How would a kid named Joe with a nickname of Butch come be called Ted?
The nickname hatched in a ward in St. John’s Hospital in Lowell in March 1954. Joe Casey had broken a collar bone trying to make a shoestring catch in the outfield on first day of spring training. But the story goes back to the previous year.
Joe was one of the best players on the Red Sox in the first season of Wilmington Little League in 1953. That was Cain’s Red Sox, not the Fenway variety. On June 10, Roy Ferguson wrote in the Crusader that Joe Casey looked as though he would hit a few over the fence before the season is over. The next day, Joe hit two home runs in one game.
Then on June 24, with the season winding down, he broke his own record, belting three homers in one game. But the Sox still lost, 12-8, with Casey driving in all but one of the Red Sox runs.
The Sox roster that first season listed Joe, his brother Eddie, Walt Cormier, Bill Thompson, Jimmy Melzar, Paul Ryan, Jim Ross, Joe Beaton, John Tobey, Fred Corbett, Peter Corbett, Charles White, Jack Walden, Paul Lynch, George Cain, Mal Ledoux, Bill Lambert, Brian Phillips, Kevin Benson, Jon Meads, Jim Trask, Bill Rochefort, Bob Blanchard and Bill Strickland. Nine players had to be dropped by May 31, bring the team down to 15.
The following year, Butch had turned 13, and was too old for Little League. He was ready to move up to Pony League.
Just after his 13th birthday, though, he tripped and broke his collar bone. Three days later, Ted Williams had an identical accident with the same injury. Joe was taken to a doctor’s office, where the bone was set with a cast. However, it failed to set correctly, and a second effort was made, but without success.
So Joe ended up in St. John’s Hospital, where surgeons operated and wired the collarbone together. The procedure became known as “the Williams operation.”
It turned out, he landed in a ward with several baseball fans. When they learned that he was THE Butch Casey who belted seven home runs in Little League, they immediately changed his name to “Ted.” Someone called the Boston Globe, and Butch found himself on the front page.
Reporter Barry Cadigan wrote that Ted Jr. was a little happier talking to newsmen than his major-league counterpart. The Globe had a picture of Joe, in a baseball cap, with a bat in one hand and his other arm in a sling. “I want to be a big-leaguer,” read the caption.
Joe Casey graduated from Wilmington High School in 1959 with letters in football and basketball, but, strangely enough, not in baseball. He did a hitch in the Army, settled in Dracut, and worked for the post office. He died on Oct. 31 in Florida at age 78.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.