MIDDLEBORO – With the season basically on the line, and Wilmington desperately needing a win, senior Gavin Erickson had a terrific all-around showing in the final regular season win over Wakefield held nearly two weeks ago.
On Friday night, in a must-win under the new playoff format, Erickson again came through with a historical performance. He scored three touchdowns – becoming the first player in WHS football history to score three touchdowns in a playoff game – and had 92 rushing yards and 96 receiving yards to combine for 188 all-purpose yards. He also had a 23-yard kick return and scored on a conversion rush.
In the past two games, Erickson has combined to score 30 of the team's 61 points with four touchdowns and three conversion rushes, while he has combined for 148 rushing yards and 96 receiving yards on three catches.
“Gavin's an explosive playmaker,” said head coach Craig Turner. “We talked a lot with our seniors in particular about how in this playoff run, our seniors and our big-time playmakers need to lead the way for us. Gavin is at the forefront of that group. He's made so many big plays for us the last three seasons and we're going to need him to continue to make those plays for us to move forward.
“In a game filled with dynamic playmakers in both sides, he certainly stood out of the crowd (on Friday). I just hope he's got a few more in him.”
For Erickson, he's hoping that's the case, but also with his teammates. He was quick to point out the job that the offensive line did all night, but more importantly how fellow senior captain Marcello Misuraca gave Wilmington a huge lift just seconds into the game.
“(His fumble recovery on the opening kick-off) started off the game big for us. It was a big momentum (shift), then a big momentum (offensive series) and we scored,” said Erickson. “That really helped us out tremendously, especially because we were getting the ball (to start the third quarter).”
Wilmington built up a 17-0 halftime lead before getting the ball to open the third quarter. In that first half, Misuraca scored the first TD, followed by a 32-yard field goal by John Germano. Erickson then scored his first TD on a 20-yard pass from Pedro Germano.
Middleboro was able to stop Wilmington's first offensive series in the third quarter, only to turn things back around with a TD of its own. Erickson answered though with a 40-yard TD run.
“It was a wide open hole and I could have walked in. The offensive line of (Adam) Sulick, (Jake) Chirichiello, (Michael) Ings, Ali (Aboukal) and (Jack) Malloy all played great (all night) and (their performance) was definitely an upgrade over last week. I'm glad they played well because it paid off (for all of us),” said Erickson.
Indeed the performances by everyone was the difference in the 'Cats moving on, instead of waiting weeks to play in the Thanksgiving Day game.
“This was a big win in the first round of the playoffs, so we move on next week to get Foxboro. We know that they are going to be a good team so we need to prepare well and come ready,” he said.
