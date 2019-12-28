WILMINGTON — In the midst of a losing streak, it’s the small victories that stoke the flames of ambition and spur the participants to continue the quest for better results.
The Wilmington High School girl’s hockey team has now lost three straight, dropping back-to-back 1-0 decisions to Belmont and Reading at the outset and most recently, suffering a 2-1 defeat to Winchester to remain winless.
And yet, as the players emerged from the locker room following Saturday’s contest at Ristuccia Arena, many wore smiles that are often seen on faces following a win. The Wildcats finally snapped a scoring drought that has persisted since the opener.
Midway through the second period, with the game still scoreless, junior forward Ida Bishop picked up a loose puck in the neutral zone, lugged it over the line along the right wing, and made a goal-scorer’s move.
“There was a Winchester player following me so I decided not to go towards the middle,” explained Bishop when asked to describe the developing play that put the Wildcats on the scoreboard for the first time this season. “She might have been able to take the puck away. There was no pass lane available in front so I circled the net and faced their goalie.”
Bishop went on to say she was looking to send a feed to a linemate but finding none, jetted toward the high slot and on the fly, released a hard wrister that beat Winchester netminder Amy Scali five-hole. “It was awesome,” Bishop said.
“We look at this season as a series of building blocks,” said coach John Lapiana. “In each practice, we seek methods to add another Lego to the stack. Our defense is established so now we have to do the same thing in the offensive zone and focus on moving pucks and bodies to the net.”
Earlier in the week, the Wildcats faced a top-notch Reading club that had dealt them a lopsided 7-1 defeat last year. Despite the 1-0 loss, Lapiana was pleased with the noteworthy turnaround.
“Reading is a deep team, disciplined with faster and stronger skaters than we have,” he said. “They had their share of opportunities. But our girls worked their tails off for a full 45-minutes. We limited clean shots to the net and made sure we always had back-up in defensive zone coverage.”
Wilmington didn’t yield a goal to the Rockets until deep in the third period which is a testament to the stifling defense and of course, goaltender Melanie Hayden who stopped 27-shots in the Winchester match. It goes without saying that Hayden is the primary reason the Wildcats have never been out of range in the three games played thus far.
Lapiana, outnumbered two players to one by Winchester, has never denied he lacks the bench reserves of some his opponents and fatigue can play a role, particularly late in the game.
“If you notice, everybody is playing,” he said. “Coming into the season, the girls weren’t as conditioned as we would have hoped. And the shorter bench is one of the challenges we have to overcome. But these girls play with a lot of heart and that helps offset fatigue.”
Trailing 1-0 into the middle frame, Winchester got a little help from the men in striped shirts. Of the four infractions handed down in the second, three were bestowed on Wildcat skaters. The Sachems took full advantage of the man advantage, scoring with 7:55 left. Annie Ettenhofer, anchored in the circle to Hayden’s right, redirected a feed from Brooke Ross at the point. The puck struck the goalie’s pads and deflected into the net. Niki Micciche also earned a helper on the game-tying goal.
Wilmington had a few good chances to recapture the lead. Gina Bertolami, for instance, broke in alone on the right wing, faked the defenseman, and whistled a waist-high shot. But Scali was equal to the task.
In the first minute of the third period, Wilmington suffered a brief but costly defensive lapse. Caught in the neutral zone on transition, the Wildcats defensive tandem were left in the wake of Irene Mandile and Micciche. The speedy pair broke in two-on-none and there was little Hayden could do. She dropped and got a piece of the shot but the puck’s momentum carried it over the goal line for what proved to the game-winner.
There was ample time remaining for Wilmington to engineer a comeback, including a pair of power plays, but the girls were unable to maintain a presence in the offensive zone.
“Part of my job is to get as much out of these girls as possible and motivate them to improve,” said Lapiana who, after the Christmas break, will host Bishop Fenwick next Saturday. “It helps that I’m working with a bunch of kids who have great character. They’re a fabulous group of girls.”
