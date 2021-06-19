BURLINGTON – Dating back to when Wilmington High School Athletics competed in the Merrimack Valley Conference, the complaint was the Wildcats were just too small in numbers and couldn't compete with the big schools, who had double or triple the amount of student-athletes.
After moving to the Cape Ann League where the 'Cats were one of the bigger schools, another switch was made before the Fall of 2011 to go to the Middlesex League and again the biggest complaint is the Wildcats can't compete with the larger schools, who have double the size of student-athletes.
A case in point of going up against those bigger, powerful Middlesex League teams, mostly from the Liberty Division, came last Thursday in the league's track-and-field championship meet. Wilmington, which has the second fewest athletes of the 11-teams which competed, with Stoneham as the lowest, while Watertown didn't compete, took that notion that they couldn't compete with the top teams and threw it in the trash.
Behind two first place finishes and an overall tremendous performance from top to bottom, the 'Cats, with 877 students, finished fourth overall compiling 76.50 points, finishing behind Lexington (139), Arlington (83) and Melrose (77), who have student-bodies of 2,167, 1,259 and 948.
“We went into the meet thinking that we had an outside shot of winning it,” said head coach Brian Schell. “Lexington is obviously the powerhouse of the league. I know with our field events and our sprinting events, that we had a good shot at getting those first places. You could tell that with the kids who did two or three events started to take its toll on people. Otherwise it was a great day. We had a lot of great performances, a lot of personal records and some state qualifiers.”
Wilmington, which finished the season undefeated at 5-0 and won its first ever league title during the outdoor season, finished a half point from ending in a tie for third, and also finished 1.5 points ahead of Burlington, 2.5 ahead of Belmont, and then significantly ahead of Woburn, Stoneham, Wakefield, Reading and Winchester – all but the Spartans have more student-athletes to choose from.
“Sarah (LaVita) missed out getting first place in the javelin by nine inches, so that could have been a couple of more points there,” said Schell.
LaVita was one of the champions on the day as she won the discus throwing 105-07, while fellow junior Celia Kulis was also a winner in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 15.83 seconds. They became the first league champions from this program since Alexcia Luna in 2018. They now rank third and fourth all-time in program history.
In addition, LaVita was second in the javelin at 111-00 and that puts her third all-time in that event as well. She competed in the shot put and didn't place, taking 14th at 27-06.50, while Kulis also didn't score in the triple jump, taking eighth at 32-11.75 and 15th in the long jump at 15-01.
Besides the two first places, Wilmington had a pair of seconds with Amber Flynn in the discus throwing 101-04, while she was also tenth in the shot put at 28 feet. Her mark in the discus puts her fourth all-time in program history. Junior Amanda Broussard broke the school record with her 59.87 second time in the 400-meters.
“Amanda is the first person in the history of the program to break 60 seconds (in meters). Sixty seconds is that huge, huge barrier and she did it,” said Schell. “It was in the Stoneham meet during the (Fall-2 season) when she approached me and said 'I really wanted to break sixty seconds so bad so what do I have to do'? I ended up getting some new ideas from different people on things she could do and came up with some different stuff so race wise nothing changed but training wise we did a few things differently. We told her it's a 300-meter race and then just really dig hard in those last 100 meters. When she passed the finish line, no one really knew if she did it and when the announcement came, we were all thrilled for her.
“She has put in some much time and hard work to do it and this was the biggest goal for her and she did it. Now she has to work on consistency and staying around that low 60 or under 60 mark.”
Broussard broke the record originally set by Alex Bischoff of 60.27 seconds back in 2014.
Also having a big day was junior Kaitlyn Doherty, who placed fifth in the triple jump at 33-11.50, re-breaking her own school record, and sixth in the 100-meters at 13.30.
“Kaitlyn had a great day. In the triple jump, she made the finals, had a personal record with 13-11.50 to take fifth. She re-broke her own school record, which she got last week (at the Stoneham meet),” said Schell. “It also qualified her for the state meet as well and she had already qualified for the 100-meters. She had a great day but you could tell that with her six jumps and heading into the trials and the finals in the 100, definitely added up for her.
