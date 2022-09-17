WILMINGTON – Before the season kicked off, Wilmington High School Boys' Soccer coach Steve Scanlon said that his team was bigger, stronger and more experienced heading into this season. But coming off an 0-15-3 season, it would be difficult to gauge how much the team improved over the course of the year, especially going up against some of the more powerful teams in the Middlesex League right out of the gate.
Last Thursday afternoon, despite missing four players, including several starters from the line-up, the Wildcats put forth a tremendous effort but fell short losing to Reading, 1-0 in a Middlesex League cross-over game held at the North Intermediate Field.
Midway through the first half, Reading scored the lone goal of the game as Clay Chase set up Patrick Frank, who found the back of the net for the lone tally of the game. Wilmington had a number of scoring chances throughout the game including Lukas Charini nailing the crossbar, but nothing would cross the line, and Wilmington was blanked.
“We had a pretty good game overall. The effort was good, everybody worked hard. (Reading) is a bit quicker than what we saw in the pre-season, but we adjusted. We knew it was coming and we adjusted. The second half we played much better,” said Scanlon.
Wilmington striker Dan Langunilla had couple of solid bids in the first half. In the second, he had another on a set up by Jonathan Foresyth, but his shot was scooped up. Then later on in the half, off a corner kick, Tom Sica drilled a shot that banked off the keeper's leg and then Charini nailed the top crossbar, coming in from the left side.
“We hit the crossbar and Danny (Lagunilla) had a couple of good chances. In the Middlesex League you only get a couple of those chances a game. If you don't have a goal scorer, you're in trouble,” said Scanlon.
You're also in trouble if you have a depleted roster.
“Not having (senior captain) Ryan (Willson) in the line-up was a killer. We have four guys out already. We don't have a promising striker in (Dominic) Feeney and we're (already) starved for goals, although today we did create (a bunch of chances). Feeney is out with the AC joint in his shoulder, Ryan Willson is out with a stomach issue, (John) McNamara, who is a decent player, is out with a quad thing, I have (Patrick) LeBlanc in and out of the line-up battling this ankle thing.
“(The injuries) causes us to juggle some people around. Ryan is a stud in the middle and he might have made the difference today as far as organizing and that stuff.”
Besides the offensive guys, the team's defenders were terrific all game, including Remy Elliott, Ethan Kennedy, Gilberto DaSilva and Aidan McGrath, who dropped back to fill in a spot for Willson.
“Defensively we played very well with Remy, Ethan, Junior and Aidan were all very good across the back,” said Scanlon. “We have gained some experience and we have gained some size — we played well today.”
Wilmington kept up that strong style of play with a hard-earned 1-1 tie against Winchester on Monday.
“It was a well played defensive battle. Ryan Willson (was back in the line-up) and scored in the 60th minute with an assist from Dillon McGrath. Ryan's shot went to the top right corner from 20 yards out.”
Winchester score a controversial goal in the 70th minute. From there, Wilmington held on for the tie.
“It's been a long time since we have taken any points from Winchester. Overall solid effort from the team,” he said.
Wilmington faced Arlington on Wednesday with results not known as of presstime and then will be at Wakefield on Friday for a 4:15 pm game and then at Stoneham on Tuesday as part of a doubleheader with the girls team playing at 5 and the boys playing at 7:00.
