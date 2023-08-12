All young football players across the country share one common goal, to play Div. 1 college football.
While the glamor of the NCAA’s most competitive field is the prize for aspiring student-athletes, it’s no easy feat.
In fact, it’s statistically improbable.
The NCAA reports 2.9 percent of high school football players will reach the pinnacle of college football.
Wilmington’s Joe McCauley Jr. took that as a challenge.
After a pair of successful seasons at Dexter Academy in Brookline, the quarterback recently announced his decision to play football for the Spiders at the University of Richmond.
“I really love the school,” said McCauley, 18, who has one year of high school football remaining. “It’s a very good academic school and they have one of the best business schools in the country. At the division one level, they’ve had success forever in football, especially with quarterbacks.”
Before McCauley became a household name on the NEPSAC fields last fall, he was a Wilmington eighth grader with a dream. Having his father, Joe McCauley, Sr., as well as his older sister, Kayla, play Div. 1 athletics at Northeastern, McCauley has always had his eyes on the prize.
“It was always a goal of mine because my sister and dad were high-level athletes,” he said. “I always felt it was something I really wanted to reach.”
After a successful freshman season at Wilmington High School, McCauley was ready to commit to turn those dreams into a reality.
“After my eighth-grade year, I grew a little bit and I talked to coach (Craig) Turner and they had some optimism that at some point I was going to start,” he recalled. “I really trained for that and I started to get a lot better and I realized (Div. 1) was a possibility and not just a dream or a hope.”
That dream didn’t come easy.
In just his first scrimmage at Wilmington, McCauley suffered a broken leg, an injury that would sideline him for roughly six weeks. Following his recovery period, the freshman eventually stepped into the starting role.
“I was able to play varsity as a freshman, so I was able to get used to the speed and it put me on a good path to play college,” he said. “I was playing varsity football at a younger age and it also really helped with being able to transfer, which I always thought of as a possibility.”
McCauley’s impressive play caught the attention of Dexter Academy coach Casey Day, who has coached many athletes to reach the Div. 1 level over his tenure at the football powerhouse.
“He fit the build,” said Day. “Character wise, he’s a great student and a hard worker.
Obviously the football piece kind of speaks for itself.”
In a tough decision, McCauley ultimately weighed all his options and chose to reclass at Dexter the following season.
“I was best friends with all my (teammates),” he said. “I played three sports in Wilmington growing up and they were all the same kids and all my best friends. It was tough, but at the same time I knew it was always a goal of mine (to play Div. 1). When you go to a prep school, you have so much more exposure and I thought Dexter was a great fit for me.”
It didn’t take long for McCauley to settle in.
In his first two seasons, he led Dexter to a combined 15-2 record along with a Super Bowl championship. Last fall, the junior totaled 2,067 passing yards and 21 touchdowns.
“It definitely ended up paying off exposure-wise and development-wise,” said McCauley.
“It made me a much better player and I was surrounded by a bunch of guys who were going division one, so I learned from them steps I had to make and sacrifices I had to make to get to that level.”
McCauley has always had a raw ability to throw the rock. After acclimating himself to high level high school football, he learned physical talent was only going to take him so far.
“I got good at making decisions,” he said. “I trained with a quarterback coach who helped with the mental side of the game and I learned the process of game planning and really seeking defenses and making decisions. Being able to be mentally prepared to play and understanding more football knowledge (was huge).”
McCauley spent the majority of his offseason working with M2 QB Academy, a football development organization dedicated to elevating the skills of New England’s premier signal callers.
McCauley’s work paid dividends.
“He knows our offense in and out,” said Day. “We don’t have to verbalize much anymore and he’ll know what formation and the motion. He’s the full package when it comes to the mental part of the game.
“Joe has always been able to throw the ball from the pocket,” he continued. “The biggest thing he’s improved in my eyes is he’s a much better athlete than he was as a freshman. He’s really improved on throwing on the run and just his pocket mobility and ability to do some things with his feet. When things break down, he’s able to make something out of nothing.”
