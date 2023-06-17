WOBURN — After two bus rides to Foxborough that resulted in a pair of postponed matches, the third time was the charm for the Wilmington High School girls tennis team — sort of.
The Wildcats did manage to finish their Div. 3 round of 32 tournament matchup, but the No. 18 ‘Cats didn’t have all the luck on their side, falling by a score of 3-2 to No. 15 Foxborough in a highly contested match at the Woburn Racquet Club last Wednesday.
“It stinks that we lost, but it was also a very close match,” said Wildcat coach Christina Woods. “It was very close, but it was a fun one to watch. I was still proud of all of their performances. As a team, they all played very well.”
Wilmington was able to secure two of three singles matches, but were blanked in the doubles department, ultimately making the difference on Wednesday.
Leading off at first singles was Jaslene Ryou, who fell 6-0, 6-0 to talented Haley Korwbluin. Despite the loss, Woods has seen the freshman progress nicely throughout her rookie season of varsity tennis.
“She improved with her confidence,” said Woods. “Going in as a freshman at first singles, that can be very intimidating being so young. You can just tell that her confidence has improved, and she has a bright future ahead of her for tennis.”
At second singles, Wilmington's Carolyn Haas-Timm topped Makayla Peck 6-2, 6-2 in a convincing victory to cap off her high school tennis career.
“I’m happy that she won because it was her last match ever,” said Woods of her senior captain.
The ‘Cats earned their final victory at third singles, where Shubhangi Tripathi edged Sydney Lebew 6-0, 6-3. Woods also commends the progress of the promising sophomore.
“I was very happy for her because she’s just improved so much over the course of the season, so I’m happy that she was able to end on a positive note like that,” said the coach. "She had a lot more wins toward the end of the season, so that just goes to show that she’s improved a lot.”
Even though the team lost both matches at doubles, they were competitive matches that could have gone either direction.
The first doubles pair of Sophia LaVita and Madison Benoit came up just short to Foxborough’s Analise Tia and Audrey Paolino by a score of 7-5, 7-5.
“They’re always consistent and always play hard and work hard,” Woods said of the tandem.
The WHS second doubles tandem Maria Cummings and Eleanor Ragsdale also came up just short, falling to Emily Stow and Katelyn Dineer by a score of 1-6, 6-1, 6-4
“They were very competitive the whole time, so I honestly thought we could have snagged that as a win,” said Woods.
Despite the loss, the duo has performed well this season.
“Eleanor is a young player and is someone who really stuck out to me this season,” said Woods. “She could be a singles player next year (and) Maria is a great player overall, she played great today and had some amazing volleys.”
After the team notched just one win last spring, Woods applauds her team for vastly improving on last season’s record where they posted four victories and a playoff appearance.
“We only had four wins, but I said at the beginning of the season our goal was to improve on last year’s record, and we did,” she said. “So I’m happy about that, and I learned a lot through my first year of coaching and it makes me more excited for next year.”
With many young returners and a year of coaching under her belt, Woods is optimistic for what next spring has to offer.
“Next year it’s going to be a lot easier at the start of the season because I know them already,” said the coach. “It took me a little bit to get to know how they played, so now we can get started right away. The offseason is very important as well, so I’m hoping that they’re going to put in time in the offseason.”
The ‘Cats will however lose five seniors in Haas-Timm, Julia Kane, Marni Mcbride, Emily Gray, and Emily Tran who have made a significant impact on the program.
“It was a lot of fun, I loved my team,” concluded Woods. “The girls on the team are great and it was a great group of girls to coach for my first season. They’re all very supportive of each other and I really enjoyed coaching these girls."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.