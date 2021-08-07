WILMINGTON — At last Wednesday’s School Committee Meeting, Wilmington High School Athletic Director Mia Muzio proposed for Wilmington to join with Bedford to start up a Co-Op Gymnastics program.
After Muzio explained the first of many steps of the process, with still many to go, the members of the board unanimously approved the proposal.
Under the plan, the program would follow the Middlesex League schedule. While the 8-10 interested students from WHS might be technically enough to qualify as a separate team, Muzio said that together with Bedford they would have between 13 and 16 athletes. The purpose is to complete the co-op for two years and for Wilmington to be able to stand on its own after that, hopefully having created more interest and sustainability.
Already Wilmington has a Co-Op program in boys and girls swimming with North Reading and just last month the SC approved Muzio’s plan to have Girls Hockey join up with Stoneham for a Co-Op program, until numbers improve and Wilmington can go back on its own.
Muzio explained that the gymnastics team would aim to practice 2-to-3 times a week at Gymstreet USA, and that the facility charges $100 an hour. She’d already talked to the gym who she said was open to developing a partnership.
With the estimated transportation costs including at least five away meets, plus the cost of the facility for practices and home meets, she had calculated around $14,000 as the estimated cost for the program. This would be offset by a $400 user fee per athlete, and each athlete would each be responsible for purchasing their own uniforms.
As for the rest of the cost, she’d do her best to find or raise funds from other sources.
Committee member M. J. Byrnes said that she appreciated the effort Muzio had put it to create more opportunities for students.
In response to a question from SC Member Melissa Plowman about coaching, the athletic director clarified that it was her desire to use the Gymstreet USA employees as their coaches instead of hiring a head coach. The typical number that she referenced for a head coach is $5,500.
Another SC Member David Ragsdale asked whether the user fee would be dropped after the co-op program is complete. “That would be the hope,” Muzio answered. After that, they would aim to include the Gymnastics Club cost as part of the Athletics Department budget.
Board Member Jay Samaha shared his excitement for the progress made and asked what their next steps would be before the program can take off.
“Cost is a big piece… we need time to figure out how to make it work,” Muzio continued. “I want to try to make it happen, but I’ve been clear that these things don’t happen overnight. If not this year, it will be the next school year. ”
Other next steps that she listed would be getting approval from the Bedford School Committee, confirming student sign-ups, and starting the MIAA paperwork.
Back in June of 2019, a group of Wilmington parents met with former AD Tim Alberts and Superintendent of Schools Dr. Glenn Brand about starting up a gymnastics program and at that time, there were ten girls from WHS interested. It was decided at that juncture, that the possibility of the program starting would be better suited in future years.
Back in 2002, then AD Jim Gillis had to drop the gymnastics program. He cited that his decision was based on lack of numbers and lack of funds, while other factors included lack of competing in the league (30 straight losses at one time) and numbers in competitive cheerleading both at the youth and high school levels had jumped dramatically.
TWO OTHER PRESENTATIONS
Also during the meeting, Muzio brought two other presentations before the committee members.
Beginning with the presentations, she shared the reviews from the Fall-2 and spring seasons.
Due to COVID-19, the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association created the Fall-2 season, which took place in late February through April for football, boys and girls track, girls volleyball, and cheerleading.
Some of the highlights that she shared included a winning record in football for the first time in three seasons, girls volleyball winning the last four games of the season, and indoor girls track team placing second in the entire Freedom Division.
The spring season saw girls and boys outdoor track, tennis, and lacrosse, along with baseball, softball, and wrestling. The softball team, girls track team, and boys tennis teams all won the Middlesex League Freedom Division championship title. Boys outdoor track came in fourth place at their league meet.
The baseball team competed in the Division 3 North sectional tournament, including beating Bedford in the first round.
The wrestling team had two grapplers, Joe Ganley and Shane Penney, win over 100 matches throughout their careers. The cheerleading team finished second at the state meet.
Muzio also mentioned a note from the girls tennis coach that a lot of the athletes were new this year. In addition, Muzio also recognized all of the four-sport athletes this year, some of whom were on the varsity team for all sports. Under normal seasons, student-athletes can’t participate in four seasons, but the MIAA allowed that to happen this past year.
Besides the success of the teams and athletes, some of the initiatives that Muzio highlighted that started this year were the 8th Grade Athletic Orientation Night, Athletic Open House, the strength and conditioning summer program, 2021 Connections Conference, and an online video platform to livestream games called HUDL.
One other announcement she made was that she’ll have a Sports Management Intern from Endicott College for the fall. She added that she’s been connecting with all of the booster clubs to help development and organization.
The School Committee members thanked Muzio for her presentation. “Sports saved a lot of kids this past year,” said Plowman.
Ragsdale also said he was grateful for everyone who worked hard to give all of Wilmington’s student-athletes a chance to play.
