WILMINGTON – In the first two games of the season, the Wilmington High School baseball team got off to slow starts, trailed by a handful of runs mostly due to defensive miscues, before rallying late, but falling both times by a run to Reading (4-3) and Winchester (7-6).
On Monday afternoon, that stayed the same but this time it was a different ending.
Trailing 2-1 going to their final at-bat, the Wildcats rallied to score two runs on a sacrifice fly by Michael Monteforte to score Mike Lovell, who led off the inning with a single, and then a single by junior Burke Zimmer, to score Michael Dynan, who followed Lovell's single with a walk, before both were moved up on a sacrifice bunt by Patrick Stokes. Zimmer's walk-off single scored Dynan for the 3-2 win, the first of the season for the 'Cats and the first for head coach Matt McManus.
“These guys are going to give me a heart-attack,” joked McManus. “All three games have been one-run games and this game and the last game we decided to wake up in the seventh inning. It's good to get that first win out of the way.
“We have a big week coming with Wakefield and Stoneham coming up, so two schools from the Freedom Division and we have to go out and get those games. I expect Ayden Balter to go out and throw equally as well as (Austin Harper did) on Wednesday and we'll see if we can string a few (wins) together.”
Lost in the shuffle and celebration of the walk-off victory was the performance of Harper on the hill. The junior was fantastic, going the distance, giving up one earned run on four hits, while striking out six.
“This was our most complete game of the year. We got good pitching, good defense and timely hitting so kind of a total package,” said McManus. “We did have one error, but Arlington had just four hits. Austin Harper pitched his wheels off. He went the distance, struck out six and only gave up one earned run. He pitched ahead in the count, threw a lot of first pitch strikes and it worked out well.”
After the team's first two losses that saw almost 10 combined defensive errors, McManus said it was back to Baseball 101, which he hopes got things going on the right track.
“Yes, we have been spending a lot of time on defense and we have also spent a lot of time just working in the cages. We don't even have a hitting machine and I just put in an order for batting tees today – they didn't have any of this stuff which is bananas,” he said. “I threw batting practice over a week ago and I was sore for a week and couldn't lift my arm. And my assistant coach Chris Grecco has been doing yeomans work every three or four days trying to give the boys some live pitching because there's just so much you can do with flip-toss in the cage.”
In the loss to Winchester, the 'Cats trailed 7-0 going to the last at-bat before scoring six runs to fall just shy of a dramatic come from behind win. Balter pitched well for five innings, giving up seven runs but just one was earned. Zimmer tossed a scoreless sixth and struck out the side.
Offensively, Monteforte went 2-for-4 with a RBI, run and a double. Harper had a hit and two RBI, while, Noah Spencer, Brian Banks, Brennan Walsh and Eric Spinney each drove in a run.
Wilmington faced Wakefield on Wednesday with results not known as of presstime, will host Stoneham on Friday before having a few days off before taking on Watertown the following Wednesday.
