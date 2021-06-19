READING — On Thursday, the Wilmington High School boys lacrosse team began the Middlesex League tournament with a 15-3 loss to Liberty Division champion Reading.
Wilmington found itself down early 8-1 after the first quarter. Matthew Pendenza put the Wildcats on the board with a man-up goal with 3:37 left in the first.
After the Rockets (11-0) shut out Wilmington in the second and third quarters, expanding their lead to 15-1 early in the fourth quarter, Wilmington’s Gavin Erickson scored the final two goals of the game with 6:10 and 3:22 left.
“We got a few late,” said Wilmington coach Jeff Keefe. “We were able to show our offensive sets, but we got into a hole early.”
John Rhind, who assisted on Pendenza’s goal, also assisted on Erickson’s second goal.
“We wanted to do the best we can. We can only control what we do,” said Keefe. “We made them work. We made them take the extra pass and make them earn their goals. They had no easy dodges. Our guys were executing their slide packages as well as they could. They’re just a strong team. They execute well. They’re good athletes and they’re well-coached.
Said Reading coach Charie Hardy, “They were better than the score showed. It just shows the strength of the league. It was a matter of we have more experience.”
Officially, this is Keefe’s second year with the Wildcats. He accepted the position before the 2020 season, which was canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This is his first season on the sidelines with Wilmington.
“We’ve improved a lot,” he said. “We have guys gaining a deeper understanding of the game and learning new roles and playing as a team both offensively and defensively. Offensively, we’re showing more confidence with the ball. Games like this can only help us get better.”
Colby Goodchild scored twice in the second quarter, while Jack Kenyon and Robbie Granara also scored to build Reading’s halftime lead to 12-1.
“We moved the ball well,” Hardy said. “We were patient.”
Mickey Palermo and Ethan Haggerty scored in the third quarter and Jake Goodman scored the Rockets’ final goal with 11:25 remaining in the fourth.
Finn Granara played the first three quarters in goal for the Rockets, making five saves. Sam Guiliotti played the fourth quarter, stopping one shot.
Owen White made ten saves for the Wildcats.
GIRLS
On Thursday, the Wilmington High girls lacrosse team opened the Middlesex League tournament with a 17-3 loss to Reading, the Liberty Division champion.
“I was very pleased with how we played,” said Wilmington coach Bill Manchester. “They’re one of the top teams in the state. We wanted to see how much we had improved and we’ve improved a lot.”
Reading entered the game with a 9-1 record. Its only loss was in its last regular-season game, a 10-9 setback against Lexington. The Rockets and the Minutemen met again in the league tournament finals on Monday after Reading defeated Winchester, 13-10 on Saturday.
The Wildcats got on the board midway through the first half when Ida Bishop came up with a steal in the defensive end and went the length of the field before putting the ball in the net, cutting Reading’s lead to 2-1.
“It was 2-1,” Manchester said. “That helped us a little. We just need to get a little more confidence on offense.”
After Bishop’s goal, Reading finished the quarter with six straight goals and added five more before halftime to make it, 13-1.
“They move the ball so well,” Manchester said. “They pass the ball very well and very quickly. Our defense had to play as fast as they have played all year.”
The Rockets scored three more in the third quarter, expanding their lead to 16-1. With 2:03 left in the quarter, the Wildcats ended their scoring drought when Jenna Moore scored after a restart.
In the fourth quarter, Kylie DuCharme added a goal on a free position with 2:03 remaining
Shannon Murphy made eight saves for the Wildcats..
On Saturday morning the Wildcats hit the road to take on Melrose in the consolation bracket of the Middlesex League Tournament. Wilmington had faced Melrose twice before during the season, falling by scores of 10-4 and 11-1. But this time they gave the Red Raiders all they could handle before falling by a score of 7-6 when Melrose scored the game winning goal with just under five minutes left in the contest.
With the loss, the Wildcats saw their record on the season drop to 4-8.
The game was even throughout, with the score tied 1-1 at the end of the first quarter, 2-2 at the half and 4-4 at the end of three quarters. The score was still tied at 6-6 late in the contest when Melrose potted the game winner.
Senior Kylie DuCharme led the offensive charge for the Wildcats with two goals, while fellow senor Ida Bishop added one goal, as did sophomores Jess Collins and Sloane McIntyre and junior Jenna Moore.
Senior goalie Shannon Murphy, meanwhile, was outstanding in net, with 21 saves.
The Wildcats will now await the MIAA Tournament pairings, which will be announced Wednesday, to find out who they will be playing in their first ever MIAA Tournament game, most likely on Friday.
Mike Ippolito contributed to this report.