“She had a great start in the 100. She was beating everyone around the 55-meter mark and then she just tightened up a bit and you could tell everything just got to her, but at the same time, she had an overall great day. Hopefully this week we will work on some things before the state meet.”
Wilmington had four other individuals place. Kayla Flynn was fourth in the high jump, clearing five feet and teammate Mollie Osgood was sixth in the same event, clearing 4-10.
“Kayla jumped five feet and that's her personal record. I know all winter she was doing 4-10 and then she came here she couldn't get over 4-8 sometimes, but these last few meets she has done well, getting 4-10 against Stoneham, now 5-0 on her second attempt in this meet. She had been stuttering at the bar and none she's doing it without the stutter so the work she has been doing with Coach (Joe) Patrone is definitely paying off. His daughter Juliana, who was on the team last year, is back from college and helping out too, so that's been great.
“I've had Mollie in the triple and long jump. I knew that she would be a good high jumper but ideally I had Celia, Katie (McLaughlin) and Maggie (Bourgeois), who were all jumping 4-8 in dual meets, so we didn't need those potential fourth places from Mollie as a beginner. Once we put her in the high jump in the meet against Watertown, she cleared 4-10 right off the bat with no sweat. Right then we knew that she would be our primary high jumper, so we took her out of the triple jump.
“She's got a good form and you can definitely tell with her background in gymnastics and dancing that she has great form and a great approach. Coach Patrone was saying that he's thinking about taking a longer approach with her starting next year because she doesn't have as much raw speed in the beginning so he's going to most likely work with her on that next year.”
Kayla Flynn tied four others for third all-time in program history, clearing 5-0.
Sticking with the non-running events, Isabelle Puccio was sixth in the discus throwing 84-01.
“Isabelle stepped up. We knew going into the season that we would be strong in the discus and like I said last week I believe we have swept just about every meet in the discus. Her performance at this meet is a personal best, even if it's just one inch. She has been throwing very well all season,” said Schell.
The last one to place in the individual events was Shea Cushing, who was fifth in the mile with a time of 5:35.10, which puts her fifth all-time in program history.
“Shea qualified for the state meet and this was a five second personal record for her,” said Schell. “She ran very well and was just sold throughout the entire race. She was consistent. She didn't get out too strong, she paced herself well because some of the kids in that race went out really fast and were going for it and she ended up catching some of them.”
Two of the team's three relay teams closed out the scoring by placing. The 4x100 team of Madison Mulas, Alison Doherty, Osgood and Kaitlyn Doherty finished fourth at 52.52, which ranks that group fourth all-time. The 4x400 team of Emily Grace, Angie Zaykovskaya, Cushing and Broussard finished sixth at 4:23.03 and then the 4x800 team was just missed on scoring, taking seventh with a time of 11:53.68 and that was Olivia Erler with Hannah Bryson, Sofia Pitzen and Maggie Bourgeois.
Mulas was also 11th in the 200 at 28.33, Alison Doherty was 16th in the same event at 29.43, Zaykovskaya was 13th in the 400 at 1:04.90, Erler was 15th in the two-mile at 13:13.57, Kayla Flynn was also 19th in the 100-meter hurdles at 19.67 and Osgood was 22nd in the long jump at 13-10.
Both Molly MacDonald and Katie McLaughlin competed in two events each and were just edged out on placing in one. MacDonald was ninth in the javelin at 84-07 and was 12th in the 100 at 13.75 and McLaughlin was 10th in the 400-meter hurdles at 1:14.33 and 16th in the 800 at 2:35.22.
Rounding out the competitors included Malloy Brown taking 14th in the mile at 5:55.83, Hannah Bryson finishing 14th in the two-mile at 12:56.51, Emily Doherty was 18th in the 400 at 1:23.33 and Ellianna Chronopoulos was 21st in the 800 at 2:48.35.
Wilmington will compete in the newly aligned Division 2 North Divisional Meet which begins Friday with the pentathlon, before moving to the distance events, and concludes Sunday. The meet will be held at Weston High School.
