Ingram and Paquette’s teammates were happy to see him take advantage of his playing time.
“It’s always nice to see the guys at the end of the bench come in an get some buckets,” Ingram said. “They come to practice every day and work hard so when they get their opportunity it is great to see them do well. I know a lot of the guys, even though we were losing were happy to see Connor come in and get some buckets.”
The Wildcats took to the road on Tuesday night for another stiff Middlesex League test and suffered another tough loss, this time to Winchester by a score of 76-46.
Wilmington (1-7) actually came out of the gates pretty strong in this one, trailing only 19-16 at the end of the first quarter, but second quarter turnovers came back to haunt the Wildcats once again, as they managed only three points in the second quarter and trailed 42-19 at the half.
Tommy Mallinson led the way offensively for the Wildcats with 14 points, while Andrew Munsie had ten.
The Wildcats will be back in action on Friday night when they travel to Middlesex League rival Melrose, before returning home to host Burlington next Tuesday night.
