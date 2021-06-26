Since last September, we have taken rides down Memory Lane, re-running stories from previous WHS Athletic teams, which had great success in the state tournament. Here’s a look at the 1996 Softball team which lost in the Division 2 North sectional final.
This story, with some minor edits, originally appeared in the Town Crier in the June 12th, 1996 edition.
It played out as if it were already scripted before Saturday's match-up. The team rallied to win three state tournament games with one of their better all-around players in shortstop Leanne Harris out injured. One of those wins was a 1-0 thriller in which Nicole Dussault scored on an error in the bottom of the eighth inning, and the third chapter of the book had the team's No. 2 starter holding downs its opponents to a .143 batting average, which included giving up just one run over 15 innings of work.
It seemed like the fairy tale they went through in 1993 and 1994 when they were state champions was about to happen all over again.
The 1996 team was very similar to those teams: the entire team contributed the winning ways with determination, heart, spunk, non-stop effort, focus, smart heads-up play and most of all they had fun, which is why the program has an amazing 75-19 record over the past four years.
And in the final innings of the Division 2 North Sectional Final game against Dracut on Saturday, the Wilmington High School softball team was still laughing and having fun, despite being eliminated 9-2 in a wet afternoon game played at Aprile Field.
Whether they win or lose twenty games every year, there is only one way this well-respected program can be described: first class all-around (or is that three up, three down and three all-around?)
“I just got through telling the kids that before the season started, I never thought we would have got this far in the tournament,” said head coach Paul Lyman. “I knew we would do well because we were not in a great league, but you can't take anything away from this team. They had a great season.
“Today (against Dracut), the kids were very nervous and I think that had a little bit to do with the outcome, but Dracut was the better team and you can't take anything away from them. They deserve it.”
Through the teams' three state tournament wins, Wilmington outscored Lynn Classical, Saugus and Arlington Catholic, 9-2, while Dracut outscored Jeremiah Burke, Melrose and Arlington, 57-2. Something had to give on Saturday.
Lyman had a tough decision to make before the game. Harris only played one inning of state tournament ball because of a sprained ankle. She was given the OK to play and Lyman had to decide whether or not to play his All-Conference shortstop. He went with the same line-up he wrote down the past two games with Kelly Landers on the mound and Amy Surran, the No. 1 starter at first, while Melissa Mather, the usual first baseman, playing second and Catherine Townsend, the regular second baseman, moving to shortstop. The coach did make one change – putting Harris as the designated hitter batting her in her normal No. 3 position.
Landers pitched two fantastic games against Saugus and Arlington Catholic. And with this line-up, the defense was more experienced – with his other option of putting freshman Melissa Wolfe, who appears to have a very bright future, at second base. But if the team was that nervous, imagine how jittery a freshman would have felt like with one inning of varsity experience under her belt in a North Sectional championship game?
Landers did what she has done all season – throw strikes. Her first five pitches were strikes and 40 of her first 50 pitches were also strikes. Dracut took advantage of that, and some defensive miscues by the 'Cats, as they strung together seven runs on eleven hits over 3.1 innings.
Dracut scored one run in the first inning. After a groundout to Townsend at first to open the game, the next batter, Courtney Desrosiers, hit a ground ball that went through the legs of third baseman Nicole Dussault. That was the first error the Gold Glover has made in over two years. After two infield hits, the bases were juiced for Katie Hebert, who grounded out to Townsend to bring the first run of the game.
Wilmington had the tough task of facing a premier and dominating pitcher in Kristen Ladebouche. She is the younger sister of Carrie, who is currently pitching at Merrimack College. Kristen is a fireballer just like her sister, throwing her fastball in the low 60s and her change-up in the high 40s.
This game clearly showed that being in the Cape Ann League hurt the Wildcats. In the Merrimack Valley Conference, not only would Wilmington have faced Ladebouche and Dracut twice, but they would have faced many pitchers that were somewhat the caliber of pitching that they saw from Ladebouche. Instead, in the CAL, they saw just one (perhaps two) with Amesbury's Nikki Savastano, who was like a MVC pitcher. The rest was like facing batting practice.
Anyway, Ladebouche struck out five of the first six batters she faced – Harris reached on an error – and 12 in all. Wilmington didn't get a hit until the fourth inning, when switch hitting center fielder Julie Gillis smacked one up the middle from her original, yet unfamiliar, right side.
Dracut was leading 1-0 after the first inning and they struck for four more in the second to open things up.
After a lead-off double by the seventh batter in the order, Seline Pinet, which went right under the glove of right fielder Melissa Palermo, who would have made a tremendous catch if she caught it, Wilmington got the next two batters out. The top of the order came up and after three consecutive singles, Ladebouche helped her own cause by smacking a two-run double in the right-center gap to make it 5-0 after an inning-and-a-half.
Wilmington went down in order in the second and third innings, and after Gillis's hit in the fourth, Ladebouche set down the next three batters.
Dracut struck for two more runs in the fifth inning to make it 7-0 on two RBI singles. Lyman then lifted Landers for Surran after one out in the fourth. Without Landers, this team would never have been where they were on Saturday. She was brilliant all season to say the least.
“I am amazed at what Kelly has done this season,” said Lyman. “I always kid her saying that she isn't an athlete, but I think she has proven me wrong. I am so amazed at what she has done, I just can't get over it.”
Surran finished the game giving up two runs (one earned) on two hits and a walk. Landers, with the loss, finished the season with an 8-2 record, while, Surran finished 10-2.
Wilmington did get on the board in the sixth inning. With one out, Townsend singled and two batters later, a hobbling Harris stepped up to the plate and she stroked a double in the gap to score Townsend, with Harris moving to third on the throw home. Harris showed what she is all about – a great athlete desperately wanting to play and win with a heroic effort in this game.
Freshman Emily King pinch ran for Harris and she scored on a base hit by Co-League MVP Lisa Southmayd. That was it for the 'Cats offense, as the game ended 9-2 which ended a terrific season for Wilmington at 20-4 overall.
