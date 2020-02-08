WILMINGTON – There's a reason why the Wilmington High School girls' basketball team cracked the Boston Herald's Top-25 Eastern Mass Poll this week: The Wildcats are for real.
On Tuesday night, the Wildcats extended their winning streak to 12 with a gutsy, 68-46, victory over a nine-win and much taller opponent in Division 1 Middlesex League foe Lexington.
Wilmington's up-tempo style, incredible energy, the grit and determination to get to every loose ball, the teamwork and solid all-around defense, all led to the victory.
Moreover, at the same time the 'Cats were winning, Burlington lost to Arlington, giving the 'Cats a two-game cushion in first place in the Freedom Division as both teams have three league games left on the schedule.
Wilmington has only won two league titles in the history of the program, 1965 and 2012.
Wilmington has the dynamic duo of Kylie DuCharme and Jenna Tavanese, who once again had monster-monster performances, but 19 points and 11 rebounds from five other players — especially at critical moments of the game — were also so instrumental in the team improving to a 12-3 record, after starting out 0-3.
"It's a big win," said head coach Jessica Robinson. "(Lexington) needed this to qualify for the tournament. They are a good team with a lot of size — they completely had the size advantage over us. We fought all game. We didn't want to give up as many offensive rebounds as we did, but we were able to force some turnovers and compensate for that."
DuCharme led the way with 26 points and 19 rebounds as part of her double-double. She also had three blocks and three assists. Tavanese finished with 23 points, seven assists and five steals.
The Wildcats had a five-point lead with 1:58 left in the third quarter and exploded for a 13-2 run to close it out, ahead by 16. And while Tavanese scored on a drive and Olivia Almeida dropped in a three-pointer, the 'Cats did a terrific job of attacking the basket, drawing fouls and then going 8-for-8 from the free throw line during that span.
"The third quarter was incredible," said Robinson. "We put up 26 points. We took the timeout and the (kids) responded (with that 13-2 run). (During that timeout) we just talked about not playing under any pressure, play loose, have some fun and they went out and did that."
Lexington opened the fourth quarter draining a three-pointer and the 'Cats responded with a 8-0 run, making it 21-5 over a 5:32 span. In that span, DuCharme converted on a put back and then two free throws, before Tavanese and Annie Wingate added their own buckets.
The speed of Wilmington, really became a factor, especially in the second half.
"We like to play up-tempo, and we also knew some of Lexington's weaknesses, so we wanted to obviously exploit their weaknesses," said Robinson. "When you play a team with some size, you are going to need the up-tempo style on your side. Controlling the tempo was one of our goals for tonight. And attacking the hoop was another goal — just attack and we certainly did that."
Besides DuCharme and Tavanese, Almeida added seven points and six rebounds, Jenna Sweeney had six points and five rebounds, while, Wingate, Kayla Smith and Kiara Nadeau had two points each.
"We're having role players step up and this is a good time of the year to get that," said Robinson. "Anyone we play is going to concentrate on Kylie and Jenna and we know that.
“We talk about it a lot, who is going to step up? Who is going to be in the right spot? Who is going to execute and get that easy basket or get that stop on defense or box out to get a rebound? Whether it's Annie (Wingate), Alyssa (Morrison), Jenna (Sweeney) or Olivia (Almeida) who is always trying to make that extra pass and she also made some big shots, so we have some kids stepping up and you have to have that."
Wilmington (12-3/10-3) has three league games left in order to try to nail down the league title and that starts on Friday at Watertown (6-8), Tuesday at Woburn (13-1) and then a week from Thursday home against Melrose (5-11). Burlington (11-5/8-5) has to face Melrose, Belmont (9-5) and Wakefield (7-9).
The 12-game winning streak also puts Wilmington currently in the No. 4 spot in the Division 2 North standings come tournament time. Right now it appears as if Pentucket, Marblehead and Saugus have the top three spots with Wilmington and Burlington to follow.
Newburyport, North Reading, Hamilton-Wenham and Tewksbury should soon qualify, while it looks like Dracut and possibly Weston will qualify under the Sullivan Rule. Wakefield, Danvers, Lynn Classical and Arlington Catholic are on the outside of qualifying.
WIN VS TANTASQUA
The night before the Lexington win, the Wildcats played a make-up game against Tantasqua Regional (13-2) a Division 2 West team out of Fiskdale, Mass.
This win was pretty magical. The 'Cats trailed by 15 at halftime, came back behind two big threes from Tavanese, forced overtime and won 59-55.
“This was definitely a statement game for us because we were underestimated coming into the season,” said Tavanese to the Lowell Sun. “But with our defense and offense we keep showing how good a team we can be. We’re playing well.
“We really motivate each other. We try not to get down on ourselves. We’ve come together as a group and we support each other. We believe it’s a team game, and that’s how we play. Tonight we said, ‘We’ve still got this and we’re not losing this game.’”
The 'Cats were down by six with less than a minute to go in the fourth quarter before Tavanese drained those consecutive treys which eventually forced overtime.
Wilmington's defense was terrific during that four-minute stretch giving up just two points, while, Wingate, DuCharme (16 pts) and Tavanese (27 pts) combined to hit four free throws and Sweeney added a big basket.
“We never make it easy,” said Robinson to the Sun. “Those kids over the winter break were able to find a commonality and start to play for each other. That’s been the big reason for this turnaround (after the 0-3 start). When they came together, and started having fun, it was a different team from (mid) December.”
