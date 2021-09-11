WILMINGTON – A year ago at this time, the Wilmington High School Field Hockey team entered the abbreviated COVID-19 season with a senior-laden team. That group led the 'Cats to a 4-4 record — winning their first four games before falling in the last four — despite playing with drastic rule changes including no offensive or defensive corners and 7-on-7.
That large group of seniors have since graduated, yet another large group is here for this season. This year’s roster is comprised of 14 seniors and two juniors.
"Quite honestly, we have brought everything back to the basics here during the tryouts and the early part of the practices, so we're already seeing some improvements,” said head coach Leanne Ebert. “We are just trying to help them re-learn the basics. We have lower numbers this year, but we have a large group of seniors with 14 of them and they just all lead by example.”
Part of the reason the coaches have had to go back to the basics is because of the rule changes – so it's been two years since these girls have played in an actual competitive field hockey game.
“We had one scrimmage to this point and we plugged in different kids in different spots. They looked good for not playing 11-vs-11 for two years,” said the coach. “I was really proud of them and when I asked them what they thought they needed to work on, they responded with everything I was going to say, so to me that's great that they have perspective. They see what needs to be improved and they go out and try to do it or they are telling me what they need so I can plan the practices for those things.”
This year's team will be led by tri-captains Rita Roche, Kailyn St. Jean and Celia Kulis. Roche returns for her fourth year at the varsity after being pulled up midway through her freshman season. She along with fellow forward Sonny Rebeiro will be looked upon to score the majority of the goals.
Both St. Jean and Kulis will be the team's two center midfielders. St. Jean will play more on the defensive side and Kulis more on the offensive side.
“Kailyn's position is one where that person is just everywhere and they really control the field,” said Ebert. “Celia has a lot of skills and she has a lot of energy. She can carry the ball and then can give it a ride and that's what we need. Same with St. Jean – she's really good at feeding the (forwards) ball. We're looking for help for all of them.”
Gabriella Monteforte and Amanda Solari add depth to the midfield, while up front, giving support to Roche and Rebeiro include Nokomis Bramantecohen, Taylor Breen, Ava DeProfio and Jenna Danieli.
Finally on defense, it'll be Corinn Flanagan, Carina O'Donnell, Alyssa Rago, Allison Foley and Emily Fothergill, who are playing in front of new starting goalie Marisa Bryan.
Kulis, Danieli, Foley, Rebeiro, St. Jean, Roche and Bryan are all returners, while, O'Donnell and DeProfio are the two juniors.
A day after her interview, Ebert said that the team had a playday and there she was hoping to sort some things out.
“We have 16 girls on the roster which is a pretty small number compared to years past, so we're really going to have to work as a team and really be interchangeable on the field,” she said. “We're still playing with the 4-2-1-2-1 formation We tried it a couple of years ago and we're playing with it now. Last year was all different formations. Right now we're starting with this and at the scrimmage the girls did really well with this formation. I already told them where I might have them now could all change in a few weeks.”
Wilmington will open the season on Thursday night at Belmont at 7:15 pm before coming home on Monday to face Reading at 4 pm.
