HAMILTON/WILMINGTON, MA – Back in the 2017-'18 calendar school year, Kyle Collins was a freshman at Wilmington High School. He was a three-sport athlete, who made the varsity boys soccer team, while playing for the JV ice hockey and lacrosse programs. Certainly he had a bright future in athletics.
After he completed that freshman year, he decided he needed a change. He challenged himself both academically and athletically by transferring to the Pingree School. He elected to put away the lacrosse stick and focus on soccer and ice hockey. Pingree competes in Division 1 New England Prep School Athletics, including ice hockey as a member of the Holt Division, which is one of the top prep school divisions in the country.
Last Thursday, Pingree announced that Collins was named a Holt Conference league all-star as a defenseman, and the junior has been named one of the team's alternate captains for next year.
“I took the job last spring and have had one season with Kyle for his junior year this past season,” said Pingree hockey coach Dan Gordon. “Kyle played defense and was a core piece of that defensive unit. He is probably the nicest player I have ever coached in ten years, and carries himself in the highest caliber of a student-athlete you possibly could. He was the one player on the team that I knew if I put him out there, I did not have to worry about something going wrong, as he is someone I knew I could always rely on to play the right way.”
Kyle, who has two sisters, Cassidy, who was a multi-sport athlete at WHS graduating last year and now Jess, who is currently a freshman and also multi-sport athlete, comes from a very athletic family. Kyle first started playing soccer when he was three years old and this past fall with Pingree, he was named a New England All-Star and to the Salem News Honorable Mention team, and has also been voted as a team captain for next season.
"From the first day of soccer tryouts in August of 2018, it was clear Kyle was going to be an impact player," said Pingree head soccer coach Dominic Fitzpatrick. "On one of our most talented teams in 2018, Kyle was an instant starting defender from our opening game. He played defense and was an impact player throughout the year. He scored three goals and had one assist, mostly from playing on defense which is impressive. He was an important player for a team that made a run to the New England championship game."
Collins has made an immediate impact at the school – obviously through his leadership and athletic abilities with both the soccer and ice hockey programs. He was asked about his decision to leave Wilmington High – where he obviously would have made an incredible impact as well.
"Transferring to Pingree after my freshman year was definitely one of the hardest decisions I have had to make (in my life). Having played Wilmington sports all growing up and making so many friends while doing it, I always looked forward to getting the chance to play on the high school teams. I did get that chance freshman year when I made varsity soccer, and I also played hockey and lacrosse. It was an incredible experience that I would never trade, but when the opportunity to go to Pingree came around, I knew I should really consider it.
"I had talked with my dad about going to a different high school in eighth grade, but I never felt like I wanted to because I loved being at Wilmington. After visiting Pingree, taking a tour, and meeting some of the people, I really felt like it was a place I could see myself. I knew the academics were great and so were the sports, but I knew it would be a challenge having to go forty minutes to school each morning and also making all new friends. I really only knew a couple kids who went to Pingree, and that was very different from Wilmington where I had been going to school and playing sports with the same kids since I was little.
"When I got my acceptance to Pingree, I was thrilled, but I knew I had a really tough decision to make. I talked it over with my parents and siblings for a few weeks, and I went back to visit the school again. I eventually agreed with my parents that I would go, and after my sophomore year, if I didn’t like it I would go back to Wilmington. It's a decision that I have never regretted. I absolutely love the school and everything that comes with it."
Collins has played two years of varsity soccer and ice hockey at Pingree, and both coaches believe that he has the talent to play either sport at the collegiate level.
In soccer, after his strong debut season as a sophomore on defense, Collins really stepped up his play this past year as a junior, shifting more to a midfielder position.
"Kyle built on that with a really strong season in 2019 as he was one of our most important players,” said Fitzpatrick. “He mostly played in midfield and occasionally in defense. He had three goals and seven assists. His work ethic is among the best I've seen. He NEVER gets tired and he is tough as nails despite his physique. He is the fastest and fittest kid on our team which is a huge asset defensively and was one of the main reasons we had him in the back in our most important games.
“He is a very intelligent player. Most importantly, he is a great kid. He garners the utmost respect from his teammates and coaches. He NEVER complains about anything. He is not the type of leader to yell and scream to get others excited. He just works his tail off and leads by example. He is incredibly respectful and coachable to o... qualities that carry over to his success in the classroom too."
