At the recent 2023 Wildcat Track Camp, the festivities ended with the annual meet.
Athletes competed in four different age groups.
For girls ages 6-8, Leela Shah won three different events including the high jump, the shot put and the 200-meter dash. She was also third in the 100-meter hurdles.
Camille McDonald was first in three events including the long jump, the javelin and the 400-meter dash. She also was second in the 100-meter hurdles and placed third in the high jump.
Parker Garon had a busy day, taking first in the 800-meter run, tying for first in the high jump and finishing second in both the shot put and the 400.
Oviya Abhishek won the 100-meter dash and tied for first with Kaavya Antonisami in the discus. She also took second in the javelin and fourth in the 100 hurdles.
Antonisami was second in both the long jump and the 100.
For the 9-10 girls, there were many winners of multiple events.
Brooke Spirito won the high jump and the 100 hurdles and also took second in the triple jump.
Amara Chimwanda was first in the long jump and the triple jump and took third in the 100.
Sofia Hunt was a winner in the mile and the javelin and placed second in the discus while Grace Howie won the shot put and the 200-meter dash and was also second in the long jump and the 100.
Lily Falk placed in four events. She won the 100 and 400, was second in the javelin and third in the long jump.
Ella French won the discus, was second in the 100 hurdles and second in the high jump.
Lennox Delleo also had a good meet, taking second in the 400, second in the shot put and third in the 100 hurdles.
For girls ages 11-12, Nyla Chimwanda won the high jump and the 400, Eliana Goldstein took first in the javelin, the 100 hurdles and the long jump, and Callie Lamarche won the 800-meter run and the 100.
Emily Falk was the winner of the mile, Neve Mulcahy captured the small hurdles race, Kiera Barry was first in the shot put, Ava Kinney won the discus, Emma Moriarty was first in the 200 and Adelyn Cowles won the triple jump.
Also competing in placing in events for the 11-12 girls was Mia White, Chloe Krull, Olivia Howie, Naomi Cowles, Katie McGrath, Olivia Smith, Eve Ricciarelli, Zoe Moses-Chen and Maya Fitzgibbons.
For the 13-14 girls, Avery King won four events including the long jump, the 400, the triple jump and the 100.
Other winners included Isabelle Carriere in the 200 and the discus, Hanna Hadzik in the javelin and Caroline Broussard in the shot put.
Victoria Ings added a second-place finish in the shot put.
For the boys at the meet, winners in the 13-14 age group included Declan Mulcahy in the 100 hurdles, the 200, the triple jump and the discus.
Braedan Vanisky won the 400, the 100 and the long jump.
Connor Canevari captured the high jump and the javelin and Sam Beaudoin took first in the 800.
Other top competitors included Colby O’Brien, who was second in three events and third in another, and Caden Merritt, who placed second in one event and third in two others.
For boys 11-12, Jacob Schoenholtz was first in the 100 hurdles, the 800 and the high jump.
Cooper Hunt won two events, the mile and the discus, and Patrick Jamieson won the triple jump and the 100.
Also taking first was Tyler Barry in the shot put and Levi Delleo in the 200.
Other standouts for the 11-12 boys were Ethan Hunt and Ben Barry. Hunt was second in three events and Barry was second in two events and third in two others.
For boys 9-10, winners including Josh King in the 100, 200, long jump and triple jump, Evan Krull in the high jump and the 800, Nikhil Abhishek in the 100 hurdles and the discus, CJ Lamarche in the 400 and the javelin and Logan Downing in the shot put.
Second-place finishers included Noah Maloney, Kabian Antonisami, Matthew Marino and Sebastian Goldstein. Will MacDonald added a third-place performance.
For boys 6-8, victories went to Matthew Leonard in the 400 and shot put, Eoghan Barry in the 100 hurdles, mile, javelin and discus, Riley Canevari in the 800 and high jump, Nate Hogan in the 100, Kai Chimwanda in the 200, and Julian Jean-Denis in the long jump.
Andrew D’Anna had a good day as well with a second and third-place finish.
