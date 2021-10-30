WILMINGTON – After defeating Burlington last Thursday to improve to 4-1 on the season, the Wilmington High School Girls' Cross-Country team was gearing up for its final regular season meet on Tuesday against Melrose, which would determine the Middlesex League Freedom Division Champion, but Mother Nature had other plans.
So that meet has been moved to this Thursday, giving the 'Cats a full week's rest between dual meets.
Until then, the team can bask in the glory of another win, topping Burlington, 15-40, at the 'Cats home course.
“The last three years Burlington has given us a run for our money,” said head coach Brian Schell. “Every meet has been decided by one or two points. Unfortunately with their low numbers we knew we had a strong chance of winning. However, just like I said to the boys team, we needed to keep our momentum up from the twilight meet. We need to look at this meet as if they are Melrose and run with the same aggression.”
The 'Cats were led by senior Shea Cushing, who for the second time this season, broke the course record. She originally broke it in the first meet of the season only to see teammate Addyson Hunt re-break it earlier this month. Now Cushing has the mark of 19:13, which will stand until Hunt most likely breaks it next year.
“The plan with Shea for this meet was a tough one. We wanted her to get out strong especially the first mile only to push and not over relax by the 1.5 mile mark. Her progression during the race was great. Having gone out in roughly a 6:05 mile to settle in and be consistent running the last two miles both in 6:20 is how to run a gutsy race. Much like everyone else that had a personal record, it was great to see her do it on senior day and in a course record,” said Schell.
Hunt finished second overall at 19:37 and was followed by Hannah Bryson, who was third at 20:43, Charlotte Kiley, who was fourth with a personal record of 20:59 and Olivia Erler, who was fifth at 21:28.
“This is by far Olivia's best race of the season and she looked strong the entire race. She started off in seventh place by a good margin but picked off both Burlington Girls within the early phase of the second mile. She had great progression and even ran a negative split in her last mile. Given the circumstances of the meet, the way the race played out and being senior day for her, she had a phenomenal race,” said the coach.
Overall, Schell was extremely pleased at the progress that the team had made.
“We have never finished with the first five runners against any team so it was great to have done that on senior day of all meets. More than half the girls had personal records on the day some as big as two minutes like Cayley Israelson at 25:00. This also showed that we kept that momentum going from twilight and just need to focus on Melrose now,” he said.
The three seniors who were honored as part of Senior Day included Cushing, Erler and Angie Zaykovskaya.
BOYS
The Boys team was defeated by a talented Burlington squad, 16-39, pushing their record to 2-3, with the one meet left.
“Coming into the meet, we knew Burlington is one of the strongest teams we will compete against. Coming off of strong performances at the Twilight Meet,” said Schell. “I told the team that we need to continue that momentum and not lose it like we did against Stoneham. Considering it is the last home meet and a tough opponent, the plan was simple, go after it. With nothing to lose at this point, why not?”
Jameson Burns was the top Wilmington finished as he was fifth with a personal record of 18:05.
“I specifically told Jameson that we need to work on a faster second mile and being more consistent with the first one. Sure enough he did just that and really a very strong race. He has consistently gone out in a 5:40 and managed to run around a 5:55 for his second this time around. Just in the first two miles alone he managed to be tem seconds ahead of his previous best and stayed strong for a full 20 second personal record.”
Jake Cronin was seventh with his own personal record time of 18:40.
“Jake had a phenomenal race for himself and he just looked strong from start to finish. He did like most everyone else did and went for it. He went out almost as fast as Jameson and was fairly consistent himself with his splits. He progressed by both Zack (Weinstein) and Roman (Moretti) all while toughing it out and holding off their last surge at the end,” said Schell.
Weinstein was eighth overall with his personal record of 18:48, followed by Moretti, who was ninth at 18:50 and John Ware, who was tenth, with his personal record time of 19:19.
“Overall a great race by everyone with seven of seven boys having a personal record on the day. We definitely showed that we kept the momentum up, but with Melrose next and a extremely difficult course, overall times aren't going to be on our minds,” said Schell.
Ware and Weinstein are the lone seniors on the team, who were honored.
Wilmington will face Melrose and then take part in the Middlesex League Championship Meet on Monday at the Woburn Country Club starting at 2 pm.
