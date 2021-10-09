Throughout the calendar year, the Town Crier started a ‘Legendary Coach Series’ which was put on hold during the summer months. We started it back up again two weeks ago first featuring Shawsheen’s Chet Flynn and then WHS Hall of Famer Al Fessenden.
Below we feature probably the biggest legend of them all, Fred Bellissimo.
He follows a list of other coaches who have appeared in this series including Mark and Al Donovan, Bill Ritchie, Bill Gordon, Evelyn Wells Carter, Mike Pimental, Georgia Dadoly, Alice McCarthy, Jim McCune, Joe Gilligan, Paul Lyman, Dick Scanlon, Frank Kelley, Flynn and Fessenden.
This story on Bellissimo resigning as head coach, first appeared in the April 5th, 1978 edition of the Town Crier.
The man coached winning football teams – consistently. Consistently at a school that for years had been dwarfed by other schools in terms of total enrollment. Yet he was often the subject of criticism from players, fans and the opposing coaches who thought that he might have run up the score just a bit against their teams over the years when he knew he was capable of doing it.
Fred Bellissimo, head football coach at Wilmington High School for 22 years and a member of the "old school" of coaching thought, posted his letter of resignation last week to bring an end to a coaching record that will most likely stand up for his lifetime.
Bellissimo was gruff, often downright ruder – but he really didn't give a damn if he was liked. He was there to win football games and to give the Wilmington High School athlete a shot at success. Considering his coaching style, I was surprised that he chose to bow out so quietly.
He refused comment when a Town Crier correspondent called him last week, saying only that he felt that after 22 years he had enough. He talked it over with his family and the decision was made. You can speculate as to his reasons why – but won't until he chooses to talk about the reasons he called it quits – if he ever does. I have my hunches, but I don't dare risk the wrath of a man whom I always respected as a football coach of the highest quality.
I played for him once – being in the 1972 All-Star game when it was still a battle between the Lowell Stars and an MVC contingent. My first impression at the initial practice session for the game was this guy was organized and he was from the "do it this way because I'm the boss" school. Coach Bellissimo didn't appear to be open to suggestions. He listened however, and he didn't miss much when it came down to winning or losing a football game.
If memory serves me, we practiced for two weeks before playing Lowell and pounding out a 32-0 win. For an All-Star group we were well prepared. The late Ray Riddick didn't particularly care for the score that helped after the game's format to affect more balance. It was a lopsided score with the winners having the horses. What could Bellissimo do but play everyone – and everyone played well to account for the final score. Bellissimo just won games – period – that's the bottom line. He'd grind you to finesse you to death if that's what it took to win. He helped put Wilmington High School football on the map with the help of many fine gridiron athletes who came down the Wildcat pike.
People have criticized the football team as being too important in Wilmington. The reason that the sport gained so much support was that the sporting society says win – and when you do win, the sport picks up interest.
When you don't win, they label you a loser and a replacement with fresh winning ideas is knocking on the athletic director's door for that all-important interview that could land him your job. Bellissimo took a handful of moderately talented players who were outweighed by many teams in the late 1950s and began molding a winning spirit that typified the Wildcat teams throughout the 60s and 70s.
In 1956, Bellissimo's first year at the helm, the team didn't win a game in seven tries. Five years later, they went undefeated and were the Lowell Suburban Champs. The little school in Wilmington had come of age. They wouldn't stop coming for most of the 1960s – the exception being a brief slump in the years 1964 and 1965. In 1962, they were 9-0 and champs again.
The rebuilding road was tough until 1966 when the team was 6-2 and the next year Bellissimo spotted a freshman who would help him put Wilmington (and the name Esposito) on the lips of many recruiters four years later.
In 1967, freshman Mike Esposito wore number 85 and played end while erasing Chelmsford's Arnie Hulzberg's record with 20 points after touchdowns.
The team was 8-0-0 and ready for a four-year period where they went 31-3-1. Bellissimo's reputation as a winning coach was firmly established around not only the Merrimack Valley, but Massachusetts as well.
The Wildcats were MVC co-champs with Dracut in the first year of the conference in 1968 – a year when they marched to an 8-1-0 record. Only an upset by Tewksbury on Thanksgiving morning the next year kept the team from another title. They finished at 6-2-1 before the team that could arguably be called the best in Bellissimo's reign romped to a title.
The 1970 club piled up a 9-0-0 record and rolled to the MVC championship behind Esposito's record breaking season that broke Swampscott's halfback Dick Jauron's career scoring record (450 points) and a rock ribbed defense. It wasn't unusual to see Espo wind his way through opposing defenses for 20 or 30 points per game. Bellissimo had that offensive weapon that every coaches dreams about.
He also had the tough Wilmington kids who seemed to feel right at home with his disciplinary coaching style that was par for the gridiron course during the 1960s when a portly fellow in Green Bay was winning NFL championships with his own well planned style of sweet execution and conditioning through mild forms of torture.
