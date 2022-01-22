Just like the boys team, the Wilmington/North Reading Co-Op girls’ swim team was back in action for the first time after a three week break and took on two Cape Ann League rivals this past Thursday and Friday.
In the first one, the Wild Hornets came away with a thrilling 89-78 win and the next day, Triton Regional got the better end of the meet, winning 49-41.
“The girls are doing great so far this season,” said head coach Sue Hunter. “I am excited to see what they will accomplish in the next couple of weeks.”
In the H-W meet, the 200-yard medley relay race was first and the team of Maddie Koenig, Kelly Crossan, captain Nicole Steinmeyer, captain Melanie Feffer took first place, while Anna Germano, Katherine Murphy, Priscilla Vo, and Alyssa Stack took third.
In the 200-freestyle, Lauren Feffer placed first with a time of 2:22:14.
Captain Steinmeyer placed third in the 200-individual medley with a time of 2:33:50.
Maddie Koenig took first and Melanie Feffer took second in the 50-freestyle with times of 27:75 and 27:97 respectively.
The 100-butterfly was dominated by Steinmeyer with a time of 1:11:91.
The girls placed second and third in the 100-freestyle. Lauren Feffer finished with a time of 1:03:70 and Kelly Crossan with a time of 1:03:95.
In the 500-freestyle Maddie Koenig came in first place with a time of 6:21:30.
The 200-freestyle relay finished with both first and second places. In first place, Kelly Crossan, Lindsey Kane, Lauren Feffer, and Melanie Feffer swam a time of 1:56:66. In second place was Julia Kane, Gillian Kane, captain Shae Fitzgerald, and Cassie Tibbetts with a time of 2:14:00.
Melanie Feffer claimed second place in the 100-backstroke, getting a time of 1:15:02.
In the 100-breaststroke, Crossan placed second with a time of 1:17:83 and Kiera Lord took third.
The last event of the meet, the 400-freestyle relay team took second place with Nicole Steinmeyer, Lindsey Kane, Lauren Feffer, and Maddie Koenig getting a time of 4:16:10.
After a big win on Thursday, the girls unfortunately lost on Friday to the Vikings.
Nicole Steinmeyer, Maddie Koenig, Kelly Crossan, and Melanie Feffer opened the first event, the 200-medley relay, with a time of 2:07:48 taking second place.
Lauren Feffer claimed first in her 200-freestyle with a time of 2:22:12.
Crossan finished in second place in the 200-individual medley finishing with a time of 2:39:36.
Lindsey Kane got a time of 29:73 in the 50-freestyle taking third place.
Steinmeyer placed second and Melanie Feffer came close behind in third for the 100-butterfly.
Maddie Koenig swam to a first place finish in the 100-freestyle getting a time of 1:00:88 and Lauren Feffer claimed third with a time of 1:03:72.
In the 500-freestyle, Caroline Schladenhauffen got a 7:21:48 taking third.
The girls' 200-freestyle relay claimed second place with Lindsey Kane, Lauren Feffer, Crossan, and Steinmeyer getting a time of 1:55:88.
In the 100-backstroke, Koenig took second and Melanie Feffer took third with times of 1:07:17 and 1:12:52.
Crossan took first place in the 100-breaststroke with a time of 1:19:75 and Steinmeyer took third with a time of 1:23:64.
In the last event of the night, the 400-freestyle relay with Koenig, Melanie Feffer, Lindsey Kane, and Lauren Feffer claimed first with a time of 4:22:85.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.