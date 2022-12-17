WILMINGTON – Coming off a six-win season, the Wilmington High School boys' hockey team would like nothing more than turn those fortunes around and reach double figures in wins. That's going to be a tough hill to climb with the team's gruesome schedule, but after a terrific pre-season, certainly there's optimism surrounding this Wildcats' team.
“We have had a good pre-season. We have won all of our scrimmages (against North Reading, Methuen, Masconomet and Shawsheen Tech),” said head coach Steve Scanlon. “We're putting the puck in the net and playing pretty good overall. I know we're going to see an increase in the competition level in the next two weeks, but things were positive during the pre-season.”
That increase in competition began Wednesday night against Reading, ranked No. 12 in the Division 1 state rankings, and that will be followed with a game with perennial state contender Winchester on Saturday and then No. 6 ranked Arlington next Wednesday.
“It's Murderers' Row to open the season as we have Reading, Winchester and Arlington. That's a tough chore,” said Scanlon.
In order to skate, compete and hopefully defeat those Middlesex League Large School teams, it comes down to team defense, secondary scoring and of course strong goaltending.
“We've got scoring from different places which is good and we have played pretty good defense. We had a good pre-season and we're looking forward to getting started. We know the competition level goes way up, but I think the kids are ready to go,” said Scanlon. “Our second and third forward lines have scored some goals and we've got a few from the point.
“If you can mix it up (you'll be better off) so you're not so reliant on that first line. It'll come down to team defense. You're not going to outscore some of these teams. You need to hang in, play good defense and see what you can do.”
It's been a while since Wilmington has had a potent first line and Scanlon thinks that the combination of senior captain Nate Alberti with senior Michael Daniels and sophomore Matt O'Brien could become just that.
“They're actually explosive. Both Nate and Michael can really go and Matt can be sneaky good. For a tenth grader, he's got a nice shot and understands the game well. They'll be able to score some goals. Nate scored like two a game during the pre-season. They can blow through the zone, they are pretty good with the stretch pass and if Nate gets in alone (he can score). He can certainly bother a team,” said Scanlon.
The second group will consist of seniors Brian Barry and Brett Ebert with junior Dan Lagunilla. The third group consists of seniors Ryan Hayden, Casey Robbins and Jason Sousa.
The fourth group consists of juniors Joey Malvone, Adam Ebert and Jason Sousa, with senior Alex Burns in the mix.
On defense, the first group will be seniors Owen White and James Caples, the second one will be junior Bobby Cyr with freshman Collin Allard, and the third group has juniors Eric Spinney and Tyler Florencio. Also in the mix will be senior Ryan Bornstein and junior AJ Chisholm.
The last two spots will be the goalies, senior Justin Finnegan and sophomore Tyler Marinho. Last year Finnegan was the back-up and played in just a few games and now seems to have the lock on the starting spot.
After opening the season with Reading, Winchester and Arlington, Wilmington will participate in the annual Haverhill Christmas Tournament, facing North Andover in the first round, and one of two New Hampshire teams in the second round. Other non-league games will be with Matignon and Tewksbury, the defending Division 2 state champs, while Wilmington is looking for one more, as currently the team has just 19 games.
In terms of the league, in the ML Freedom Division, Scanlon believes it's wide open.
“Burlington is always tough, I think Stoneham and Wakefield should be good. We should be right in the mix. It appears to be that anyone can get anyone (on any given night) depending on who shows up.”
Despite the 6-14-1 overall record last year, Wilmington qualified for the state tournament through the power rankings system and playing such tough competition. Scanlon is hoping the team can get there on its own with a .500 record or better, but also stated that since this new system has come in, he's changed his ways a bit in both sports, soccer and hockey.
“You take a different approach now with the (power rankings and the) statewide tournament. It's more important to keep the game close than (sometimes) win (or tie) the game because there's as much emphasis on winning,” he said. “It's kind of weird (for it to be that way). It changed the way I approach some things in soccer. I'm not going to being pulling the goalie in some of these games (if we're trailing). If I'm within two goals, that's good (and it'll help our power rankings). (Nowadays) you don't pull the goalie when normally you would go for it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.