Three Wilmington residents, who are all playing Division 1 collegiate soccer, are enjoying strong starts as teammates on the Upper-90 team of the United Women's Soccer League.
Playing in the New England Conference, the Upper-90 team is currently in first place in the ten-team summer league with a 5-0-1 record, which included outscoring opponents 35-5.
The three members of the team include Tess O'Connell, Kayla McCauley and Olivia Wingate.
O'Connell, will be entering her first official season as a member of the URI women's team this fall, since last year's season was cancelled due to the pandemic. She graduated from the Pingree School, where she was named the 2019 EIL Player of the Year, as well as making the All New England, All-State, All NESCAC teams and was also named to both the Boston Globe and Boston Herald All-Scholastic teams.
McCauley will be entering her Graduate Season with the Northeastern University Huskies. In 2017, she was red-shirted and that followed with three seasons, finishing with one assist in four games in 2018, with three goals and three assists in 2019, and then with one goal in 2020. Her four goals have come against Harvard, Drexel, Elon and then Towson, coming in overtime. She was red-shirted again last year, allowing her to play this upcoming season as a graduate student.
Wingate, the Town Crier's reigning Female Athlete of the Decade, will return for her fourth season with Notre Dame University. She has started 29 of 50 games in three years and has registered four goals coming against Butler, St. John's, Duke and Miami.
