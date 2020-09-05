This story also appeared in the July 7th, 2015 issue of the Town Crier, as the 12-year-old state championship softball team gathered together at Rocco’s to celebrate their title 35 years later.
This summer they celebrate the 40th anniversary of that special team from 1980.
WILMINGTON — “Isn’t that terrible, the stupid things you remember?” laughed Leigh Hastings.
Hastings, along with many of the other players and coaches of the 1980 state champion softball team, spent a long Saturday afternoon in Rocco’s, reconnecting with old friends and teammates and remembering that magical summer 35 years ago, when a team of disparate girls joined together to unite an entire town in a run to a state title.
But when listening to Hastings or the others chat about those days gone by, it is not the athletic achievements which seem to come up the most. Hastings recalled that it was while staying with a host-family in Augusta, Maine during the regional competition that she first learned about the soft drink Mello Yello. Decades later, and it is these details which spring to mind.
“It’s just recapturing the nostalgia,” said Bud Callahan, the manager of the 1980 team. “It’s just fantastic to be with them again, and hope that they have a realization about just what they had back then and maybe they can pass it on.”
“It’s the camaraderie of everybody,” said coach Frank Stone. “They’re all excited about seeing each other after all these years. They were all great girls to coach.”
Everyone who walked through the doors of Rocco’s was greeted with cheers and hugs. Old trophies were produced, and the state champion jackets were displayed and proudly worn. Albums filled with pictures and newspaper clippings were happily flipped through, the old images maintaining all of their original power.
“The experience was one of the best in my life,” said Lori Ross. “The coaching staff cared so much about each player.”
Ross’s thoughts on the coaching staff were matched by all of the reunited team. There was nothing but love and gratitude expressed towards Callahan and Stone for all the effort they put into the team, despite neither man having a daughter on the team.
“We had respect for the coaches and they had real respect for us,” said Sandra Berrigan.
“Neither coach had a daughter on the team, but they treated us like family,” said Kim Mytych.
And that affection and respect was returned completely in kind by both coaches.
“It was a joy to do it,” Stone said. “The girls worked together, they pulled for each other. They were a team. They were good and they knew it, and they really came together.”
“The get together we had today is a realization that it wasn’t about beating an opponent,” Callahan said. “It’s about the quality of play and how you then go on to live your life using what you learned.”
Just like Callahan said, the reunion offered each woman a chance to reflect on how their life had been shaped by that summer back in 1980. The experience of being part of a team, working together to trump all odds and accomplish what no other team in Wilmington had ever done before, it left giant impressions on each girl that helped shaped them into the women that they are today.
“It changed me,” said Mytych. “Everything has to be done as a team or it doesn’t work. It just doesn’t work.”
“This experience I had when I was 12 years old, I’ve carried it forward my whole life,” Becky Batten said. “You can’t learn something like this in a training class.”
“I think I learned more from these girls on the field than I ever did in school,” Hastings stated. “You learn how to be a team player, you learn how to succeed while working towards a common goal.”
Long after the fields have gone silent, the memories remain. The memories of not being allowed to swim in pools on game day, no matter how hot it was. The memories of the long road trips to upcoming games. The memories of the police sirens escorting the triumphant squad back through the streets of Wilmington. Little moments of fear and elation that continue to echo all through their lives.
“It feels surreal,” Batten admitted. “It’s amazing to think that 35 years ago, a group of us came together and created the foundation of this team.”
“Stuff like that, you carry with you,” Stone said.
And so does the town of Wilmington.
