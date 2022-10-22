WILMINGTON – Last Thursday, Wilmington High School interim Athletic Director Dennis Ingram announced that Kevin Riley would take over as the head coach of the wrestling program.
Riley becomes the fourth coach in the past four seasons and the seventh coach in program history, dating back to 1979. He takes over for Pete Mitchell, who after a couple of different stints as an assistant coach for a combined 20 years, took the position last year, but couldn't commit this year due to a change in hours as a teacher at another school district.
Like Mitchell, Riley does have some experience with the WHS Wrestling program. He came on as a volunteer coach and had that role for several years during the mid to late 90s, under then head coach Mike Pimental. Then the year after Pimental resigned and Joel McKenna took over, Riley came on as an official assistant coach to help ease the transition.
Now as Riley jokes that his ten years are up to help out again, he is thrilled to get this opportunity.
“We have a new principal (in Ryan Gendron), we have a new assistant principal with (Mark) Staffier, we have a new Athletic Director with Dennis (Ingram), and I don't know, it just feels good,” said Riley, a longtime social studies teacher at WHS. “I like how things are going with the school and part of taking this job is I want to be a part of (the school's changes). The solution is there for whatever problems (that may exist). My own kids are older, so the timing was a little bit better now than a few years past when the opportunity was there. I felt it was right.”
Riley grew up in Billerica and graduated from Shawsheen Tech in 1989. He joined the Rams wrestling program and worked his way up to being a Division 1 North Sectional Champion.
“I was introduced to the sport by an 18-year-old coach named Mark Donovan,” said Riley, of the late Hall of Fame coach.
After graduating from high school, Riley worked his way to become a teacher, but before that became official here in Wilmington, he spent time at Salem High School and worked with then wrestling coach Sean Gallagher, who recently served as the Assistant Superintendent here in Wilmington before becoming the Superintendent of Schools in Newburyport.
After that, Riley worked his way to WHS and spending time as a student-teacher, he was introduced to Pimental, which kick started the first stint as an assistant.
“Obviously I have to give a lot of credit to Mike Pimental. His nomination to (this year's Wilmington High School Athletic) Hall of Fame is so well deserved and I'm so happy for him,” said Riley. “The guys who stepped in and helped maintain that success (after Pimental left) did it for as long as they could. Guys like Joel McKenna, Evan Walsh and Pete Mitchell. Pete has new commitments and he was really struggling with trying to make that work this year as a head coach so I thought this was my time to take it. Hopefully I can help the program and bring it back to where it once was.”
Before Pimental, no Wilmington team had ever had a winning season, nevermind have great post-season success. Pimental won 194 matches in 19 years, while he coached 23 Cape Ann League Champions, 17 sectional Champions, 8 State champions, 1 All-State Champion and 1 New England Finalist.
McKenna finished with an 69-88 record over seven years which included four league and four sectional winners, as well as seven wrestlers placing at the state meet. He also coached two grapplers, Joe Ganley and Shane Penney, who finished their careers with 114 and 107 wins, respectively.
Evan Walsh served as an interim coach in the weird 'COVID' season, compiling a 4-6 season. Mitchell guided last year's team to a remarkable 9-6-1 record, despite having just 12 or wrestlers all season, and because of injuries and sicknesses, forfeiting a lot of weight classes in meets, including five at the Division 3 sectionals. The team finished eighth at the sectionals, which included two champions, Luke Vitale and Julien Cella.
Eight seniors have since graduated from last year's team, leaving several holdovers with experience including Cella and Dempsey Murphy, but Ingram said that 18 kids have signed-up, which is a great sign.
“I'm excited for this and I'm really happy for the kids,” said Riley. “I don't know a lot about these kids but I did hear a lot of good things about the group of kids who are coming back. I plan on meeting with all of the kids sometime this week so we can come up with some kind of a pre-season plan and get some recruitment going.”
Before Riley applied for the position, there was some talk that perhaps Wilmington would have a co-op program with another Middlesex League program. Thankfully, that didn't need to happen.
“Kevin's a great guy. I had known who he was as he's been around for a long time helping out going back to Coach Pimental, so we sat down and had a real nice conversation,” said Ingram. “He just seems like an outstanding guy. He's very passionate. He told me how he was close with Coach (Mark) Donovan and how important their relationship was and Kevin felt like it was just time for him to be an important person for the wrestling kids here at Wilmington High.”
Riley's hiring ended the thoughts of a co-op program.
“There was talk about a possible merger and I definitely didn't want that to happen and I didn't know how others felt about it. I'm kind of looking at this as let's save the Wildcats from extinction and let's get this thing back and going and stand on our own two feet,” he said.
To do that, Mitchell knows it'll take a lot of work. He said he wants to work with the kids on some the techniques that Mitchell implemented, knowing that most of those date back to when Riley was taking notes when Pimental was coaching.
“Mike just really knew his stuff, he really did. I was a fan right from the beginning,” said Riley. “I'm going to rely on the techniques that Pete Mitchell had been working on and instilling with the guys and then the short season, the first two weeks where Pimental used to talk about all of the time of getting those fundamentals in and build on that over the course of the season.
“We're hoping to produce some technical guys and not just have a couple of headhunters out there. We want guys who can ride and earn points, the technical way. Pete Mitchell and Evan Walsh are the technical guys and they are the ones who helped the kids develop with their technical skills and we want to keep that going. We don't want the kids just to win matches, but to go deep into the post-season meets as well. We also want to try to get the youth wrestling program going again.”
Riley, who still resides in Billerica with his wife Deborah and their three daughters, Kristen, Katelyn and Emma, said next year, he has no plans of having the Town Crier write a new story about a fifth coach in five years.
“My plan is to build something here and I plan on sticking around for a little bit and getting this going, and hopefully we can get the numbers back up and things turned around,” he said.