Heading into the season, Collins said that expectations for the team were not all that favorable, especially since the team had lost eight seniors from the 2018 team.
"We had come off an awesome season where we won the league and made it all the way to the NEPSAC championship, so we knew there were some doubts about us and how well we would do," he said. "The season ended up going really well. We had some big wins in important games and won all of the games we needed to (in order to) get a place in the NEPSAC tournament. The year before we were the second seed and this year we got the eighth seed out of eight teams."
In the first round of the tournament, Pingree pulled out a huge upset, beating the No. 1 seed, 2-1. In the semi-finals, the team was defeated, 1-0, in a game that was decided in three overtimes, by penalty kicks.
"We executed the game plan extremely well and were able to hold them off the entire game," he said. "We had plenty of chances and so did they. We played through both halves and double overtime to a (scoreless) tie. We ended up going into penalty kicks, where we lost after the other team’s goalie made some amazing stops. It was an incredible run for our team and we were all so proud of how far we made it, especially after people had such little expectations for us."
It was certainly a season Collins will remember.
"I am really proud that I was able to start every game, and play almost every minute," he said. "At the end of the season I was proud to be chosen as a Salem News All-Star Honorable Mention and a NEPSAC All-Star. My team voted me to receive the team award, and as a captain for next year. Receiving the awards, recognition, and captaincy were all incredibly rewarding and it really validated my switch to Pingree since I was able to have such an impact on our program and my team as a transfer in only two seasons.
"I really enjoyed this season and I am super excited for my senior year and hope we make it even further. Looking towards the future, I am planning to major in either engineering or business, and I hope to play soccer as well. I have been in contact with some coaches, so hopefully that will work out."
After the soccer season ended, Collins put away the cleats and took out the skates and helmet, turning to ice hockey. Once again, the blueliner had a tremendous season, finishing with three goals and five assists.
"A player with a terrific work ethic and a great teammate to his peers," said Gordon. "I don't think you'd find one person on the team that would say a bad thing about Kyle. He cares about his teammates and puts the team first before himself. He never complains and knows it is always on him for deserving more playing time. I would take a team full of Kyle Collins'. Whatever Kyle decides to pursue in college, soccer or hockey, that coach is lucky to him."
Coming off a 9-20 season from the year before, things were much difference on the ice as the team had a new coach, some new players and a much better season. Pingree advanced to the semi-finals of the Holt Conference playoffs.
"This hockey season was a huge shift from our season last year," said Collins. "This year we brought in a new coach and a bunch of new players as transfers. We got going pretty early since we had so many new people with captain’s practices in the fall to help us get to know each other better. Coach Gordon fit in perfectly when he arrived. He had gone to Pingree when he was in high school and played hockey in college so he knew what he was doing.
"We played some really tough competition throughout the season, but we were able to hold our own. We had some huge wins at different points in the season from our Pingree Christmas tournament to our senior night at the end. We played in our conference playoffs as the third seed and lost in the semi-finals to North Yarmouth Academy, who went on to win. It was a great rebuilding year. We are definitely ready to put in a good run next year with some more new faces and a strong returning group at the core of the team."
Heading into his senior year this fall, Collins will be a veteran presence in both sports, and one of the leaders on both squads. He will continue to look at colleges, to see what's the best fit for him academically and athletically, just like he did back in the summer of 2018.
"Now and then I do think about what life would be like if I had stayed at Wilmington, and all of the experiences that I feel like I am missing, but I think I have found a perfect medium," he said. "With my sister Cassidy being at the high school last year, and my sister Jessica being there now, I feel like sometimes I’m still a student there. I went to almost all of Cassidy’s home games her senior year, and I made it to a ton of Jess’s games this year. I still love going to all of the games and cheering on the Wildcats. I try not to miss any playoff games for any of the sports because there’s nothing like being in the Wilmington student section for a big game.
"In the end, there are some things that I really miss about the high school like seeing my friends everyday, but I see them at games, and almost every weekend. Transferring to Pingree was a tough decision, but I am really happy that I made the choice, and that I have been able to experience both Pingree and Wilmington (as I move on to my fourth year) of high school."