In 1971 the Wildcats slumped to 5-3-1, but Bellissimo gained a measure of revenge for Tewksbury's upset in 1969 when his 'Cats battled the Redmen to a 0-0 standoff in the mud at the Center School Field. The tie prevented us and I say us because I was a tackle on that team – from grabbing a piece of the MVC title.
The next year another great Bellissimo team (9-0-0) rolled to the title with the Turkey Day game being a 13-8 squeaker over Tewksbury after we held an 8-0 lead into the fourth quarter. I'll never forget the frustration of losing to a team – and a coach I respected to much, but I knew we could beat them if we executed perfectly.
This is not simply post-resignation respect either. I did respect Fred, and teams did have to execute flawlessly to the top the Wildcats in their best years.
You made a mistake and bang – they were all over you. The 1972 team capitalized on opponents' flubs all year with a clawing defense that was one of the school's best. We fumbled twice – the Wildcats scored twice. Chalk up another loss to Wilmington's killer instinct that was more than slightly due to Bellissimo's coaching personality.
Any good coach will correct mistakes with good instruction, but Fred was more like a drill instructor, teaching boys to be men while barking out Saturday's game plan in a style that became synonymous with Wilmington football.
Bellissimo and his team fought the rising Andover football tide in the years following the 1972 title. The 1973 season was a success by normal football standards at 7-2-0, but for the Wilmington football fans who had grown accustomed to dominance often times second place was a big letdown.
That Wilmington club was a strong team as its 34-0 Turkey Day embarrassment handed to Tewksbury attests. Thank God I had graduated that summer. I was saved from another beating at the hands of yet another Bellissimo coached team that just kept coming at you, pile driving its way to a win when a pass could have been so much subtler.
Subtler was not one of Bellissimo's qualities – except last week when people in Tewksbury and surrounding MVC towns were whispering "did you hear about Fred resigning?" It was unusual for a man who coached boys so aggressively to bow out so quietly and peacefully, without the least bit of fanfare that a coach of 22 years is entitled to.
His last three autums at the helm were a tribute to his coaching style and the kids who adapted to it. Without one of the best gridiron teachers in the state (assistant Bob Aylward who had taken the Tewksbury job) Bellissimo regrouped his coaching staff and finished 4-3-3 in 1974 with a team that had some promising sophomores on the rise.
Bellissimo's ability to cope with raw, but talented sophs who were still learning was put to test over three years and it paid off handsomely with people like Jim Stewart, Bob Sferrazza, Dave Rounds and Gordie Fitch, triggering another Wildcat run in 1976.
The 5-2-2 mark of 1975 was not good enough to match Andover who appeared to be ready to be the new dominant force in the Merrimack Valley.
Wilmington resurfaced the next year (1976) when they survived several nagging injuries and a lack of experienced players on the bench to mold a 9-1-0 record that meant a co-championship with Tewksbury. Yet another Wilmington team went into a big game mentally and emotionally prepared as Wilmington ripped the Redmen 32-0 Thanksgiving morning at WHS to grab a piece of the MVC title and earn a beth in the Division II Eastern Mass Schoolboy Super Bowl at Boston University.
While the Redmen, under the emotional Aylward, were nervous and perhaps over prepared, Bellissimo's Wildcats truly reflected their coach's personality on that morning – laying under control, savage along the line, and with supreme confidence that this smaller Tewksbury team didn't belong on the same field with them. They didn't – and Bellissimo had done it again, winning the big game and holding off the challenge of a young coach (Aylward) who admits that he benefitted from his years under Bellissimo.
"We had a job to do and we did it," said Bellissimo afterwards.
Business as usual in Wilmington.
The team dropped a 20-12 decision to Lynn Classical in the Super Bowl game – the last battle for the outstanding crop of seniors who had blossomed in three years under Bellissimo.
Last year the young Wildcats were 4-5-1 and local critics proclaimed the offense to be too conservative with the team being shut out three times and scoring just one touchdown three other occasions. The first sub-500 season since 1965 was a disappointment to the locals who have come to expect so much of WHS football, but the truth of the matter was that last fall was the first stage of the rebuilding process similar to 1974.
It's true that Wilmington doesn't have the large numbers of talented male athletes (or female athletes for that matter) to draw from as does Chelmsford or Billerica. The Lions have a male enrollment of 1.062 while Billerica has 897 boys enrolled. Wilmington's 436 ranks above only Dracut (462) and Lawrence (393) in male totals. There are intangible factors that make up the difference between a winner and a loser, however, Bellissimo was one of those intangibles. The Wilmington athletes are the other.
I do not believe that Bellissimo resigned because he felt that he didn't have a chance to build a winning football team again because of the numbers game. That situation would never be enough to discourage Fred whose confidence in his ability to coach a winner was so great that he probably thought that he could have fought a draw against the rising enrollment tide around the conference.
Often times a draw is not good enough, especially when you have a winning tradition that at times may seem more of a haunt than an added bonus. Whomever fills the coaching vacancy at Wilmington High, can be sure that he will be walking in the shadow of the winning tradition established by Bellissimo.
Like him or not. Damn him or praise him as a high school Lombardi. Whether you liked his style or not – the man is a hell of a high school football coach.
