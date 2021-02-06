Late Friday morning, high school football (and other sports depending on the town) players and coaches from the state of Massachusetts received great news when the MIAA Board of Directors voted to approve Fall Season 2, which will start on February 22 and end on April 25th.
In Wilmington, Fall-Season 2 consists of football, volleyball, indoor track and cheerleading.
“I am excited to start the Fall 2 season. I appreciate all of the hard work that everyone put in to put together the modifications and help us get a season off the ground. We are prepped and ready to,” said Wilmington High Athletic Director Mia Muzio.
In football, there weren't any modifications and protocols made to the actual on the field game, unlike in the fall with field hockey, soccer and cross-country as those were all drastic changes. Most of the changes with football were with social distancing protocols.
"The modifications that they made really didn't touch the playing surface," said TMHS Athletic Director Ron Drouin. "They opened the sideline area from the 10-yard line to the 10-yard line for the players to create six feet of space for everybody. There will be a maximum of 45 players dressing for game day and that's about space and how to be able to keep the kids spread apart. The six coaches (guideline) is what we have on our varsity staff, so I don't have a huge issue with that number.
"I just want to see the kids play and the modifications really didn't affect between the lines. A couple of different companies have come out with some options for face coverings and we have to look into those things."
According to the MIAA's protocols, "Facial coverings have to be worn at all times during play and on sidelines; Tube style “gaiters” are not permitted. Balaclava style face coverings that are multi-layered and are extended over the full head are permitted. “Splash guards” are acceptable in addition to face masks.
Most of the other changes are health related and about social distancing – no handshakes, coin toss done before the game, etc.
The next sport, indoor track was approved by the MIAA but for the many of the leagues, there’s many questions since both the Reggie Lewis Center and Boston University tracks are closed for the immediate future.
Drouin said there’s a good chance that the Merrimack Valley Conference will extend the outdoor track season, but added that there is expected to be many changes with outdoor track meets due to the volume of student-athletes and the time between each of their events.
There’s no word as of yet what the Middlesex League has in plan.
In volleyball, the on the court changes that were made during the fall season have been reverted back to regular rules, but of course masks, health and safety protocols and social distancing rules have been applied like the other sports.
The MIAA doesn't sanction cheerleading so the vote on that sport was later approved by the MSAA (Massachusetts School Administrators' Association).
The cheerleading protocols include: all cheerleaders must wear masks; no physical contact; they all must be six feet apart; cheerleaders can't attend away games; and Stunt Groups have to be ten people or less, can't mix and match with bases and fliers, as well as no pyramids, inversions or twisting skills. Finally, teams can have a maximum of 20 cheerleaders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.