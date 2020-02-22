WATERTOWN – When the Wilmington girl’s hockey team traveled to square off against the Watertown Raiders this weekend, to their bitter disappointment, they found that history doesn’t always repeat itself.
In the first meeting between these teams in mid-January, Wilmington emerged with a decisive 3-0 blanking of the Raiders as part of a four game undefeated streak which included clutch wins over Arlington Catholic and Burlington, along with a scoreless tie against current league-leader, Wakefield.
Saturday’s matinee at the Ryan Arena, however, featured a vastly-improved Watertown club which turned the tables and dealt the struggling Wildcats a 3-1 defeat.
“We’ve seen Watertown three times this year and each time, they looked better than the last,” said Wilmington coach John Lapiana. “Watertown earned this win today. I feel bad for our girls because they were in a much better position coming in here today.”
Lapiana was referring to a recent 6-1 dismantling of Stoneham-Melrose that marked a substantial improvement over the previous season game-high output of just three goals. Lighting the lamp for the Wildcats in this offensive deluge was Bridget O’Shea, Paige Fuller, Zoe DeRose, Amanda Mercier, Maria Hernandez, and Ida Bishop, with her team-leading 12th goal of the season.
Facing Watertown in the season rematch, however, the scoring dried up. Out of the gate, Wilmington was skating well, containing the puck in the offensive zone, and applying steady pressure.
The Raiders, meanwhile, failed to record a shot on net for the first six-minutes of play. But soon, the tide turned. Co-captain Elizabeth Loftus tested Wildcat goalie Melanie Hayden on a partial breakaway and again, from the high slot. Before long, Watertown was taking it to the Wildcats, outshooting them by a two-to-one margin.
With Gabriella Daniels serving the first penalty of the game late in the first period for a hooking infraction, Watertown capitalized, claiming a 1-0 lead on the man-advantage. Margaret Driscoll, off a cross-ice feed from Sara Dickie, released a rising wrister. Hayden got a piece of it but the trajectory carried the puck into the net for a go-ahead goal.
Wilmington’s Katelin Hally evened the game at 1 early in the second frame, when she intercepted an errant pass deep in the zone and wasted no time sending it past Raider goaltender Antonia Erikson. Kiley Flynn was credited with a helper on the Wildcats sole tally of the afternoon.
Minutes later, with 7:28 left in the second, Loftus combined with Molly Driscoll and Caroline Andrade to put Watertown back in front. Driscoll was clearly the fastest skater that the Wildcats have seen all season and she frequently penetrated the defense to set up Raider bids.
“We got away from a lot of the things that we typically do,” said Lapiana. “For example, we want to push the puck carrier wide but instead, we were giving up the middle. Some of that was over-pursuit and some was not making the right play on the puck carrier. In any event, we gave them a lot of the middle to work with and we gave up a lot of odd-man rushes.”
Hayden managed to keep the Raiders at bay for the most part, fending off 25-shots on the afternoon but from 200-feet away, there was little else she could contribute to alter her fate. Her Wildcat teammates were not able to manufacture scoring chances.
Molly Driscoll added an insurance goal for the Raiders with 5:37 left in the game, finishing five-hole off a rebound.
“We’ve talked about preventing that,” said Lapiana, who will wrap up the regular season hosting Stoneham-Melrose on Wednesday night. “We explain that when the puck goes to the goaltender, you need to turn around, square up, and pick up a stick. We didn’t do a lot of that today. In fact, we failed in a lot of areas. We need to improve on a few things before the playoffs get underway.”
