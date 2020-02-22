ROXBURY – Over the previous six years, in terms of individual and team place finishes, the Wilmington High School boys' indoor track-and-field team hasn't fared all that well in the Eastern Mass Divisional Meets.
Last year the Wildcats finished in 27th place and had a sixth place finisher and two others grab an eighth. The year before that was 22nd place with a third place finish.
In 2017, the team didn't have any place finishers. In 2016, the team had one sixth place finisher, which came after finishing in 14th place in 2014 — led by divisional champ Eli Jennings in the shot put — and 25th place in 2015.
You have to go back to 2013 when the Wildcats finished fifth as a team led by a first place finish by the 4x400 relay team and a second place finish by Jennings in the shot put.
On Saturday morning, the 2019-'20 Wildcats put forth their best performance at the Division 4 Eastern Mass Championship Meet with a sixth place finish, led by four individuals who placed in the top seven as well as two relay teams taking third and sixth to account for the team's 27 total points.
Weston won the meet with 46 points, followed by Northampton, Canton and league rival Wakefield.
“Overall, the team is very pleased with its performance this season,” said head coach Mike Kinney. “The entire team worked together for a common goal, and we achieved many goals. We can't forget achieving more goals next week and for the spring.
“Coach (Joe) Patrone, Coach (Dave) Wilson, and Coach (Brian) Schell have been instrumental to our team's success and to our individual team members' successes as well.”
Individually, Wilmington was led by Sean Riley's second place finish in the 1,000 and Greg Adamek's fourth place finish in the mile. On top of that, two others placed, including Aiden McGrath and Brian Elderd, who were sixth and seventh in the 600 with respective times of a personal record of 1:25.78 for McGrath and then 1:26.01 for Eldred.
The two weren't done. Elderd joined Adamek, Pat O'Mahony and Owen Surette to finish third in the 4x800 relay race with a time of 8:37.13. That foursome advances to the All-State Meet, as will Riley in the 1,000 and Adamek in the mile.
“The 4x800 team also had an incredible performance,” said Kinney. “Both Greg and Brian led the way with splits of 2:06 and 2:07.”
The 4x400 relay team of McGrath, Jake Danieli, Richie Stuart and Jeandre Abel finished sixth with a time of 3:38.01. Stuart had a personal record split of 53 seconds and McGrath anchored and came through with a 52 second split.
Abel was also 11th in the 300 at 37.51 and also joined Isaac Avila, Matt Chisholm and Stuart to place 17th in the 4x200 with a time of 1:37.98.
Surette was also 10th in the mile at 4:39.43, Danieli was 12th in the 600 at 1:28.08 and O'Mahony was 14th in the 1,000 at 2:44.38.
Also competing in the running events included Sean Lydon, who was 18th in the 1,000 at 2:46.04 and then Sam Juergens and Nehemiah Camara were 24th and 25th in the 55-meter hurdles with times of 9.08 and 9.26 seconds. Avila finished the competitors as he was 11th in the long jump at 19-08.25.
