WILMINGTON — A late addition to the Superintendent’s Report for the School Committee meeting last Wednesday night allowed the committee to vote to allow sports participation for Wilmington High School remote learners.
On Saturday, January 16th, Brand sent a letter to the community stating that four Wilmington schools, including the high school, would be switched to remote learning until January 29th. The following day, he decided to put high school athletics on pause for two weeks, and Athletic Director Mia Muzio sent her own letter informing the public of that decision.
Just four/five days after those letters were sent out, Brand gave a presentation to the Board Members asking to press the play button on athletics. Later on in the meeting that was granted as the board voted unanimously to allow athletics to resume despite the four schools in remote learning.
The next day, the student-athletes at WHS were back practicing while the members of the co-ed swim team were allowed to participate in their meet.
Brand began his presentation with some recent numbers of positives and quarantines in Wilmington sports teams from the winter season. So far, he said that there have been 11 positive cases and 53 close contacts, with 25 of those close contacts happening on two separate occasions.
There have been three teams with positive cases and four teams who had to quarantine, and one of those four has quarantined twice. These were the boys varsity hockey, girls varsity hockey, JVA boys basketball, and JVB boys basketball teams.
He then listed examples of surrounding districts that have changed learning models to remote and the status of their sports. Arlington, Lexington, Peabody, Saugus, and Watertown were named as districts that continued to participate in sports through their time of remote learning. The towns that paused athletics while school was fully remote were Danvers, North Andover, Reading, and Stoneham.
Brand shared a statement from Athletic Director Mia Muzzio, which read, “Athletics are so much more than the ability to compete — participation is part of the educational experience.” Knowing that COVID-19 cases in athletes have gone up, she still recommended that sports participation continue, except for the teams in quarantine, while WHS is remote.
Brand went on to say that MIAA and DESE guidance suggests that athletics be suspended when a school changes from hybrid to remote learning. However, he told the committee that they were allowed to take action to allow sports to continue. David Ragsdale later clarified that this specific guidance doesn’t talk about switching to remote in the middle of the season, so it doesn’t exactly fit Wilmington’s situation.
Some of the concerns that the committee held were with the highly contagious nature of the virus and the fact that two Wilmington teams have already had to quarantine twice. Brand reminded them that the protocols for winter sports have included masks, pre-participation screenings, individual beverage containers, and not using locker rooms or shaking hands after games.
M. J. Byrnes asked how many team members testing positive would make a team shut down. Crowe said that it would be up to the Board of Health, but it depends upon the risk factor of the sport.
Steve Bjork wondered if the surrounding towns would still be willing to play against Wilmington knowing that the district is remote. “I have no reason to believe that they wouldn’t play us,” Brand answered.
Several committee members believed the remote learning period to be the safest time for students to play sports. “Students being out of school means they can’t have school spread,” Ragsdale pointed out. Jenn Bryson said that she appreciated that student athletes have been staying in their bubble and following protocols so that they can play.
Furthermore, Bryson mentioned that there could be more consistency in the communication and decisions made around switching learning models. She said that it would appear to be different messaging when they say they’re committed to in-person learning and then switch to remote days later. Crowe said that the data that led to the change came in suddenly at the end of the previous week.
Ragsdale also suggested that there’s a strong argument that students are safer in school than out of school, if COVID-19 is spreading among families. Bryson wondered if there were any places where the students could switch back to hybrid sooner than the end of the two-week period.
It was Ragsdale who made a motion to approve participation in athletics. “I understand the idea behind going remote for some time for schools… but these kids understand the risks… we at least owe them the chance to see if they can have their season,” said Jesse Fennelly.
