WILMINGTON – In the past calendar year, the Wilmington High School Girls spring/winter track/cross-country teams, have made a lot of the headlines with league titles, individual league titles and top performances at the state and New England level.
Last spring, the Wildcats finished 5-0 in the regular season, winning its second league title in school history, crowned two league champions, finished fourth at the league meet and had seven different girls place within the top eight of their respective event at the Division 2 North Sectional Meet.
All eight of those athletes return this spring. On paper, this year's team is once again loaded with talent.
“The returning girls from the indoor season, I can start with my line-up there and then (add in) some of the new girls that we have and there's some real talent there,” said first-year head coach Joe Patrone. “I know the sophomore class of girls is really strong. Alli Ganley, who was one of the top gymnasts this past winter, is new to the track team and she's got speed and we're thinking about putting her in the pole vault.
“(Our team) looks really good. I don't think we're going to take a step back from the winter season, (rather) I think we can take a step forward and give a run at both the state relays and the state meet.”
Of the returners, include the team's five captains, including Amanda Broussard (sprints/relays), Shea Cushing and Olivia Erler (distance), Angie Zaykovskaya (middle distance) and Isabelle Puccio (throws). Four of those five will continue to compete at the collegiate level with Broussard will be headed to Bryant, Erler and Zaykovskaya to Merrimack and Cushing to UVM.
Last spring, Broussard was second at the ML, third at the sectionals and 17th (58.90) at the All-States in the 400. Cushing was fifth at the league meet and eighth in the sectionals (5:34) in the mile. Both Zaykovskaya and Erler were part of some strong relay teams, and Puccio was sixth in the league in the discus (84-01).
Besides those five, there's five other seniors, who will all be a huge part in the team's success. Kaitlyn Doherty, who will be off to Springfield College in the fall, returns for sprints and jumps. Last spring she was fifth in the league in the triple jump and sixth in the 100, and went on to take eighth in the triple jump at the sectionals.
Sarah LaVita is the returning league champion in the discus (105-07), while she fell just inches away from also winning the javelin, taking second at 111 feet. She went on to place fourth in the discus and eighth in the javelin at the sectionals.
Madison Mulas was part of a successful 4x100 relay team and will be a veteran in the sprinting events and Lily Rubin returns to the throwing events.
Finally, Celia Kulis, is coming off one of the all-time best individual seasons in program history, when she was among the best hurdlers in all of New England. Last spring, she was the league champion in the 100-meter hurdles and went on to compete in the pentathlon, finishing third at the sectionals and seventh at the All-State Meet.
“Having Celia back is huge and we're looking at putting her in the hurdles, the high jump and something else so we'll see about that. (Later on at the post-season meets) she wants to do the pentathlon, so we'll let her do what she wants to do,” said Patrone.
Besides those 13 girls, the 'Cats also have a handful of other underclassmen, who bring experience and depth to many of the events. That group includes juniors Mallory Brown (distance) and Kayla Flynn (hurdles/jumps), sophomores Alison (sprints/jumps) and Emily Doherty (sprints/throws), Molly MacDonald (sprints/throws), Mollie Osgood (sprints/jumps), Emily Grace (sprints/relays), Hannah Bryson and Mia Stryhalaeck (distance), and Sofia Pitzen (middle distance).
Last year Flynn was fourth in the league and sectionals in the high jump, while Osgood was sixth in the league but then was third in the sectionals. This past winter, she competed in the high school nationals. MacDonald was 9th in the javelin and 12th in the 100 at the league meet.
Freshman Addy Hunt technically is a newcomer, but she's coming off two strong seasons with cross-country and indoor track.
With all of that experience returning, the 'Cats should also have three dynamic relay teams. The 4x100 team of Mulas, A. Doherty, Osgood and K. Doherty were fourth in the league. The 4x400 team of Grace, Zaykovskaya, Cushing and Broussard were sixth, and then the 4x800 team lost one member, but returns Erler, Bryson and Pitzen, with most likely Hunt sliding in that spot.
Another event is the pole vault and Patrone had a big smile on this face when speaking about the possibilities there.
“Getting someone like Alli Ganley, and if she can pole vault, which I think she can, that is a way to get more points at the state meet. If we can get two more girls to do it, then we can compete at the state relay meet,” he said.
While the team is strong in all of the running events and has the potential to possibly be strong in the pole vault, Patrone also likes what he sees from the field event crew.
“We're working on the field events a little bit more. We have Sarah (LaVita) and Isabelle (Puccio),” said Patrone. “There's a freshman girl who looks like she can do well and that's Maddie Krueger. Lily Rubin is a senior and she'll be throwing as well, and Molly MacDonald and Emily Doherty both threw the javelin last year so they'll be back. Coach (Don) Wilson is getting those girls ready.”
Besides Hunt, Ganley and Krueger, there's a handful of other newcomers who could crack the starting line-up. That includes senior Tayla McDonald (sprints/jumps), sophomores Christina Chesbrough, Teandra Encarncion-Cespedes, Caroline Jenks, Kyla Kelley, Ava Kennedy, Alexis Melvin, Avis Samaha, Meghan Smith, Olivia Solari and Neda Stoeva, who all fit in the combination of sprints/jumps/throws.
Also in that same mix of events includes five freshmen, Vivian Deblois, Gabby Fitzgibbons, Sabrina Gray, Gillian Kane and Abigail Mitchell.
“We're strong in every running event. Overall I think the team looks really good. The girls are pumped and ready to go. The sky's the limit,” said Patrone.
Wilmington opened the season on Tuesday with results not known as of presstime and then will travel to Stoneham on Monday.
